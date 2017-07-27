Patty Jenkins and Chris Pine reunite for new TV drama One Day She'll Darken

Sounds interesting, but that name has to change. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah, i did some googling, and it's based on the title of the author's book. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's weird to me that Chris Pine is doing a TNT drama. Reply

Thread

Link

Title sounds like it would better suit Kylie Jenner's biography. Reply

Thread

Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Byeeeee Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

screaming Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dream team tbh



and damn everyone is going to television Reply

Thread

Link

I was excited for this until I found out it was connected to the Black Dahlia.



The other stuff, about her growing up white but thinking she's black, is actually interesting. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh, is it....... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is it just me or does anyone else like..TNT is a weird channel to me? I guess I associate it with westerns since they used to play them all the time? Reply

Thread

Link

They have like 10 new shows a year (all geared toward soccer moms) yet they've only ever had like 1 good show (the closer. Idc for all those other regurgitated cop shows about bland guys and/or those fake lesbians) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mainly associate it with procedurals like Rizzoli & Isles. Or endless reruns of Bones, Castle, and Hawaii 5-0. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah i'm confused Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

maybe they're pulling a Mr Robot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Interesting. I don't like the title tho... even with the context. Come up with a better title tbh Reply

Thread

Link

finally, a role for paris jackson Reply

Thread

Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfaooooooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they're both at like, the height of their careers thus far, why are they doing a TNT show? i know it's the golden age of television, but not on TNT. Reply

Thread

Link

I guess it's because TNT was the one to pick up Sheridan's series. And Chris Pine, having a good personal and professional relationship with Patty Jenkins, agreed to come aboard. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this might have been in the works before Wonder Woman was such a smash. Lbr, the way Hollywood works she might have more creative control and less micromanaging on a basic cable network. Pine has been known to take low profile/low pay work to work with directors who've given him a break. His movies outside Trek (and now WW) don't do that well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It says in the article that some other cable networks like FX passed on it and, if all this was happening before WW came out, I wonder if they're kicking themselves now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Chris pine's film career will stay on the same level. He doesn't have the "it" factor.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

TNT is weird, but Patty Jenkins + Chris Pine = I'll at least check it out!



"Pine, who lends his voice to Crackle's animated comedy SuperMansion, will next be seen in Ava DuVernay's A Wrinkle in Time and has Outlaw King up next. "



It's funny to me that out of all of Chris' credits, they pick SuperMansion as the one to feature. He was nominated for an Emmy for it, but Trek and HOHW were certainly more high profile. I'm happy for him. He has lots of projects lined up - this, AWIT, Outlaw King with his HOHW director, and All The Old Knives with Michelle Williams.





Edited at 2017-07-27 04:08 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I had no idea about that movie with Michelle Williams. Thanks for including that bit in your post. :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's a spy thriller and I think it's supposed to film the new year so maybe be out late next year or so. The synopsis sounds interesting to me so I've got the book on my library list.



"The story is set in the idyllic town of Carmel-by-the-Sea, where ex-lovers Henry and Celia — one a CIA spy and one an ex-CIA spy — meet for dinner and to reminisce. They relive their memories of the disastrous hijacking of Royal Jordanian Flight 127, which ended in the death of all on board, a failure that haunts the CIA’s Vienna station to this day. The question is whether Henry has come to dinner to rekindle the romance or to get to the bottom of a conspiracy. It also becomes clear that one of the ex-lovers may not survive the meal." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, that seems interesting. I'm not sure about Michelle Williams as her on-screen partner, though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah she's so boring, i could not take her seriously as a spy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really love that Chris Pine has been working with female directors in his recent projects. Reply

Thread

Link

That and he seems to be playing second fiddle to female leads in those projects too, which he's totally content with Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yesss my bb pine getting those jobs. although tnt? that's an ok network. at least it's cable. Reply

Thread

Link

this sounds really good Reply

Thread

Link

this sounds interesting but i wish that patty was confirmed for ww2 already :(



WB just give her what she wants...god damn it Reply

Thread

Link

she and her husband are so attractive Reply

Thread

Link

holy crap, i learned a lot more than i'd already known abt the black dahlia from a podcast, but i decided to google her. then "hodel...hodel...the incestuous child of the guy who likely murdered the black dahlia." Reply

Thread

Link

Anything CFine is in I'll watch. Reply

Thread

Link

If that's her husband on the right, then GET IT PATTY Reply

Thread

Link