“Insecure,” “The Young Pope,” and Music Supervision as Character Development
“Insecure,” “The Young Pope,” and Music Supervision as Character Development (via @pitchfork):https://t.co/KdyMwXPAy1 pic.twitter.com/xAI9OKDAGj— Primavera Pro (@PrimaveraPro) July 26, 2017
◘ For the first time ever in Emmy history, the academy is recognizing music supervisors.
Nominees in this category include: Master of None, Girls, Better Call Saul, Big Little Lies, and Stranger Things
◘ Arguably, two of the strongest uses of "music as character" in this category were left out. HBO's The Young Pope and Insecure.
◘ Insecure's season one was supervised by Kier Lehman and Solange. Each episode they curated approximately an album's wroth of largely independent hip-hop and R&B.
◘ Insecure is an excellent example of how a series can use a soundtrack as a tool for character development
◘ The Young Pope also uses music to this end, drawing inspiration and contradiction from using contemporary pop tracks against the ritualistic, old-school backdrop of Catholicism
◘ Both Insecure and the Young Pope use music to convey emotion better than dialogue ever could
◘ Other standouts: FC's Legion, USA's MR Robot and ABC's Scandal. OP would like to add FX's The Americans to this list
See some HBO music supervision highlights in action. Be warned some scenes might be spoilers if you haven't watched the series.
source: 1
videos: 1 2 3 4
Is anyone as mad as I am about the Young Pope emmy snubs? smh. Insecure also deserved a nom in this category.
What shows do you think use music the best?
and shit, i'd be remiss not to mention halt and catch fire. another underrated show whose use of music is vital to the storytelling.
Edited at 2017-07-27 04:22 pm (UTC)
I would give anything to change
This fickle minded heart that loves fake shiny things
Now I fucked up and I'm missing you
:)
i want this gig!!!
Stranger Things
13 Reasons Why -- possibly my favorite
Big Little Lies
Master of None
Iconic.
Bc the music in Westworld is aces.
Still haven't watched insecure :( I want to but these last weeks I have to motivation to watch anything. Arf...