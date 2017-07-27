King of Pop, Troye Sivan goes Blonde.

I can forgive his hair, but can't forgive the dimensions of your icon! Reply

Thread

Link

He fucked Tyler Oakley. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

imagine fucking Orville Redenbacher Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did he really? I know people ship them, but I didn't know they really got together. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yikes Troye Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I scrolled too fast and thought it was Katy Perry. so... Reply

Thread

Link

wasn't he always blonde...? Reply

Thread

Link

Who?? Is everyone with a YouTube account today a YouTube star? Reply

Thread

Link

Troye is a gay pop icon rn sis get into him



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nah hes actually pretty famous, hes had a few big hits in the past year or two Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's famous for fucking Tayler Oakley and "leaking" his bottom ass spread open. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought those nudes were fake? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ugh, Ikr? I feel old because every time I see "youtube star" I'm like literally hew?



I wish we could ban posts about them. It's always about some scummy thing one has done. Youtubers are annoying desperate scum. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think innovation in pop music is absent and I feel like more and more artists are afraid to take risks.



Whether it's their record label controlling what they do, or if it's the artist themselves, nobody is really challenging the status quo right now and I'm bored. Reply

Thread

Link

who Reply

Thread

Link

Pop is dead Reply

Thread

Link

this second-rate Olly Alexander Reply

Thread

Link

Right?! No one can compare. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Imagine if those two started dating.



twink on twink realness. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what i came here to say Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This truth Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. I feel like America completely missed out on y&y, which is so tragic to me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know her but she's pretty Reply

Thread

Link

I think people are having trouble identifying what the next new sound is going to be and there's a lot of inconsistency in the quality of music individual artists are putting out. There have always been a lot of one hit wonders, but it feels like artists might have one song that's really great but they're completely unable to follow it up with something equally as good.



Also a lot of these new pop stars are really boring and charmless. Reply

Thread

Link

Don't you have to be, you know, popular to be king of pop?





Unless he was crowned soda king in Minnesota. Reply

Thread

Link

i wish i knew he who he was Reply

Thread

Link

He's a qt Reply

Thread

Link

Reminiscent of Olly Alexander now Reply

Thread

Link