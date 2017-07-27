John Boyega on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

I got to see Detroit last night, and Boyega was really solid. Though I guess that article calling Will Poulter a lead wasn't inaccurate because he's the primary antagonist. Like I've never had character/actor bleed this bad, but jfc I hated him so much Reply

How was it? Was it really difficult to watch? I want to see it and the trailers look really intense. Reply

lol @ his parents asking him to give up some of his lightsabers. Reply

I mentally wish John Boyega all the good things in the world every single day. Reply

give some of his lightsaber collection to his younger family members



Okay, it's one thing to call up in advance of a visit and ask, but to put him on the spot while a guest in his home is some serious bullshit.



This kind of entitlement is why I've disowned all family members who have children under 10. Reply

Has anyone seen The Circle? I wanna see it because I liked the book and I know he's in it. Reply

Don't even bother if you're just watching for him tbh. Reply

I also wanna know if there's any chemistry between him and Emma Watson, because their characters got together in the book. But I haven't heard anyone praise the movie (or care about it at all) so I assumed it's not very good. Reply

It was one of those most critically panned movies this year, bb. 15% on Rotten Tomatoes. Don't put yourself through it. Reply

I hate Jimmy Fallon but I appreciate the creation of this video because my niece is obsessed with it and it makes her happy. She is 3 and already a hardcore Finn stan - she mimics all of his facial expressions and hand motions/sound effects whenever we watch this video:

awww Reply

I just want all the good things for him.



Been a fan since I first saw him in Attack the Block all those years ago, he was so magnetic on-screen. Reply

He is a good actor and a nice person. I am rooting for him Reply

I hope they don't sideline Finn in the next SW. Reply

They will, I feel like the third will be his biggest contribution outside of Force Awakens. I feel like Poe & Rey will be centered more in this next installment then it will go back to Finn&Rey for the third film. Reply

I've been fearing this due to the promo, but I hope they surprise us and Finn is doing something crucial in the movie. I still hold a small hope that he is force sensitive too.. Reply

I legit want nothing more in the world than him to be prince Eric in the Little Mermaid. It's so bad I have to mention it in everyone of his posts. Reply

i saw some takes of this on twitter that it is EXTREMELY hard to watch so idk Reply

He is so goddamn charming Reply

