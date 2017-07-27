rih / wild thoughts

GPE's Global Ambassador Rihanna meets with Emmanuel Macron



- Rihanna and Hugh Evans (Global Citizen founder) met with France's President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysses Palace to discuss the critical issue of replenishment of a global education fund.

- She tweeted him back in June, asking if he would support education efforts 'cause they seeking to raise $2 billion USD in annual funding by 2020 to ensure quality and equitable education for all.

- 264 million children are out of school around the world, per latest figures from UNESCO.









My boo! A true philanthropist.

