Trio - Great Hall

Hairspray's Nikki Blonksy finally lands another acting gig, off-Broadway




- Nikki Blonsky will star in "Stuffed," opening Off-Broadway this October in a new production at the Westside Theatre. The show seems to center around four characters of varying weights and eating habits/disorders (lifelong dieter, bulimic, size zero, and overweight), and their relationship with food.

Said Nikki: "Being a part of Stuffed is fulfilling a lifelong dream of mine to do theater in my home city of New York. I'm so excited and the little theater-loving girl inside me is beside herself."

Source: https://twitter.com/BroadwayWorld/status/890601767578226688
Tagged: , ,