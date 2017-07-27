This looks straight up fantastic Reply

oh my fuck yes!!! Reply

Oops wrong post!



Edited at 2017-07-27 04:28 pm (UTC) Reply

is that the kid from stranger things



he bout to get typecast as a terrified 80s kid on a bike



Edited at 2017-07-27 04:30 pm (UTC) Reply

Lol Reply

This looks really good, I've recently gotten more into watching horror movies so I'm excited for this. Reply

Looks great! Reply

What kinda pizza? Reply

you should be asking what kind of dick; what if it's a joke dick that ejaculates a endless stream of handkerchiefs? Reply

"dick and pizza" Reply

oh my god lmao

Reply

Most anticipated movie of the year for me. I love that it's going to be rated R. Gimme all the disturbing imagery! Reply

YAS GAWWD Reply

oh snap.... this is definitely darker and too realistic than expected. Impressive. This trailer is well done. W/e how it's done when it's officially out.



Like, this is straight up legitimately a modern classic in the making for an Hollywood horror movie and it's done in all quality creepypasta as possible- y'all finally got yo shit together for this.... you don't see anything like that on these day. Shiiiiiiiiit. Fuck, I like this. I am in. Reply

i swear i've read the wiki for this book 13 times and i still dont know what the plot is Reply

same tbh Reply

there's an evil space spider that feeds on fear and chaos or some shit that only wakes up every 20 or so years. it can show you illusions and also become anything you're afraid of. one of the forms it likes to take is a clown for some reason. one group of kids it terrorizes in like the 50s or whatever harm it and then as adults they kill it. Reply

THANK YOU! also lmao at space spider, literally never noticed that detail Reply

supernatural entity residing in a town "wakes up" every 27 years and kills kids for about a year and a half. it can take many forms but it usually appears in the form of a clown, pennywise.



gang of misfit kids force it back to "sleep", but don't kill it completely.



as adults (presumably 27 years later) it "wake's up" again and the misfit kids, now adults, kill it completely.



that's the basic gist. Reply

Neither did Stephen King tbh Reply

This trailer has convinced me to see this, at first I was like nah, why bother. The first hardly did the book justice but this is going to be awesome. Reply

i'm so fucking ready Reply

holy SHIT this looks amazing Reply

