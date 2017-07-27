aesthetic hoe

Michael Moore Calls For An 'Army Of Satire' Against Trump

'The Terms of My Surrender' star Michael Moore says the best way to get under Trump's skin is with an army of satire, and wants Stephen to enlist.



STUFF THEY TALK ABOUT:
– Moore says he's working on his new movie across the street from the Late Show studio.
.. (And can see Stephen's writers lighting up on the roof from there. lol)
– Trump banning transgender individuals from the army.
– "Before there was Trumpism, there was Sessionism, which before that it was just called racism."
– Moore predicting the ellection. (And no one believing him.)
– Trump using twitter to distract from other stuff.
– Moore's broadway show. He invites Stephen to appear on it, he agrees.

are you looking forward to Farenheit 11/9, ONTD?
