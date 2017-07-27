New 9/11 victim identified :Willa Ford's career

Now there's a name I wasn't expecting in 2017. Reply

1. Who?

2. Bye Reply

Mte Reply

She's married to a black guy & thinks she can wear a headdress + war paint because she's ~part Native American~. That's all you need to know Reply

She's some girl who sang a Sims Urbz song. Reply

dying rn Reply

calling her a 9/11 victim feels idk... wrong? Reply

ya ia



I know the OP was trying to say something ridiculous about her ridiculous claim to poke fun at her, but still... Reply

Also her name is Willa not Will which drunk mod accepted this post lol Reply

Yeah the subject title is really tasteless. Reply

I read the article and didn't really get the feeling that she was blaming her shitty career on 9/11, she kind of just mentioned it as a contributing factor, which I'm sure it was. The other artists mentioned were way bigger than her and they also only mentioned albums that were released that day. Hers was just a second single from a lesser known popstar. Reply

to say the very least. Reply

i mean look at the OP Reply

Morals? On ONTD?



swish swish bish. Reply

Also POD's Satellite came out that day and I was going to ditch school to go meet them at my local tower records. Reply

lol POD. Haven't heard that name in a long ass time, totally forgot about them. Was such a fan back in the day. Reply

Lol.. that album was really good tbh Reply

Youth of a Nation was on the radio the other day. It was great. Reply

i blame her failed career on nick carter stans and their anti-willa ford websites

also her shitty music tbh Reply

Wait, I don't remember this. Did she date Nick? Reply

yes! she was mandy willaford back then lol everyone speculated that she started going by willa ford to try and escape the psychotic hatred directed her way. my 11 year old self wanted her dead tbh Reply

damn, the early 00's celeb web is vast. Reply

Gross. Though, TBF, I don't think she would have had any sort of ~career if it had not been for the association with that ugly gremlin. Reply

I remember there was a rumor (or maybe it was true?) that she slapped Nick and oh my god Nick fans went for her HARD. Reply

ugh I wish I could go back in time and tell my younger self that Nick wasn't worth it. Luckily I grew out of that whole hating celebrity girlfriends super quick - I think Willa Ford was the only one. Reply

Parent

my sister used to have the willa ford "i wanna be bad" single CD in our car when we were kids and my mom got so fed up with listening to it she threw it out the window and that's all i have to contribute to this post. Reply

Parents just don't understand. Reply

lmao. thank u for sharing this. Reply

lmfao Reply

lmfao



this sounds like an iconic family moment for you. Reply

we were actually just talking about it a few weeks ago: Reply

Maybe your mom was the real reason Willa is not popular anymore Reply

lmaooo this made me cackle out loud, thank you Reply

omg I had forgotten all about CD singles. I used to have a double decker CD case with all of the singles. And sat for hours at my CD player to trade them out after every song lol. Reply

Talks about how she and the other pop girls i.e Britney, Christina, Jessica Simpson, Mandy Moore were all grouped together and were all kind of doing a similar thing.

Yeah, Amanda, keep dreaming. Reply

I can name 5 songs off the top of my head from all of these chicks except for Willa Reply

Right? LOL she wishes Reply

Lmao mte Reply

IDT she was ever lumped with them lol. She came after them and was much sexier iirc. Reply

IIRC she also claimed Britney doing "I'm a Slave 4 U" was influenced by her and her single "I Wanna Be Bad." this was in a website interview i read a looooong ass time ago. lmao.



like chica...por favor. Reply

I bet she has a Britney doll she sticks pins in every night. She actually just may be even more bitter about Brit than Nick Carter is about 'NSYNC. Reply

Well there's a throwback. Now I remember Hulk Hogan's daughter's attempt at a music career too. Lord Reply

Let's not forget when Liz had a song co-written with JC Chasez with traces of NSYNC



Let's not forget when Liz had a song co-written with JC Chasez with traces of NSYNC Reply

"Do Your Thing" is such an underrated bop from NSYNC Reply

I loved that song but so many hated it, I guess because it wasn't pop enough. Reply

Are they lookin at cha hatin sayin' ooooooooh Reply

I Wanna Be Bad is still a bop tho Reply

It's the perfect early 00's song. It captures everything about that era. Reply

lmao fucking excuse me? Reply

I Wanna Be Bad is my ho anthem! I still bop to it. Reply

is she serious? Reply

Wow... Willa Ford... now there's a name I haven't heard in awhile. Reply

