The cast of Star Trek Discovery for Entertainment Weekly

Yay I can't wait! Reply

They don't want to connect it with the JJ Abrams mess but they put lens flare on the main cover lol Reply

I see my queen Rekha getting ignored here. Garbage.



Also what does the cover mean "boldly go where no woman has gone before"?



Edited at 2017-07-27 07:13 pm (UTC) Reply

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Where_no_ man_has_gone_before The Star Trek tagline (or whatever it's called) is "To boldly go where no man has gone before," and she's the first woman captain (I'm guessing), so they've changed it to woman. Reply

LOL. Yeah, I know that's the tagline. And no, she's neither the first female captain nor the first female captain to headline her own show. Which is why I'm asking what it means because it's blatantly false. Reply

My first thought, too, where is Rekha??



And that tagline—what were they thinking? Reply

Too much photoshop



I am so happy for Sonequa, she deserves that success Reply

I'm so excited and Shazad looks hot af in that uniform. What a flawfree cast! Reply

I love the covers. Reply

HELL YES Reply

the lens flare was a mistake Reply

I love the uniforms. I love the boots, especially! Look, Doug Jones has special Lady Gaga boots for his alien feet. Reply

i'm on the fence about this new Trek still, but i'm happy to see Sonequa succeed after leaving that TWD trash Reply

MY QUEEN MICHELLE 😍



I was rewatching Star Trek Beyond a few nights, and it really occured to me how the rebooted ST Movies and also shows like Enterprise but particularly Discovery from what we've seen so far like.... upset and confuse me?



It's just too much of a jarring logical leap for me.



Like it's all set BEFORE the TOS days........... but the technology is dramatically better, everything is glossy and high tech and fancy? The reboot movies and Discovery particularly. Everything looks technologically WAY WAY beyond DS9 and Voyager, like hundreds of years beyond. And for me it just cognitively doesn't work.



I know they want to make everything visually futuristic and appealing, but it's some massive in-universe plot continuity fuck up to me that past tech is better than future tech. Reply

Yeah it's dumb, but inevitable. They've kinda made some nods to outdated tech - the comm devices look like flip phones - but it's obv still gonna be super slick compared to 60s sci fi.



I have too many gripes with the Abrams films to mention, but my main one was really that they made it like any other big blockbuster bullshit movie of the 00s. Like what Trek is isn't special or cool enough compared to the oeuvres of idk, Michael Bay or Zack Snyder. Reply

It's like wayyyyyy beyond the tech of DS9 and Voyager but so much more before it that my mind just can't handle it!



I do enjoy the rebooted movies, but it's so future techy and fancy it just is a logical leap too far. Like that space station in Beyond?!?! We've never seen ANYTHING so advanced in all of Trek. Makes every space station in the other series look bargain basement. But also to me they look like they make way more sense than something made out of glass and forcefields lmao Reply

I wish they'd gone for a retro-futurist look and kept the bright colours and pink lighting from TOS :( Reply

It's Trek. I'm gonna watch it no matter what but I do hope its great! I still would prefer a post DS9/Voyager series. Do it now while those casts are still around for a cameo or two! Reply

WHEN STAR TREK WAS CANCELLED IT PUT MY FAMILY OUT OF A JOB AND WE HAD TO GO TO TEXAS.



i hate star trek Reply

All are great but i better get solo cover. Reply

