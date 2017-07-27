Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Anne Hathaway goes blonde for her new movie Serenity


  • The film is written and directed by Steven Knight

  • McConaughey plays a fishing boat captain living a tranquil life on a small island until his past catches up to him

  • Uma Thurman, Jason Clarke, Djimon Hounsou and Diane Lane also star

  • Currently filming in Mauritius

source
Tagged: , ,