lol now i know some of y'all are on payroll for this show... Reply

Thread

Link

i wish Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. where do i sign up and is Hilary Duff signing those cheques? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how dare u betray me like this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i respect your promo hustle sis! i'm just trying to cash in too. <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's all out of love <3





(I'd really use the money tho) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really can't read his name properly. My brain automatically fills it in as Nico Tortellini. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Thread

Link

I always just call him Torts because as a hockey fan I think of John Tortorella. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I always think of Torts too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I always read it: Nico Thirstyattentionwhore. It's weird. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Shaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaade Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

looooooooooooooooooooooooooool Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is the correct interpretation. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is more accurate Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao oop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He talks about The Advocate cover



oh, that... Reply

Thread

Link

LOL ikr... it's awful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel like he keeps talking about it everywhere he goes these days lmao

but then again he was asked about it so I can't fault him lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Really good episode. Normally, I this show doesn't make me laugh out loud, but for some reason the female hammerhead scene really got me. Reply

Thread

Link

"that is...really weird...." hahahaaa Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Josh is cute af, I didn't care for him before, he was just Liza's love interest but I guess he's sticking around as a regular and without Liza so I'll have to get used to it lmfao



Repeating what I said in the other post when everyone already left lmao but I am annoyed that Liza alwayssss leaves Charles in the middle of a conversation because of a text lmao and he's just there like......ok.........



Maggie is the boss!

Eleanor Waldorf was hilarious, what a random appearance



Montana's 'art' is seriously what some of the artists do these days...everything is art now, I wasn't even surprised that it was selling better than the original material...that was a really interesting plot lol



Cannot wait for Diana and Maggie to meet!!!



I feel like Liza is gonna be the ghostwriter for those romance novels but I could be wrong lol Reply

Thread

Link

He's so young for crows feet Reply

Thread

Link

I saw this last night on Access Hollywood and my mom was all confused and just like "...okay..." lol Reply

Thread

Link

That Advocate cover story... what a ride! Reply

Thread

Link

He has a nice smile/teeth Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

when is it going down with Peter!!!!!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

I DON'T KNOWWWWW it's frustrating lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Never could stand Montana so im glad she showed her ass by pulling a Kylie & Kendall with painting an image over someone elses hardwork. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm not watching the vid but did carlton ask him who he lost his virginity to? or did he just bring that up? ngl i wouldn't be surprised either way Reply

Thread

Link

they asked him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao ok i'm gonna watch it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link