The cast of Star Trek Discovery for Entertainment Weekly
You can pick up this solo #StarTrekDiscovery cover featuring @SonequaMG exclusively at @BNBuzz starting July 28! pic.twitter.com/qUowkkuhfw— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) 27 juillet 2017
#StarTrekDiscovery @EW covers reveal the U.S.S. Discovery’s Original Series-inspired transporter room https://t.co/IqPHzjrdFP @startrekcbs pic.twitter.com/w58jhXvhkV— James Hibberd (@JamesHibberd) 27 juillet 2017
Our three cover set goes behind the scenes of #StarTrekDiscovery: https://t.co/SVkwLpPN56 pic.twitter.com/Ly5Svjxi2V— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) 27 juillet 2017
Getting down while beaming up! Check out 24 exclusive new photos from #StarTrekDiscovery: https://t.co/uQIxp5eud4 @StarTrekCBS pic.twitter.com/g9nn6MWiI4— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) 27 juillet 2017
Also what does the cover mean "boldly go where no woman has gone before"?
And that tagline—what were they thinking?
I am so happy for Sonequa, she deserves that success
I was rewatching Star Trek Beyond a few nights, and it really occured to me how the rebooted ST Movies and also shows like Enterprise but particularly Discovery from what we've seen so far like.... upset and confuse me?
It's just too much of a jarring logical leap for me.
Like it's all set BEFORE the TOS days........... but the technology is dramatically better, everything is glossy and high tech and fancy? The reboot movies and Discovery particularly. Everything looks technologically WAY WAY beyond DS9 and Voyager, like hundreds of years beyond. And for me it just cognitively doesn't work.
I know they want to make everything visually futuristic and appealing, but it's some massive in-universe plot continuity fuck up to me that past tech is better than future tech.
I have too many gripes with the Abrams films to mention, but my main one was really that they made it like any other big blockbuster bullshit movie of the 00s. Like what Trek is isn't special or cool enough compared to the oeuvres of idk, Michael Bay or Zack Snyder.
I do enjoy the rebooted movies, but it's so future techy and fancy it just is a logical leap too far. Like that space station in Beyond?!?! We've never seen ANYTHING so advanced in all of Trek. Makes every space station in the other series look bargain basement. But also to me they look like they make way more sense than something made out of glass and forcefields lmao
i hate star trek