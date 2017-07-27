Anne Hathaway goes blonde for her new movie Serenity
Exclusive image: Matthew @McConaughey, Anne Hathaway look troubled in 'Serenity' https://t.co/hzqLuYyygx pic.twitter.com/YJqmnx8dai— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 27, 2017
- The film is written and directed by Steven Knight
- McConaughey plays a fishing boat captain living a tranquil life on a small island until his past catches up to him
- Uma Thurman, Jason Clarke, Djimon Hounsou and Diane Lane also star
- Currently filming in Mauritius
So...Mud, basically??
Can't believe Matt squandered his comeback.
i like anne but i don't need to see her as a vehicle for mchonoahey's man pain
Edited at 2017-07-27 03:35 pm (UTC)
I still think she looks good but she's definitely less striking blonde, so that's a first.
And oooh Mauritius. My parents lived there for a year and I visited twice. Such a beautiful island but it took so long to get there from Korea lol
amy acker dyed her hair blonde for her new role and i'm not feeling it. it washes her out.
still pretty though. she has a classically beautiful face.
I agree!