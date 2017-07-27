July 27th, 2017, 05:56 pm just444 A Titanic reunion happened at the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation gala sourceGangs back together. Now we're saving icebergs. Go figure..@katewinsletofficial @leonardodicaprio @leonardodicapriofdn Tagged: celebrity social media, kate winslet, leonardo dicaprio, reunion Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 9090 comments Add comment
Edited at 2017-07-27 04:15 pm (UTC)
This makes me so happy <3
Edited at 2017-07-27 05:20 pm (UTC)
i cant watch this anymore because drumpf is in one of the opening scenes. he's ruined this movie, little rascals and home alone 2 for me now.