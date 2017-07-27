Trailer for Stana Katic's new drama series "Absentia"
RT and tweet us your thoughts on the OFFICIAL #ABSENTIA TRAILER starring @Stana_Katic & @heusinger! 👁 (English version, no subtitles) 👉👉👉 pic.twitter.com/LeVGrRyPLF— Absentia (@AbsentiaSeries) July 27, 2017
Absentia centers on an FBI agent Emily Byrne (Stana Katic). While hunting one of Boston’s most notorious serial killers, the FBI agent disappears without a trace and is declared dead. Six years later, she is found in a cabin in the woods, barely alive and with no memory of the years she was missing. Returning home to learn her husband has remarried and her son is being raised by another woman, she soon finds herself implicated in a new series of murders.
Will premiere on Showcase in Canada and on various AXN networks internationally this fall. A U.S network has not be announced yet.
