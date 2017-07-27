Patty Jenkins and Chris Pine reunite for new TV drama One Day She'll Darken
Chris Pine Drama From 'Wonder Woman' Director Patty Jenkins Set at TNT https://t.co/rCAtuUkoRX @PattyJenks pic.twitter.com/Nrh4kt7MAt— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 27, 2017
- The series is written by Jenkins' husband Sam Sheridan
- Patty Jenkins will direct the pilot
- The series has been picked up for six episodes
- The film is based on the autobiography of Faunda Hodel, a woman who was born out of wedlock to a white teenage mother and given away to a black bathroom attendent in 1949. The series picks up as she investigates her mysterious past which is somehow connected to the Black Dahlia murder
- Pine will play Jay Singletary a disgraced paparazzo
and damn everyone is going to television
The other stuff, about her growing up white but thinking she's black, is actually interesting.
"Pine, who lends his voice to Crackle's animated comedy SuperMansion, will next be seen in Ava DuVernay's A Wrinkle in Time and has Outlaw King up next. "
It's funny to me that out of all of Chris' credits, they pick SuperMansion as the one to feature. He was nominated for an Emmy for it, but Trek and HOHW were certainly more high profile. I'm happy for him. He has lots of projects lined up - this, AWIT, Outlaw King with his HOHW director, and All The Old Knives with Michelle Williams.
"The story is set in the idyllic town of Carmel-by-the-Sea, where ex-lovers Henry and Celia — one a CIA spy and one an ex-CIA spy — meet for dinner and to reminisce. They relive their memories of the disastrous hijacking of Royal Jordanian Flight 127, which ended in the death of all on board, a failure that haunts the CIA’s Vienna station to this day. The question is whether Henry has come to dinner to rekindle the romance or to get to the bottom of a conspiracy. It also becomes clear that one of the ex-lovers may not survive the meal."
WB just give her what she wants...god damn it
On a shallow note, Patty and her husband make an attractive couple, damn