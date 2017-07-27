Jim Gaffigan thanking Mario Battali making his anniversary dinner.

Wow. Too early in the morning for these feels. Reply

How sweet. It must be nice to have kind, generous, and thoughtful friends (who own a restaurant and make yummy food). Reply

Damn I had no idea his wife had a brain tumor! :( Reply

I didn't realize until yesterday just how badly his wife was doing :( I knew she had surgery, I didn't know she had a trach and wasn't eating solid food

I started reading Heat the other day (about some dude who decided to intern at Babo for some reason) and Mario's total ass-kissing of celebrity turned me off harder than his orange Crocs. Reply

He's a terrible boss. He literally took tips from his sommeliers and got sued, but I guess a broken clock... Reply

I was going to edit and say:



[edit] This is obviously sweet, but that was the first place my mind went given that he apparently screamed at his staff for not noticing a Hollywood agent at the bar, or something like that.



--



So yeah. Although also according to the book, Mario made a point of yelling a lot less than "traditional" chefs of the time. But if he was ripping off his staff he can fuck off. Reply

that' so low/illegal, ugh Reply

I'm reading that! It is a really interesting book but yeah Mario and the rest of the male chefs are ridiculous...the restaurant culture and why the author wanted to be involved is so fascinating though. Reply

holy shit i didn't realize his wife was that bad off. how terrible. my heart breaks for their kids. the worst thing i could possibly imagine is slowly fading in front of my daughter, the second worst is watching my mother fade away. Reply

Yeah, she's had a really long recovery bc of complications, but it looks like she's doing a lot better, at least. (Sounds like she nearly died from pneumonia while in the hospital.) Reply

Oh geez. I was about to make fun of the randomness of going all-out for a 14th anniversary; had no idea she was sick. Really sorry to hear that. :( Reply

I saw him last night on...Colbert? He was funny and the way he spoke about his wife was lovely. He credits her as being his writing partner and on his new album the two of them do commentary where they talk about how they came up with certain bits. Reply

He's one of my favorite comedians. Reply

Same, I saw him last week in AC. Reply

He's one of the few whom I really enjoyed as a teenager and can still make me laugh. Any time a comedian acts like they have to use racist/sexist jokes to appeal to audiences I think of Jim. Reply

My half polar bear KANG! The TRUE prince of pale 👑



I had no idea his wife was sick and to this extent! Bless them. Reply

I really like Jim Gaffigan, and have been enamored by his family. I read his memoir, Dad is Fat and in addition to raising their FIVE kids, it's clear that Jeannie pretty much runs the show. They're writing partners and she was the producer for his tv show. Totally a "behind every great man is an even greater woman" deal, and I really hope she can bounce back from this. Reply

sorta OT but I've been reading up on Hitchcock and it was the same deal. He didn't make a move without double checking w his wife. (professionally anyway) Reply

That's interesting. I love Hitchcock, but always picture him as a creep lol. But yeah, I love the idea of couples working as partners in life and in business. My husband and I met at a job we both really liked, and we worked really well as a team. Sometimes we joke that we're one of the only couples who wishes we could work together again. Reply

aw that's sweet :)



oh yeah Hitchcock was a total creep haha. but his wife touched up scripts, chose projects, ok'd or rejected projects Hitchcock chose, and I think even approved camera shots? I can't remember but she did a lot. I had no idea so I thought it was interesting. Reply

OMG the teeeeeears they are a-flowin Reply

feeling so sad for jim and his wife. this is a really sweet gesture by mario. Reply

i had no idea about his wife :( this is very sweet/sad. Reply

Guy Fieri would never.



Just read through that People article and am now crying at my desk at work. Reply

All I can think about is how he cheated on his wife. Reply

Jim?? or Mario? Reply

Jim Reply

https://encyclopediadramatica.rs/Jim_Ga ffigan



Jim. Someone the other woman worked with put a keylogger on her computer. A bunch of people hacked her accounts & went ott batshit, changing her passwords & set her private albums to public view.

I'm delusional in my love for Jim, but those text messages really don't sound like him at all. Other than he exchanging messages with an account called Jim, are there any other receipts? Reply

I feel like I'm the only one that remembers that whole scandal. It came and went so fast, no one ever talked about it past the few hours when he was exposed. WTF. Reply

Do you remember what year that happened? According to IMDB she's had writing credit on a lot of his stuff since 2009, including 22 episodes on his tv show. I've always wondered if those credits were security if they divorced for residuals? I guess I can't blame her for not trusting her husband



He's always come off so fake to me, especially with those car commercials and acting like he's such a family man. I wouldn't be surprised if Jeannie did the heavy lifting raising these kids before her brain tumour



I feel really bad for this women and her five children. Reply

Holy shit this has made me really sad :( Reply

Aww, I love Jim Gaffigan I had no idea his wife was ill. This is a really sweet thing to do. Reply

orange croc king! Reply

We saw him in January. Good clean humor and as a wife and mom, so many relatable jokes. He and his wife really do seem like best friends. I really hope she is getting well. That was super boss of Mario to do. Reply

