ONTD Original: Carly Rae's cool aunts of musical influence

This little bop reminds me of Carly



Reply

Thread

Link

I heard this on the radio earlier today! I used to have the cassette tape for Heaven On Earth and would play it all the time. My grandma hated the song "Heaven Is A Place On Earth", she thought it was ~blasphemous, lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL my parents used to let me listen to whatever I wanted, and one time I was singing "I'll Make Love To You" at the top of my lungs in my grandma's living room as she walked by, and then she had a conversation with my mom about it hahaha



and my mom was like "uhhh he can listen to whatever he wants he doesn't even know what those words mean chill out" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

OP, you are killing it with these music posts! Reply

Thread

Link

I stan for your approval!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









The part when she speaks "you come to me, in dreams at night" always reminded me of the spoken part in LIAB Reply

Thread

Link

So when I was in elementary school my music teacher was a MAJOR Amy Grant stan, and we'd regularly have to sing Galileo in class. I loved it.



I was nostalgic a few weeks ago and listened to it and it gave me definitely Carly Rae vibes.



Reply

Thread

Link

bb your cut isn't working <333333 Reply

Thread

Link

ty fixed!! <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have "House of Love" and "Baby Baby" by Amy Grant on a Spotify playlist. lol Reply

Thread

Link

There was a time where I wasn't into CRJ's slower songs and I'm so glad I moved past that.



All That is amazing and Taylor Dayne is very appropriate. I also hear a little Paula Abdul & Prince.



Fab post, OP <3 Reply

Thread

Link

I wanna play this for you all the time

I wanna play this for you when you're feeling used and tired

I wanna make the best of you and more

Just let me in your arms

Just let me in your arms



I'll be the magic you'll ever see (ever see)

You can always rely on me

To help you do what you want to do

I wanna be the best you've ever known (ever known)

Just let me in your arms

Just let me in your arms



Show me if you want me

If I'm all that

I will be that

I will be your friend





Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This gif is too perfect tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh this song is perf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes! All That is very "Rush Rush" by Paula! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YAS TAYLOR DAYNE. Reply

Thread

Link

Obviously Madonna too. I love the sample on Cut to the feeling. Reply

Thread

Link

I could listen to the extended version of Cut to the Feeling on a loop until I die a shrivelled husk







Reply

Thread

Link

I'm glad she has this "underground" pop career. She seems like a nice girl. Reply

Thread

Link

y'all never give this Carly track any love in ha posts and i'm fed up with it tbh.



Reply

Thread

Link

It's a good one! No dust here, only sparkles! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bless. Roses just never gets any sort of mentions in posts and comments and that song has remained in heavy rotation since last August. I would blast that track all last September in my feels tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I fucking love this song! Her b-sides are better than a lot of her lessers A-sides and it's not even close.



Roses & Cry are particularly phenomenal Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I've got it! I know which song feels like an influence to this track.







Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm obsessed with Debbie Gibson's obvious Tony Pony™ @ 1:21 😭 Reply

Thread

Link

I love OP. You get me.



Did anyone notice Favourite Colour on the new season of Degrassi? Reply

Thread

Link

and you get me with that Reba icon <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what a great post OP.



all that is my song. I really love it. I made it my ringtone for a while. Reply

Thread

Link