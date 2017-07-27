Hairspray's Nikki Blonksy finally lands another acting gig, off-Broadway

Hey its Nikki Blonksy from the movie Hairspray Reply

Thread

Link

bless Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am ready for the era of Nikki Blonsky. Reply

Thread

Link

I legit would love a Nikki Blonsky comeback, I feel like the internet might make it a thing if she plays her cards right. Her live chat was hilarious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really think it would be unintentionally hilarious but in that innocent way. As long as she stops beating up models at airports, I mean. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte



Hollywood needs a new comeback superstar! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



double comeback this year?! Reply

Thread

Link

Hoping I get "stuffed" later today Reply

Thread

Link

These tweets will follow her for life. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My sister's roommate is a friend of hers. She came over to their place a few times and she says she's really nice, I hope she does well. :) Reply

Thread

Link

I read Amanda's tweet in her "Ask Ashley" voice lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is this real? Haha. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes, from Amanda's meltdown phase haha but it was never proven that the tweets were connected Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is she back on twitter yet? What is she even doing? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Haha. I would be so embarrassed if I were Nicky. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lifelong dieter, bulimic, size zero, and overweight), and their relationship with food."



Which one is she playing?



"The show seems to center around four characters of varying weights and eating habits/disorders (), and their relationship with food."Which one is she playing? Reply

Thread

Link

Lifelong dieter Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her Instagram Live Chat was the best thing in the world hahaha



Q: Are you the fat bitch from hairspray?

A: Absolutely. I'm fat, I'm a bitch, and I'm from Hairspray! Reply

Thread

Link

man, I want "I'm fat, I'm a bitch, and I'm from Hairspray" on a tshirt hahaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hey it's Nikki Blonksy the fat bitch from Hairspray Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omfg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol she handled that well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg. where do i get my stan card 💳 stamped at? i'm officially stanning. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Holy shit, this is actually hilarious, she usually doesn't seem witty or funny at all, so this is surprising Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd hate if every role I got was centred around my weight :S Reply

Thread

Link

Mte, I read the headline and details and thought "ouch" first Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i actually quite like her. does anybody remember huge? i kinda loved that show. Reply

Thread

Link

She's awful Reply

Thread

Link

shes an interesting case study in the negative association between level of apparent desperation and chances of getting a job Reply

Thread

Link

The woman who's going to win an Oscar, one twitter at a time. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't understand why people feel the need to mock her. I feel sorry for her, imagine thinking you made it and then not even getting c roles in crap tv shows when her lessers (she was at least charming in Hairspray) find work so easily. Reply

Thread

Link