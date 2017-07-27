Jim Gaffigan thanking Mario Battali making his anniversary dinner.
I realize we live in strange, maybe even mean times. Like you, I read the news daily shaking my head with horror how humans treat other humans. But there are some amazing people out there.
When @jeanniegaffigan was diagnosed with a brain tumor so many friends, family and strangers stepped up to offer meals, help, encouragement and prayers. It really blew me away. Thank you so much for everything.
One friend was @mariobatali who with his wife Suzi sent over numerous elaborate gourmet meals to feed me, the kids and our helpers.
Last week I emailed Mario asking him to hep me find a place for our 14th wedding anniversary. I was trying to find a nice place for us to celebrate but given Jeannie can not comfortably eat solids I was hoping to find a place that did amazing soups (yes,in July.) I knew Mario was on vacation but I hoped he could point me in the right direction. Mario responded insisting that we come to @delposto and that he would make sure we were well taken care of. When we arrived we saw that Mario had created a custom tasting menu of various gourmet soups with accompanied wines or cocktails. Of course the whole experience was insanely amazing but the generosity of kindness and compassion by Mario was most moving.
Thanks Mario
Source
Source: http://people.com/celebrity/jeannie-gaf
[edit] This is obviously sweet, but that was the first place my mind went given that he apparently screamed at his staff for not noticing a Hollywood agent at the bar, or something like that.
So yeah. Although also according to the book, Mario made a point of yelling a lot less than "traditional" chefs of the time. But if he was ripping off his staff he can fuck off.
I had no idea his wife was sick and to this extent! Bless them.
oh yeah Hitchcock was a total creep haha. but his wife touched up scripts, chose projects, ok'd or rejected projects Hitchcock chose, and I think even approved camera shots? I can't remember but she did a lot. I had no idea so I thought it was interesting.
https://encyclopediadramatica.rs/Jim_Ga
I'm delusional in my love for Jim, but those text messages really don't sound like him at all. Other than he exchanging messages with an account called Jim, are there any other receipts?
He's always come off so fake to me, especially with those car commercials and acting like he's such a family man. I wouldn't be surprised if Jeannie did the heavy lifting raising these kids before her brain tumour
I feel really bad for this women and her five children.
We saw him in January. Good clean humor and as a wife and mom, so many relatable jokes. He and his wife really do seem like best friends. I really hope she is getting well. That was super boss of Mario to do.