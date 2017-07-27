Michael Moore Calls For An 'Army Of Satire' Against Trump

Moore predicted a Romney win too, just for the record. Otto the octopus he ain't. Reply

His name was Paul how dare you disrespect the dead like this Reply

Why the shit would an octopus be named paul, even if he could see into the future. Otto is the only acceptable name Reply

SIS I HOPE HE COMES AND HAUNTS YOU WHAT KIND OF DISRESPECT ON HIS NAME. Reply

he can tell the future. save the clichés like "otto" for the lesser octopi Reply

I'm dying at this whole comment thread. Reply

smh @ this Octavius erasure Reply

Otto the Octopus Reply

Many predicted a Romney win, I think that's what energized the vote that year. Kornacki and MSNBC's polls kept leaning Romney whereas Clinton/Trump, it was always Clinton winning polls. Reply

I had to take out my contacts on my lunch break and I legit read the title as Mandy Moore. I was like "this is an interesting turn of events....." Reply

Lol comment twins. ..but for me it's because of the Willa ford post. Reply

The devil cannot stand mockery. Reply

nah b. there are limits to satire. satire isn't going to change minds or act as a catalyst for lasting change. and i'd argue that satire and television helped fuel the rise of tr*mp. Reply

He did propose to fight Trump four fronts:



1. Mass citizen action.



2. Run candidates who can actually win.



3. Tie him up with court orders and injunctions. (To keep him busy and distracted.)



4. Form an Army of Satirists to bring him down with humor, comedy and ridicule.

(Because his awfully thin skin can’t take it, and fighting on Twitter will hopefully keep him occupied and from starting WW3.)



Edited at 2017-07-27 05:53 pm (UTC)

this will surely help the democrats win! Reply

I mean, we have that and it's going no where. Reply

What we need is an army of white walkers. Reply

Wouldn't Americans have to understand satire first? Reply

lol, good point. Reply

Yeah. Especially T***p and his stans.

BTW, do we have proof that he can even read beyond the 4th grade though? Reply

sometimes i think people lend too much importance to the idea of "owning trump" on twitter or tv or whatever. the most you ever seem to get out of that is a few tweets. Reply

i'm so tired of the "distraction" narrative here. they're not trying to distract us. they're trying to overwhelm us. Reply

