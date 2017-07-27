King of Pop, Troye Sivan goes Blonde.
Youtube megastar ,top 40 hit-maker and A+ vocalist Troye Sivan goes blonde.
Thots on the state of Pop ONTD? What are your grievances and what do you think is missing?
It's real y'all!! I promise pic.twitter.com/dhq0Eb4O6P— troye sivan (@troyesivan) July 27, 2017
👧🏼👧🏼 pic by @gwynethpaltbro pic.twitter.com/gqMQqLKJuI— troye sivan (@troyesivan) July 27, 2017
I wish we could ban posts about them. It's always about some scummy thing one has done. Youtubers are annoying desperate scum.
Whether it's their record label controlling what they do, or if it's the artist themselves, nobody is really challenging the status quo right now and I'm bored.
twink on twink realness.
Also a lot of these new pop stars are really boring and charmless.
Unless he was crowned soda king in Minnesota.