John Boyega on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon



  • Talks about how his parents wants him to give some of his lightsaber collection to his younger family members

  • Talks about joking with Rian [Johnson, director of Last Jedi] over social media.

  • Jimmy brings up the fact that he did stock photo modeling of stading over pieces of paper and looking at turned off computers to get kids to go to college.





  • Says Detroit is still relevant and that it explores racism in a context way.

  • Plays a security guard who shows up trying to help and ends up witnessing the terrors while still helping.

  • The Roots also wrote a song for the film.




