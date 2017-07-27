Hairspray's Nikki Blonksy finally lands another acting gig, off-Broadway
.@NikkiBlonsky will appear in @LisaLampanelli's @StuffedPlay this fall!https://t.co/ozU2Mlow5a— BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) July 27, 2017
- Nikki Blonsky will star in "Stuffed," opening Off-Broadway this October in a new production at the Westside Theatre. The show seems to center around four characters of varying weights and eating habits/disorders (lifelong dieter, bulimic, size zero, and overweight), and their relationship with food.
Said Nikki: "Being a part of Stuffed is fulfilling a lifelong dream of mine to do theater in my home city of New York. I'm so excited and the little theater-loving girl inside me is beside herself."
Source: https://twitter.com/BroadwayWorld/statu
Hollywood needs a new comeback superstar!
Which one is she playing?
Q: Are you the fat bitch from hairspray?
A: Absolutely. I'm fat, I'm a bitch, and I'm from Hairspray!
I dont know why she didnt make it in the business. Did she take a lot of time off or something? I cant imagine there werent offers coming in.