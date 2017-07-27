Sesame Street sings a better medley than your fav
Sesame Street posted an 80s hits throwback medley to celebrate TBT.
Did your fav make it?
Best #TBT EVER! Sesame Street is proud to present, THE 80s! #SesameSingsThe80s pic.twitter.com/1HmoLB7WpG— Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) July 27, 2017
whenever my nanny (who is still a family friend) is around she always tells the story of how i used to leave sesame street on on multiple tvs during the day and she asked my dad if he could talk to me about it and how it's wasteful. he was just like, "no, she's fine. she just really likes sesame street. leave her be."
also, that (original) video is still one of the best videos ever
My faves:
anyway, sesame street continues to kill it. plus the animation during the bake cookie section was rly nice!
Here's an actual 80s song they parodied back in the day; I definitely watched this as a kid