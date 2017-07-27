Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Patty Jenkins and Chris Pine reunite for new TV drama One Day She'll Darken


  • The series is written by Jenkins' husband Sam Sheridan

  • Patty Jenkins will direct the pilot

  • The series has been picked up for six episodes

  • The film is based on the autobiography of Faunda Hodel, a woman who was born out of wedlock to a white teenage mother and given away to a black bathroom attendent in 1949. The series picks up as she investigates her mysterious past which is somehow connected to the Black Dahlia murder

  • Pine will play Jay Singletary a disgraced paparazzo

source
Tagged: , ,