Wolf Alice update post
Wolf Alice released the music video for the first single 'Yuk Foo' off their upcoming album 'Visions Of A Life':
They also released second song from 'Visions Of A Life' at the beginning of this month:
They revealed the album artwork. The woman in the picture is Ellie's aunt:
They announced another smaller UK tour coming in August before their bigger UK/European tour:
Soruces: 1, 2, 3, 4
I wanted to make a post when they released 'Don't Delete The Kisses' but I was busy and as they released 'Yuk Foo' mv today I just thought that I'd do an update post. I love 'Don't Delete The Kisses' so much, one of the best songs released this year so far imo.
They also released second song from 'Visions Of A Life' at the beginning of this month:
They revealed the album artwork. The woman in the picture is Ellie's aunt:
Our new album ‘Visions Of A Life’ is out 29 Sept. u can preorder nowhttps://t.co/tveSixMztO pic.twitter.com/AfUSRHZBqE— wolf alice (@wolfalicemusic) July 5, 2017
They announced another smaller UK tour coming in August before their bigger UK/European tour:
We're back on British soil in August with a run of UK intimate dates. Tix on sale 10am tomorrow https://t.co/uhlq1WF1OC pic.twitter.com/unTd6kWEw1— wolf alice (@wolfalicemusic) July 27, 2017
Soruces: 1, 2, 3, 4
I wanted to make a post when they released 'Don't Delete The Kisses' but I was busy and as they released 'Yuk Foo' mv today I just thought that I'd do an update post. I love 'Don't Delete The Kisses' so much, one of the best songs released this year so far imo.
i was kinda underwhelmed by their album bc their eps were so strong but i'm still here fro them