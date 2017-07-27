New 9/11 victim identified :Willa Ford's career
- Her one hit "I wanna be bad" was released in May 2001, it peaked no 22 on the Bilboard Hot 100
"I Wanna Be Bad" singer Willa Ford blames her failed career on 9/11. https://t.co/uuMFFskMTK pic.twitter.com/KqfsNGaL2H— E! News (@enews) July 27, 2017
-Her album Willa Was Here was released on July 17
-Her 2nd single Did Ya Understand that failed to chart, it was released on September 11, 2001.
-There were other notable releases that day such as Jay Z's Blueprint, Mariah Carey's Glitter and Nickelback..
-She says at the time she didn't think it a big deal that it didnt do well as the world had stood still after the tragedy but some shuffling at the record label left her in no man's land.
-Talks about how she and the other pop girls i.e Britney, Christina, Jessica Simpson, Mandy Moore were all grouped together and were all kind of doing a similar thing. Says Britney is iconic so the rest couldn't touch that.
She never got a 2nd album even though it was practically done.
Did you ever lose a career opportunity thanks to a national tragedy? One hit wonders post? Early 2000s pop music post?
Source
2. Bye
Mte
I know the OP was trying to say something ridiculous about her ridiculous claim to poke fun at her, but still...
swish swish bish.
also her shitty music tbh
this sounds like an iconic family moment for you.
Talks about how she and the other pop girls i.e Britney, Christina, Jessica Simpson, Mandy Moore were all grouped together and were all kind of doing a similar thing.
Yeah, Amanda, keep dreaming.
like chica...por favor.
Let's not forget when Liz had a song co-written with JC Chasez with traces of NSYNC