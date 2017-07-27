Lucky Blue Smith and Stormi Bree welcome child
She's here😍😍😍 meet Gravity Blue Smith, I've never felt so happy...I love you more than anything in this whole world little princess ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/8teYq78ros— Lucky Blue (@LuckyBSmitth) July 27, 2017
- Model Lucky Blue Smith (19) and Stormi Bree (27) have welcomed a baby girl: GRAVITY BLUE SMITH
- Lucky has 3 sisters named Pyper America, Starlie, and Daisy Clementine
- The couple is no longer together, but will likely co-parent
Source 1
What do you think of the name Gravity, ONTD?
Stormi Bree is a predator.
What a great family.
She's 19 with 4 kids, though? My lord. Or are they his?
Anyway this guy is a creep jesus.
The other 3 with dumb names are his sisters.
That's what they all claim, rme
*Obligatory bringing up that lady with the chalkboard of weird baby names*
also i lowkey love the name gravity
mormon, right? i have no idea who these people are just assuming based on the names