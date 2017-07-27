awww i love sesame street. it's what helped me to learn english as a second language. the count's song was the best. i love "our house"!



whenever my nanny (who is still a family friend) is around she always tells the story of how i used to leave sesame street on on multiple tvs during the day and she asked my dad if he could talk to me about it and how it's wasteful. he was just like, "no, she's fine. she just really likes sesame street. leave her be." Reply

Thread

Link

I loved Sesame Street growing up, my fav:







Edited at 2017-07-27 02:26 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

no janet nocurrrr Reply

Thread

Link



this made me want to dance, ngl Reply

Thread

Link

yas do it jcvd Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No Depeche Mode, no curr. Reply

Thread

Link

if this show ever ends there needs to be a mass funeral Reply

Thread

Link

Oscar >>>>>> Reply

Thread

Link

Screaming @ Cookie Monster doing Take on Me. Reply

Thread

Link

omg.



also, that (original) video is still one of the best videos ever Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YEEEESSSS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is so cute! I need a full length "Bake Cookie"



My faves:









Reply

Thread

Link

awww i was waiting for "maniac"



anyway, sesame street continues to kill it. plus the animation during the bake cookie section was rly nice! Reply

Thread

Link

That was adorable. Dying at that Muppet Rick Astley



Edited at 2017-07-27 05:26 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link





This is so cute!! ♥ ♥ I LOVED Sesame Street growing up and still watch their '78 "Christmas Eve On Sesame Street" special every year. I think of it whenever I hear Feliz Navidad because of the ice-skating scene. Reply

Thread

Link

I love how they dressed all the muppets in clothes from the music videos they referenced.



Here's an actual 80s song they parodied back in the day; I definitely watched this as a kid



Reply

Thread

Link