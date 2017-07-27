PAPA - il papa

“Insecure,” “The Young Pope,” and Music Supervision as Character Development




◘ For the first time ever in Emmy history, the academy is recognizing music supervisors.
Nominees in this category include: Master of None, Girls, Better Call Saul, Big Little Lies, and Stranger Things
◘ Arguably, two of the strongest uses of "music as character" in this category were left out. HBO's The Young Pope and Insecure.
Insecure's season one was supervised by Kier Lehman and Solange. Each episode they curated approximately an album's wroth of largely independent hip-hop and R&B.
Insecure is an excellent example of how a series can use a soundtrack as a tool for character development
The Young Pope also uses music to this end, drawing inspiration and contradiction from using contemporary pop tracks against the ritualistic, old-school backdrop of Catholicism
◘ Both Insecure and the Young Pope use music to convey emotion better than dialogue ever could
◘ Other standouts: FC's Legion, USA's MR Robot and ABC's Scandal. OP would like to add FX's The Americans to this list

See some HBO music supervision highlights in action. Be warned some scenes might be spoilers if you haven't watched the series.










Is anyone as mad as I am about the Young Pope emmy snubs? smh. Insecure also deserved a nom in this category.

What shows do you think use music the best?
