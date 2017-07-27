John Boyega on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
- Talks about how his parents wants him to give some of his lightsaber collection to his younger family members
- Talks about joking with Rian [Johnson, director of Last Jedi] over social media.
- Jimmy brings up the fact that he did stock photo modeling of stading over pieces of paper and looking at turned off computers to get kids to go to college.
- Says Detroit is still relevant and that it explores racism in a context way.
- Plays a security guard who shows up trying to help and ends up witnessing the terrors while still helping.
- The Roots also wrote a song for the film.
Okay, it's one thing to call up in advance of a visit and ask, but to put him on the spot while a guest in his home is some serious bullshit.
This kind of entitlement is why I've disowned all family members who have children under 10.
Been a fan since I first saw him in Attack the Block all those years ago, he was so magnetic on-screen.