Venice Film Festival announces lineup

I can't believe they put Zama out of competition. Everyone literally spent YEARS anticipating this, predicting it for the Palme at Cannes and now it is premiering out of comp at Venice.



WHAT IN THE ACTUAL FUCK???



The comp lineup looks pretty good but I can't believe they only included one film by a woman (well actually I totally can, but again why is Zama not there???).



Nice to see Woodshock at Venice even if it's out of competition. Reply

Yeah it really makes no sense. I get if the premiere was booked for somewhere else first but wtf Reply

ok i take part of my comment back @ lack of women directors and zama Reply

Lean on Pete and Zama!!!!! And honestly kind of shook the new Kechiche is finished. All that matters to me tbh. Locarno looks a lot better. Reply

Abdellatif Kechiche, lol. Did you see his follow up interview about why he was selling his Palme? Straight up all about how he was upset he had to share it, lol. He could have such a better career if he learned 1. not to go over budget, 2. deliver a film on time and 3. learned to just stop. Reply

TBH I get where he's coming from. The work actors do is nothing compared to the work a director does. They live with the project for years, actors come in for a couple of months at most and get all the glory.



The jury should have given them a joint Best Actress award and called it a day tbh. Unpopular opinion but I don't like Kechiche's directing style AT ALL and BitWC was terrible outside the performances. Reply

lol I'm glad cannes will never invite his ass again tbh Reply

he won the palme and then sold it to fund his next movie, and blamed that if he hadn't had to share it with 2 actresses it would have been better for his career/funding. that is incredibly insulting to Cannes I imagine. Reply

If he was more levelheaded he wouldn't be the artist he is though Reply

am i living in a parallel universe where i see interesting line ups??? Reply

yasss @ robert guédiguian, abdellatif kechiche, rachid hami aka the more interesting, not so white-and-parisian-intelligentsia part of french cinema. abdellatif kechiche may be a weird asshole but he's probabaly one of the few (very few if not the only one rn) french filmmakers to portray an incredibly rich, diverse and nuanced portrait of people of color in this country and i'm very glad he's here tbh. Reply

Ia Reply

I love Secret of the Grain so much Reply

me 2, it was the first time i felt like i was seeing ppl from the north african diaspora i actually know or hang around with on screen instead of the stereotypical racist mess that you can find in other french films. a revelation for me tbqh. Reply

fuck, getting a ticket without an invitation is practically impossible. anyone has any tips for purchasing tickets as a (poor) civilian? (no abbonamenti plz i gots no spare 500 euros laying around) Reply

Hmmm the plot for the new Keciche does not excite me, but I'll prob see it anyway. I like him as a filmmaker.



Amin, a young screenwriter goes to his Mediterranean home town for a summer vacation where he falls in love with Jasmine, and meets a producer who agrees to finance his first film. But when the producers wife shows interest in Amin, leaving him to decide between her, Jasmine and his career. Reply

Perched for The Third Murder tbh. Reply

