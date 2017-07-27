this is amazing bye Reply

I AGREE Reply

Hehe, cute caption. Reply

This is very cute, but lol @ Leo looking somewhere completely different. Reply

they were probably getting photographed by like 10 different people and leo of course was looking at another camera



Edited at 2017-07-27 04:15 pm (UTC) Reply

omg that caption



This makes me so happy <3 Reply

aww that caption. billy still looks good. Reply

lol @ the caption tbh but awww, this is so cute!! ♥ Reply

I always thought Billy Zane was the best actor in the movie, Kate and Leo were so-so (they've been in better stuff, but Titanic is just so bland, not their best work by any means). Reply

he truly was. I still can't tell if he went looking for rose for her or for his diamond. and that scene where he flips the table will never not amaze me. Reply

Kate has been better but she was still the best actor in Titanic imo. Reply

even Kate herself hates her performance in Titanic, she thought her accent was terrible (which I agree). Reply

ive got used to the trolls, the wank posts, the baiting questions, but i'll never get over this com's weird stanning of Billy Zane/Cal Reply

YOU'RE CORRECT Reply

Put a cork in it Zane!



Put a cork in it Zane!

They're married and nobody can tell me different. Reply

she deserves better and you know it sis! Reply

he's such utter trash tho Reply

Start that campaign for the Woody film. Reply

Aww I love this! Reply

It took me a while to recognize the villain. They all look decent. Reply

there are so many quoteables in this movie and this is one of them.



i cant watch this anymore because drumpf is in one of the opening scenes. he's ruined this movie, little rascals and home alone 2 for me now. Reply

did you like the sequel? i didn't hate it. Reply

i love this movie so much bye Reply

Whatever happened to the money laundering case that his foundation was involved in? Reply

OMG YOUR ICON Reply

lol he's still implicated but he's cooperating he had to give back the marlon brando oscar tho Reply

there's a blind that has some weirdly detailed info about how he even got mixed up in that in the first place. if it's true or at least somewhat, damn that sucks to be pulled into it just for trying to help a friend. Reply

billy zane is such a babe. Reply

ia Reply

