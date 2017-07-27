The View talks about Scaramucci calling for an investigation of leaks
Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
It's Thursday. Why does this week feel so long? Well, the View talks about Scaramucci subtweeting Reince Priebus about leaks happening in the White House. They discuss his appearance on CNN this morning in which it looked like as Joy said didn't know if periods existed. They talk about how it seems like the White House is now against the establishment which Priebus represents. Joy speculates that since Scaramucci is appearing everywhere and has a big personality he will be next in the chopping block.
They talk further about the transgender ban that
SOURCE: 1, 2,
I'm on my phone or else I had a video of Moochy the Rhino from Death to Smoochy I wanted to post lol
Fucking Mooch quoting Joe Paterno about honor just blows my mind
Where the fuck do they find all these dips hits
JUST I know you're into sports buddy but how dumb can you be to use Paterno as a role model
Kompromat Kush also said Erdogan was doing for Turkey what Trump is doing for America* - making it great again.
Goddamnit I swear. Even the health insurance companies are against this shit, so are hospitals, governors, the people. What else do we have to do to get through to them?!
He deleted the tweet by the way.