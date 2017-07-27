Trailer for Stana Katic's new drama series "Absentia"

She deserves success and will support ha.



I will continue to ignore anything the other one continues to put out or be apart of tbh.

the whole "they went away and were presumed dead and now they're back but their partner has moved on" hurt my soul in Castaway and is hurting my soul preemptively here.

I hope it's a good show though.

i'll stan for this how because fuck nathan fillion. he's such a jerk. i got serious asshole vibes when i saw his panel at eccc a few years ago, but the nerds still love him. i don't get it.

nerdboys love him bc he's them but successful and rich. he's a schlubby asshole manboy who is always paired with a woman wayyy too hot for him.

bloop, tell it!

Lol damm where is the lie?

Gospel truth

Yep, he's what they all aspire to be.

I'm sad he turned out to be this way :( how he still has fans...

always here for a Fuck Nathan Fillion party!



when i saw his panel at eccc a few years ago, but the nerds still love him



Nathan and fans ruined Firefly for me. I genuinely loved it in the mid oughts but I have no interest rewatching it at this point. And the cast's persistent presence at cons makes me nauseous. letitgo.mp3 Reply

I like him a lot because I've met him a bunch of times, he's always been super sweet, I've worked at conventions he's been at and he was always super sweet, and everyone who's been to a convention who works with him has always gushed about how wonderful he is. I get that there's a lot of internet gossip but I'm going by what people who's worked with him have said and my own experience of working with him.

I hate that her tag is tied to Nathan Fillion. Fucking rat bastard.

the pain is real

mte. no tag at all is better than being tied to that loser.



i'm suggesting separation in the next tag post tbh.



Hinder/Creed/Nickelback can say sharing the same tag as well as the 1D boys remain sharing that tag except for Zayn tbh. Reply

Future Oscar winner Harry Styles needs his own tag too tbqh

lol same

ikr

Wow barely recognise her. Hope it's good!

She deserves more recognition then she gets, she basically carried Castle after the first season. From everything I know Nathan Fillion is a bitch so I want her to be successful.

his cameo on b99 was just him making fun of castle and he also recently said some bs about how 'being unemployed was good for my career' rme meanwhile stana, who str8 up got fired has nothing but great things to say about kbex/castle



I borderline was disturbed by how much I enjoyed watching him get eaten on santa clarita diet lmfao

I remember wondering how he let them give him that storyline on B99 when it was all about making him look bad, but ofc he saw it as a joke smh

I LOVED his SCD death too. Not even sorry. His character so deserved it.

I'm obvs here for this for my girl but gd it is sooooo painfully white, I'm def disappointed about that.



I'm glad stana is an EP tho, gf obvs had reasons to worry about job security smh.



also a lot of stans want TNT to pick it up in the US and idgi.



Edited at 2017-07-27 06:17 pm (UTC) Reply

I'd love to check this out if a US network picks it up (and possibly even if they don't lol). no idea of which one would be a good fit, though.

I hope this does well for her. She was treated like shit on Castle.

I'm fairly tired of Canadian shows making everything American to appeal to an American audience.

this isnt a Canadian production tho? leads are American (and Canadian in stanas case), the director is Israeli, showrunner is American and it was filmed in Bulgaria. Half of stana is as Canadian as the show gets.

Ah, okay, my mistake. Showcase usually puts money into the shows they feature. That makes me a lot less likely to check it out though. :/

stana is so pretty and basically the only reason i ever watched castle lol. this looks interesting so i'll definitely check it out whenever it airs.

I'm interested

I wish it were on a network I'd actually heard of before but my friend who saw the premiere in Monte Carlo looooved it, so it seems promising.

so many stans are saying they want TNT? which I don't really get/see for this show but we should know US network info in the next few days.

they know drama



they know drama

they want TNT because

I think we know what needs to happen next tag post. Separate tag for Stana.

I tried last time lol, now that absentia has us distribution there's a better shot. thankfully no one rly posts about n****n here so my post alerts aren't fucked /scarjo

Dang I hope this gets picked up in the US. I would watch the shit out of it.

