Michael Moore Calls For An 'Army Of Satire' Against Trump
'The Terms of My Surrender' star Michael Moore says the best way to get under Trump's skin is with an army of satire, and wants Stephen to enlist.
STUFF THEY TALK ABOUT:
– Moore says he's working on his new movie across the street from the Late Show studio.
.. (And can see Stephen's writers lighting up on the roof from there. lol)
– Trump banning transgender individuals from the army.
– "Before there was Trumpism, there was Sessionism, which before that it was just called racism."
– Moore predicting the ellection. (And no one believing him.)
– Trump using twitter to distract from other stuff.
– Moore's broadway show. He invites Stephen to appear on it, he agrees.
source.
are you looking forward to Farenheit 11/9, ONTD?
I had to take out my contacts on my lunch break and I legit read the title as Mandy Moore. I was like "this is an interesting turn of events....."
1. Mass citizen action.
2. Run candidates who can actually win.
3. Tie him up with court orders and injunctions. (To keep him busy and distracted.)
4. Form an Army of Satirists to bring him down with humor, comedy and ridicule.
(Because his awfully thin skin can’t take it, and fighting on Twitter will hopefully keep him occupied and from starting WW3.)
Edited at 2017-07-27 05:53 pm (UTC)
BTW, do we have proof that he can even read beyond the 4th grade though?
