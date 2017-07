Wolf Alice update post

Our new album ‘Visions Of A Life’ is out 29 Sept. u can preorder nowhttps://t.co/tveSixMztO pic.twitter.com/AfUSRHZBqE — wolf alice (@wolfalicemusic) July 5, 2017

Wolf Alice released the music video for the first single 'Yuk Foo' off their upcoming album 'Visions Of A Life':They also released second song from 'Visions Of A Life' at the beginning of this month:They revealed the album artwork. The woman in the picture is Ellie's aunt:They announced another smaller UK tour coming in August before their bigger UK/European tour: