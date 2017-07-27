July 27th, 2017, 12:17 pm theqinra New trailer for Stephen King's It Source Tagged: film, film - horror, film trailer / stills, stephen king Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 7070 comments Add comment
Edited at 2017-07-27 04:28 pm (UTC)
he bout to get typecast as a terrified 80s kid on a bike
Edited at 2017-07-27 04:30 pm (UTC)
Like, this is straight up legitimately a modern classic in the making for an Hollywood horror movie and it's done in all quality creepypasta as possible- y'all finally got yo shit together for this.... you don't see anything like that on these day. Shiiiiiiiiit. Fuck, I like this. I am in.
gang of misfit kids force it back to "sleep", but don't kill it completely.
as adults (presumably 27 years later) it "wake's up" again and the misfit kids, now adults, kill it completely.
that's the basic gist.
i fucking hate pennywise and clowns