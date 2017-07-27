The View talks about Scaramucci calling for an investigation of leaks

[movie] joker:sad

Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
It's Thursday. Why does this week feel so long? Well, the View talks about Scaramucci subtweeting Reince Priebus about leaks happening in the White House. They discuss his appearance on CNN this morning in which it looked like as Joy said didn't know if periods existed. They talk about how it seems like the White House is now against the establishment which Priebus represents. Joy speculates that since Scaramucci is appearing everywhere and has a big personality he will be next in the chopping block.

They talk further about the transgender ban that 45 has done. They talk about how he just blindsided the Department of Defense. He didn't even talk to his Defense Secretary. They also speculate that he's just trying to win over the Evangelicals and Darth Pence's crowd.

