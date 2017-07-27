Now that's an interesting premise. If it's good you will catch me surfing for it on the Bay. Reply

lol. i might go see this. Reply

If it weren't for the credits at the end, I would've guessed the Coen Bros. did both the script and direction



Julianne always looks amazing as a 1950s housewife Reply

At first before the vid loaded I thought this was a new convention :P



And the set design looks so great. Reply

the dj shadow/run the jewels song is so random it's killing me



it looks like a wannabe coen movie imo. can't wait for julianne to be the best part of it Reply

Sis, they wrote the movie. Reply

lol to be fair, ONTD doesn't even read words in a post so you can't expect them to read the words in a movie trailer Reply

True LOL Reply

the directing style is very similar as well Reply

Look at Oscar Isaac representing Arab/Middle-Easterns in HW. Reply

he`s hispanic, but he has played characters of many different races. Reply

yas cant wait! Reply

If it has Oscar and Julianne in it...I'm watching it. Reply

lol this looks random af Reply

not feeling that moustache, but I'll be seeing this for my bb Oscar. Reply

I misread and kept waiting for Jason Isaacs to appear :(



seems like the love child of Pleasantville and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang Reply

I do love Julianne and Oscar but I don't want to have to sit through a Matt Damon movie although I did enjoy seeing him punched in face. Reply

Matt doesn't look so good Reply

he looks like that other actor Meth Damon... the one from Fargo and FNL! Reply

Looks... interesting. I actually don't mind Clooney as a director and woo Oscar Isaac with that mustache~ Reply

