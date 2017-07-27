New 9/11 victim identified :Willa Ford's career

- Her one hit "I wanna be bad" was released in May 2001, it peaked no 22 on the Bilboard Hot 100
-Her album Willa Was Here was released on July 17
-Her 2nd single Did Ya Understand that failed to chart, it was released on September 11, 2001.
-There were other notable releases that day such as Jay Z's Blueprint, Mariah Carey's Glitter and Nickelback..
-She says at the time she didn't think it a big deal that it didnt do well as the world had stood still after the tragedy but some shuffling at the record label left her in no man's land.
-Talks about how she and the other pop girls i.e Britney, Christina, Jessica Simpson, Mandy Moore were all grouped together and were all kind of doing a similar thing. Says Britney is iconic so the rest couldn't touch that.
She never got a 2nd album even though it was practically done.

Did you ever lose a career opportunity thanks to a national tragedy? One hit wonders post? Early 2000s pop music post?

