July 27th, 2017, 09:34 am cameltoee Kesha - Learn To Let Go (Music Video) Source Tagged: kesha, music / musician (pop), music video Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4747 comments Add comment
Imagine being Dr. Luke, wanting to hold back someone with some much creative genius inside them... Fuck him!
I like this. I think it's her most mainstream sounding of the new songs, so hopefully it does well on radio. It's both refreshing and devastating to see her being so candid about everything she's gone through.
Edited at 2017-07-27 01:44 pm (UTC)
I think Kesha's artistry is so much greater than this situation, and this album will get it out of her system in the best way possible. In her interviews she is very bubbly and fun and weird, and doesn't really dwell on the hard stuff that is showing up in her new songs.
-edit
I just have a lot of feelings for Kesha, but even besides that, 2/3 of released songs were genuine bops and deserve all the radio plays and streams.
Edited at 2017-07-27 02:06 pm (UTC)
TBH I have liked everything I have heard so far and even without the mess in her life, it was the right direction for her to go.
I love her suits phase. It's kick ass. Bye leotards!
kesha is definitely saving pop music this year omg ♥
(she looks like avril in that video still tho lol)
Edited at 2017-07-27 04:08 pm (UTC)
just shows you music executives/dr. luke don't know shit about actual music. or maybe he's just concerned with bland boring pop that makes $$$$$$$$$$$
I really feel this album is going to be a very solid album. I hope she gets award nominations also.