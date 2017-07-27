lotr

Wolf Alice update post

Wolf Alice released the music video for the first single 'Yuk Foo' off their upcoming album 'Visions Of A Life':



They also released second song from 'Visions Of A Life' at the beginning of this month:



They revealed the album artwork. The woman in the picture is Ellie's aunt:



They announced another smaller UK tour coming in August before their bigger UK/European tour:




I wanted to make a post when they released 'Don't Delete The Kisses' but I was busy and as they released 'Yuk Foo' mv today I just thought that I'd do an update post. I love 'Don't Delete The Kisses' so much, one of the best songs released this year so far imo.
