“Insecure,” “The Young Pope,” and Music Supervision as Character Development





and shit, i'd be remiss not to mention halt and catch fire. another underrated show whose use of music is vital to the storytelling.







omg omg omg it was such a good scene, and the song fit perfectly with Lenny in that moment



I would give anything to change

This fickle minded heart that loves fake shiny things

Now I fucked up and I'm missing you

The music in Big Little Lies is outstanding, I listen to that soundtrack all the time on Spotify. I'm especially thankful that they included Leon Bridges because 'River' is not my typical type of song but I love it so very much, and have listened to the rest of his album because of it. Reply

This is such a cool job. I read an interview with someone who worked on, I think it was Skins, who talked about this one scene which was a 1st lesbian kiss which was soundtracked by The Fear by Lily Allen, and for the DVD they used I Kissed A Girl instead because of rights issues and it just totally ruined it. Reply

skins suffered a lot thanks to music licensing issues. a lot of the songs were so perfect for the scenes too, so kudos to the person you spoke with. was it fat segal? Reply

*read an interview

:)

It really does sound like a cool job, and one I'm glad is finally getting recognition because a good soundtrack immerses you and a bad one can take you completely out. Reply

it really does seem like such a cool job, it's my dream gig tbh Reply

The music on Skins was sooooo great even as the seasons got worse. I discovered so many great artists from that show. Reply

thats horrible lmao



i want this gig!!! Reply

Skins did suffer quitre a bit, the music was some of the best part of it too Reply

The Young Pope being snubbed is criminal. A truly underappreciated show. I remember watching the first episode and having no idea what was happening because I was expecting an entirely different type of show. Great post, OP! Reply

Same here! It blew me away, plus JLaw is sexy as fuck. Thanks babe ;) Reply

the big little lies soundtrack is a goddamn work of art Reply

On the reverse side, I thought the song choices in The Handmaid's Tale were generally awful - too heavy-handed and on the nose for the most part. Reply

completely agree Reply

Truly! So bad. They wanted to pull something off that they couldn't. Took me right out Reply

agreed, which kinda proves just how critical music supervising is. it didn't bother me too much but it was noticeable. Reply

Yep they'd usually take me out of the mood/scene Reply

i love both the big little lies + insecure soundtracks. Reply

this isn't reeeeally a soundtrack but i do love that mad men episode that opens with "the infanta" Reply

That stood out so much too because it was so anachronistic. Probably my favorite use of music in Mad Men was either Tomorrow Never Knows to show just how much of a square Don is, or Found Love in his California drug trip. Reply

My favorites for the year would be...



Stranger Things

13 Reasons Why -- possibly my favorite

Big Little Lies

Master of None Reply

The music in Stranger Things was so good! Reply

i'm not a regular pope, i'm a cool pope Reply

So is this about the people who put together soundtracks?



Bc the music in Westworld is aces. Reply

the guy does a lot of shows. His best known work is the score of HBO's series, Game of Thrones, along with other television shows such as Prison Break, Person of Interest and Westworld. He is also known for film scores such as Pacific Rim, Iron Man, and Warcraft. Reply

The Young Pope was absolutely snobbed. The way music and the soundtrack is used was magical, and the cinematography was amazing.



Still haven't watched insecure :( I want to but these last weeks I have to motivation to watch anything. Arf... Reply

I remember the music in Skins was amazing and always captured the mood so well, and then they had to add different music (oftentimes cheaper, random British indie bands that weren't that good tbh) for the DVDs/Netflix and in many ways it ruins the quality of the show tbh. Goes to show how much music can make a difference in the final outcome. Reply

the music in the young pope was my favorite thing about the show, i can't believe it wasn't nominated!! Reply

