ONTD Roundup





She aged better than him. She aged better than him. Reply

Thread

Link

She's so gorgeous. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he was so fine back in the day. now, not so much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

his face is melting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

like the ice caps, sis! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Queen <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Of course she did. He's allowed to age like shit and still be employable.



He can still clean up okay if a movie requires him to, but I wonder how much longer he'll be able to do that for considering that he doesn't exactly treat his body like a temple when he's off duty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She had no choice but to age better or she very well could be out of a job or phased out, like women over 30 usually are. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk, he's 42... i think esp in entertainment we forget how people ~normally look at a ~certain age

also genetics and hard partying etc.

drink water and slather on vaseline Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SHE DID. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i recently discovered chocolate babka at a bakery by my job and i would easily eat an entire babka on my own if i could. Reply

Thread

Link

you can't beat a babka Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YUM. i <3 chocolate babka Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"you sold us the hair with the cake around it" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





shoegaze / 2017 Reply

Thread

Link

Random questions based on things I've encountered the past few days:



Do you say "an historical moment" or "a historical moment"?



Do you refer to a couple as singular or plural? Such as, "the couple is doing this" vs "the couple are doing this"?



What about bands? Do you say "Pink Floyd is playing" or "Pink Floyd are playing"? Does it vary depending on if the band is plural itself, such as "The Killers are playing"? Reply

Thread

Link

couple is singular, so is the name of a band. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

also a name of a band is proper noun.



Edited at 2017-07-27 04:27 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

- A historical moment.

- Couple can be both singular and plural. It depends on context. The example again is a problem with verb tenses.

- Your examples for bands are that they are proper nouns. The is and are distinction is just verb tenses.



Edited at 2017-07-27 04:28 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think it varies re: the couple/band thing from region to region, doesn't it? I noticed some UK people say, "The couple are" whereas I see a lot of statesiders say, "The couple is." I of course go with the latter because I see the couple or band as a single entity that happens to be composed of more than one person.



Although it sounds weird to me to say "the Beatles is" in spite of my standard. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

1. I say "a historical moment" because that rolls off the tongue easier. Since it's not a silent H situation that seems right to me. I'd say "an herb garden" though.



2. If I'm actually saying "the couple" I'd say "the couple is". If you're talking about in general like if I was talking about Mr. and Mrs. Smith, I'd say "the Smiths are".



3. It depends on the band I think. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I say A historical moment but that's because I pronounce the H. The others are collective nouns so those are dealt with based on writer style / style book you follow. Both ways are right. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was taught that you can't say "an" unless the word following it starts with a vowel. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I probably say "an historical" more often, but write "a historical" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

'An historical' is what I use most. Like how you say "It's been an hour". Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

A historical moment



A couple is singular



I think I would go with Pink Floyd IS playing but The Killers ARE playing because killers is plural.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was taught that "an historical" was British/Canadian and "a historical" was American. But I also remember being taught that if the h is silent then it's "an" (an hour), but if the h is pronounced then it's "a" (a history - you would never say "an history").

I think the difference also stems from the pronunciation of the h. In "history", the emphasis is on the first syllable and the h is defined, whereas in a word like "historical", there's more emphasis on the second syllable. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

1. A historical moment.



2. The couple is



3. It depends on the name, on whether it's plural. The Sex Pistols are... Metallica is... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

- A historical moment. The rule is "a" in front of any sounded consonant, right?



- Probably "the couple is" ? IRL, if I know their names then I'll use those 99% of the time.



- I use both, even for singular bands, and I'm not sure if there's a rhyme or reason to it. I'd say "Radiohead is my favorite band" instead of "Radiohead are my favorite band," but I would also say "Radiohead are headlining Coachella this year" over "Radiohead is headlining Coachella this year." ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Think I'm going to start journaling for the first time ever, finally, at 31. Really need to get a lot of this shit out of my head and into words. Feelings are garbage... blaahh Reply

Thread

Link

good! are you going to use an actual diary or something online? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been keeping notes in my phone for now, but I'd like to switch to a paper journal soon. Need to get back in the habit of writing instead of just typing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yay! Good luck c:

I've been trying to journal on and off all year... I keep forgetting to do it at night. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I bought my first journal last weekend! I haven't written anything groundbreaking in it yet though. Mostly random stuff and doodles. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Journaling is great. I've been doing it since I was maybe 10 or 11 years old. I'm 31 now and stop doing it. I didn't get to while I was in school but it is nice getting feelings out uninterrupted. Like you, I feel like feelings are garbage too.



Have fun with it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm going to a wedding this weekend and the bride asked me to edit audio for her as a surprise to the groom. the surprise is that she's walking down the aisle to dance yrself clean by LCD soundsystem and like...i'm not here to judge your life choices, but... Reply

Thread

Link

one of the weddings i went to this year, the wedding party walked/danced down to a chris brown song. i give the couple five years. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Was it "forever"? That's a really popular wedding song Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

insane "ransom" note in People magazine or something at an impressionable young age might have been what turned me into a (moderate) true-crime fan. I've still obsessed with how utterly bizarre and illogical it is. "If we see you talking to a stray dog, she dies. Victory!" WHAT?!?!



me for the last 20 years:





anyway happy Thursday So I watched that semi-infamous 2000 JonBénet TV movie (the one with Max Medina) for work this week, and I'm realizing that reading that absolutely"ransom" note in People magazine or something at an impressionable young age might have been what turned me into a (moderate) true-crime fan. I've still obsessed with how utterly bizarre and illogical it is. "If we see you talking to a stray dog, she dies. Victory!" WHAT?!?!me for the last 20 years:anyway happy Thursday Reply

Thread

Link

i wanna watch the menendez lifetime movie with courtney love Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

waaaaiiiit, Courtney Love? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish I lived closer to my work. It takes my whole lunch hour to drive home, let my dog out to potty and drive back. I want more time to cuddle! Reply

Thread

Link

Someone was smoking pot in our bathroom at work yesterday. I work in an office building with locked bathrooms, so this was pretty brazen of someone. Reply

Thread

Link

i found out last night that i'm gonna be in the US next year for work. already making up my Sephora list tbh.



Edited at 2017-07-27 04:25 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Oooo Where exactly?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

welcome to hell! <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao, it's just a quick trip but ty though <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My coworker invited me and my dog out to her cabin this weekend and I'm soooo excited.



We went to go buy a life vest for my dog, he can swim but I'm a helicopter parent soo Reply

Thread

Link

Aww how cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dogs in life jackets are my WEAKNESS. my aunt and uncle live on a river (a calm one) and have two weenies who wear little life jackets and always go flying off the end of the dock with their ears flapping and it KILLS ME. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg please reward us with doggy pics Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My last dog could swim but she didn't have a tail so she kind of struggled with it a little. We put her in a life jacket and she was so happy because she didn't sink nearly as easily. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My dad is doing better and comes out from the hospital tomorrow God willingly 🙏🏽 Reply

Thread

Link

Yay! Wishing your pops a speedy recovery! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

<3 hope he has a speedy recovery. take care of yourself too!!



i been dealing with the same situation with my mom for the past two weeks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's great news! Hope your dad gets better quickly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Crossing my fingers for him! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I made slime :D Reply

Thread

Link



You got: Missandei



You are incredibly smart and talented, which is a winning combination! You're also a loyal and selfless friend who will often put the needs of others before your own.







https://www.buzzfeed.com/crystalro/whic h-bad-ass-got-woman-are-you?utm_term=.mn 3AJQlbW#.hhY4Vymjq You are incredibly smart and talented, which is a winning combination! You're also a loyal and selfless friend who will often put the needs of others before your own. Reply

Thread

Link

You got: Daenerys Targaryen

You are a natural born leader and when you have something to say people ALWAYS listen. People respect you and love being around you. You are a true Khaleesi. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Lyanna Mormont

You are clever, well-spoken, and FIERCE AF. People respect the heck out of you. You're a strong leader who others look up to, but you also know when to take a step back and let someone else lead. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

You got: Olenna Tyrell

You are both clever and experienced. You've seen a lot in your lifetime and know how to manage even the toughest situations. You're more of a "behind-the-scenes" kind of person, but that's just the way you like it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

You got: Arya Stark

A girl is very clever and strong-willed. A girl marches to the beat of her own drum and really could care less what anyone else thinks. A girl follows her heart. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Daenerys Targaryen

You are a natural born leader and when you have something to say people ALWAYS listen. People respect you and love being around you. You are a true Khaleesi.





Side-note, I love how Missandei gave that Valyrian lesson abt the quote defaulting to "prince" even tho it could be either prince or princess. She's awesome Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Lyanna Mormont

You are clever, well-spoken, and FIERCE AF. People respect the heck out of you. You're a strong leader who others look up to, but you also know when to take a step back and let someone else lead. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Olenna Tyrell



You are both clever and experienced. You've seen a lot in your lifetime and know how to manage even the toughest situations. You're more of a "behind-the-scenes" kind of person, but that's just the way you like it.



lmao is this because I chose Maergery to bring back to life? Bc that was a choice made out of thirst. Anyway, I'm still happy with this result. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Arya Stark

A girl is very clever and strong-willed. A girl marches to the beat of her own drum and really could care less what anyone else thinks. A girl follows her heart. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When I got all the Fullmetal Alchemist DVDs as a teenager I showed the series to my mom and a decade later she still uses "equivalent exchange" to say things like "I did this thing so you should bring me dinner tonight" lmao.



I really want to rewatch the original series now. I can't really get into Brotherhood tbh... Reply

Thread

Link

LOL that is so cute with your mom.



I want to do a rewatch as well, but Netflix took down Brotherhood (which is the one I prefer). I need to see if Hulu has it or find a place I can stream it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's really cute!!



My sister never finished Brotherhood and it makes me legit mad bc she's the one who got me into the original show in the first place, and I know she'd like it if she actually watched it all the way through. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link