ICON & ONTD Favorite Serial Monogamist Jenny Ló Congratulates ARod on His 42nd Birthday!
oh wow an embarassing post from a LEGEND
jloHappy Birthday to the man who makes my heart skip a beat every time he walks in the room... Wishing you the best year ever my love...so excited for everything God has in store for you... #thebestisyettocome #itsyourday #mimacho #amormio❤ #happybirthday #LEO #13
source
do u post on social media about your partner, ontd?
Maybe it glows in the dark.
😏
That "makes my heart skip a beat" line reminds me of a meme on IG, saying you can die of that. And I think of that meme every. single. time. I unexpectedly see my crush and my heart "forgets" how relaxed I usually am around him.
I do talk about my partner on social media all the time. On instagram it's mostly me explaining all the stupid shit I made her to so I could get a good photo.
With that said I think she an arod make a great couple!
I mean, it is her choice to date as many men as she wants, but all this gushing get's a little embarrassing as the decades go by.
She is sad.