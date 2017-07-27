ONTD Roundup
For Wednesday, July 26, 2017:
- Robert Pattinson confirms he's engaged to FKA Twigs
- Celebs React: Trump bans Trans individuals from serving in military
- Kim Kardashian's surrogate is three months pregnant!
- Angelina Jolie covers Vanity Fair
- Kylie Jenner celebrates her 20th birthday with a birthday kollection
- ONTD Original: One-hit wonder women that saved the 90's
She aged better than him.
He can still clean up okay if a movie requires him to, but I wonder how much longer he'll be able to do that for considering that he doesn't exactly treat his body like a temple when he's off duty.
also genetics and hard partying etc.
drink water and slather on vaseline
Song of the Day: DEAFCULT - Rubix
shoegaze / 2017
Do you say "an historical moment" or "a historical moment"?
Do you refer to a couple as singular or plural? Such as, "the couple is doing this" vs "the couple are doing this"?
What about bands? Do you say "Pink Floyd is playing" or "Pink Floyd are playing"? Does it vary depending on if the band is plural itself, such as "The Killers are playing"?
- Couple can be both singular and plural. It depends on context. The example again is a problem with verb tenses.
- Your examples for bands are that they are proper nouns. The is and are distinction is just verb tenses.
Although it sounds weird to me to say "the Beatles is" in spite of my standard.
2. If I'm actually saying "the couple" I'd say "the couple is". If you're talking about in general like if I was talking about Mr. and Mrs. Smith, I'd say "the Smiths are".
3. It depends on the band I think.
A couple is singular
I think I would go with Pink Floyd IS playing but The Killers ARE playing because killers is plural.
I think the difference also stems from the pronunciation of the h. In "history", the emphasis is on the first syllable and the h is defined, whereas in a word like "historical", there's more emphasis on the second syllable.
2. The couple is
3. It depends on the name, on whether it's plural. The Sex Pistols are... Metallica is...
- Probably "the couple is" ? IRL, if I know their names then I'll use those 99% of the time.
- I use both, even for singular bands, and I'm not sure if there's a rhyme or reason to it. I'd say "Radiohead is my favorite band" instead of "Radiohead are my favorite band," but I would also say "Radiohead are headlining Coachella this year" over "Radiohead is headlining Coachella this year." ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
I've been trying to journal on and off all year... I keep forgetting to do it at night.
Have fun with it.
me for the last 20 years:
anyway happy Thursday
We went to go buy a life vest for my dog, he can swim but I'm a helicopter parent soo
!!!
i been dealing with the same situation with my mom for the past two weeks.
Answer Six Questions And We'll Tell You Which Badass "Game Of Thrones" Lady You Are
You got: Missandei
You are incredibly smart and talented, which is a winning combination! You're also a loyal and selfless friend who will often put the needs of others before your own.
Re: Answer Six Questions And We'll Tell You Which Badass "Game Of Thrones" Lady You Are
You are a natural born leader and when you have something to say people ALWAYS listen. People respect you and love being around you. You are a true Khaleesi.
You are clever, well-spoken, and FIERCE AF. People respect the heck out of you. You're a strong leader who others look up to, but you also know when to take a step back and let someone else lead.
You are both clever and experienced. You've seen a lot in your lifetime and know how to manage even the toughest situations. You're more of a "behind-the-scenes" kind of person, but that's just the way you like it.
A girl is very clever and strong-willed. A girl marches to the beat of her own drum and really could care less what anyone else thinks. A girl follows her heart.
You are a natural born leader and when you have something to say people ALWAYS listen. People respect you and love being around you. You are a true Khaleesi.
Side-note, I love how Missandei gave that Valyrian lesson abt the quote defaulting to "prince" even tho it could be either prince or princess. She's awesome
You are clever, well-spoken, and FIERCE AF. People respect the heck out of you. You're a strong leader who others look up to, but you also know when to take a step back and let someone else lead.
You are both clever and experienced. You've seen a lot in your lifetime and know how to manage even the toughest situations. You're more of a "behind-the-scenes" kind of person, but that's just the way you like it.
lmao is this because I chose Maergery to bring back to life? Bc that was a choice made out of thirst. Anyway, I'm still happy with this result.
A girl is very clever and strong-willed. A girl marches to the beat of her own drum and really could care less what anyone else thinks. A girl follows her heart.
I really want to rewatch the original series now. I can't really get into Brotherhood tbh...
I want to do a rewatch as well, but Netflix took down Brotherhood (which is the one I prefer). I need to see if Hulu has it or find a place I can stream it.
My sister never finished Brotherhood and it makes me legit mad bc she's the one who got me into the original show in the first place, and I know she'd like it if she actually watched it all the way through.