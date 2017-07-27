Wolf Alice update post

lol i literally got into yuck foo yesterday, was kind of disappointed when i first heard it tbh i was kinda underwhelmed by their album bc their eps were so strong but i'm still here fro them

That's what I thought, tried to comment earlier but it wouldn't let me for some reason. I thought Scarjo was wearing a mullet wig and going Lady Gaga-style alter ego for a second album. I almost forgot she sings too.