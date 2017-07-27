GPE's Global Ambassador Rihanna meets with Emmanuel Macron
@Rihanna and President @EmmanuelMacron talking today about the need to #FundEducation for 264M kids through the @GPforEducation ✏️ pic.twitter.com/jJo3jdoSiI— Clara Lionel Fdn (@ClaraLionelFdn) July 26, 2017
- Rihanna and Hugh Evans (Global Citizen founder) met with France's President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysses Palace to discuss the critical issue of replenishment of a global education fund.
- She tweeted him back in June, asking if he would support education efforts 'cause they seeking to raise $2 billion USD in annual funding by 2020 to ensure quality and equitable education for all.
- 264 million children are out of school around the world, per latest figures from UNESCO.
#Rihanna annonce... qu’elle fera une annonce en septembre ! pic.twitter.com/jhy8wHBkw5— CNEWS (@CNEWS) July 26, 2017
My boo! A true philanthropist.
she was drinking champagne in her story that she posted a few days ago just before or after the paris premiere of valerian
(for real though I understand how you feel, we get that with Trudeau all the time too)
@world pls chill
I don't believe the rumors about her being pregnant, I think she's just eating right and not giving a fuck about looking toned 24/7