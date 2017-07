No.

Just no. Reply

Thread

Link

lol at her fans pretending this Spy Kids looking music video is a work of art. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This Spy Kids looking music video LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

smh carmen and juny don't deserve this who what when and why is iconic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What did Spy Kids ever do to you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hooolyyy shitt this is awful. Can she just go back to modelling gd Reply

Thread

Link

Her life is so privileged and full of high profile opportunities. Must be nice. Reply

Thread

Link

she can literally do anything she wants it seems...and doesn't even have to be good at it (hence the movie roles) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The reason I slightly tolerate her is because I remember a post here where she points out that she knows this. That even though she's depressed she knows she has it much better than most of the world.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's def more respectable that 'I worked SOO hard to get here, idek what nepotism is bc I've neva benefited from it!' Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously 😭 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

At least she seems like a really nice person 🤷🏼‍♀️ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Living the dream. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her career trajectory kind of reminds me of Bijou Phillips, but a little less trashy Reply

Thread

Link

yikes Reply

Thread

Link

i like her voice, but this is awful Reply

Thread

Link

I was like "I didn't know she could sing" and then I pressed play



oh, okay Reply

Thread

Link

Clearly, she don't know she can't sing...yikes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

alright Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like this isn't even a song. It's like somebody's just singing their thoughts out loud Reply

Thread

Link

musoems Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just saw this episode for the first time lmao so good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sad that she quit her day job. crawl back to modeling, mija. It's not too late. Reply

Thread

Link

she wasn't even good at that, she's like a slightly more interesting looking version of kendull Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her voice isnt bad but she should stay in ha lane Reply

Thread

Link

her singing is almost as good as her acting



but seriously Valerian was so beautiful but wasted on those two worthless actors Reply

Thread

Link

Valerian would be awesome if Liho and her lizard were traipsing across the universe instead. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link