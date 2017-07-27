'Younger': Nico Tortorella On Life After Liza
-Alfonso Ribeiro is interviewing him lmao wtf
-Nico says something might happen with Kelsey/Josh
-He talks about The Advocate cover and his sexuality
-He lost his virginity to a woman
source
Thoughts on last night's episode?
(I'd really use the money tho)
oh, that...
but then again he was asked about it so I can't fault him lmao
Repeating what I said in the other post when everyone already left lmao but I am annoyed that Liza alwayssss leaves Charles in the middle of a conversation because of a text lmao and he's just there like......ok.........
Maggie is the boss!
Eleanor Waldorf was hilarious, what a random appearance
Montana's 'art' is seriously what some of the artists do these days...everything is art now, I wasn't even surprised that it was selling better than the original material...that was a really interesting plot lol
Cannot wait for Diana and Maggie to meet!!!
I feel like Liza is gonna be the ghostwriter for those romance novels but I could be wrong lol
