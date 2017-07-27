I was not expecting another video!! And in the letter on Huffington Post she says there is a video for Hymn as well, with the same director. I love her for blessing us with such amazing music and such cute videos. This concept is so effing cute <3 Reply

I didn't expect a video for this either! Even though I felt like more videos were coming soon though because she was casting extras about a week before Praying came out... I thought they'd just save it for the next radio single. Reply

I'm hoping there will be a video for every song now haha! I read somewhere that Hymn was supposed to come out last week but something came up and blocked it at the last minute (but also the same source said the cancelled release wasn't a bad thing and that it was something that would make Kesha happy, not sad) Reply

I've been reading that it wasn't released as a promo single, as they wanna release it as the official second single...So they're waiting till the week before the album comes out. I saw that it was featured on Apple Music's "Best of the Week" when we can't even listen to it. Oops. Reply

I have so much faith that this album will be amazing from beginning to end. 3/3 of her songs have been fucking spectacular.



Imagine being Dr. Luke, wanting to hold back someone with some much creative genius inside them... Fuck him! Reply

I knew I could count on OP to be on top of it.





I like this. I think it's her most mainstream sounding of the new songs, so hopefully it does well on radio. It's both refreshing and devastating to see her being so candid about everything she's gone through.



Edited at 2017-07-27 01:44 pm (UTC) Reply

The video is so cute, and the song is a bop. I'm loving this era. <3 Reply

I love it! I think this is my favorite of the three songs she's put out so far (but that high note in Praying, like damn sis). I'm so glad to see her making music again and I'll probably be buying her new album when it comes out :) Reply

Lmao that high note in Praying is my least favorite part of the song. I love her, but sis sounds shrill as hell. Reply

haha I think it's very polarizing. I didn't take it as her being Mariah, I took it as her purposely screaming in tune Reply

Lmao yeah I def think it was on purpose. I think the last second half of the song is all kind of her screaming with emotion. That doesn't mean it sounds pleasant, though lmao. Reply

yeah, I don't think it was perfect, but it went really well with the overall feel of the song :) Reply

Yeah it was more an aggressive noise imo. Reply

If I hadn't seen "reaction videos" to the high note before I ever heard the song, it wouldn't have phased me whatsoever. Reply

This song is okay, but it sounds like everything else out right now. Also, I can't tell if this recent interest in Kesha, by the general public, is: genuine, ironic or out of pity for what happened to her. I hope Kesha moves past her unfortunate situation, but I also hope she doesn't try to turn her victimhood schtick into an entire career (i.e. Amber Rose). Reply

I don't think she will. She was kind of forced into that narrative by the media coverage, it would be really weird if she came out with an album of party songs...



I think Kesha's artistry is so much greater than this situation, and this album will get it out of her system in the best way possible. In her interviews she is very bubbly and fun and weird, and doesn't really dwell on the hard stuff that is showing up in her new songs. Reply

It's so interesting how out of all her 2010 peers, she has really created the best album both visually and lyrically. I think way too many people underestimated her, myself included. Reply

oh yeah, people wrote her off so hard when she first came out but lbr, she sorta helped lay the foundation for the electronic sound that was so prevalent from 2010-2013. She can actually write, has a good voice (albeit polarizing), and has artistic vision that seems authentic. She's grown in a way that seem natural not "I have a new era, lemme have a new schtick" Reply

I don't think I'll forgive the straights if they let this era Kesha flop.



-edit

I just have a lot of feelings for Kesha, but even besides that, 2/3 of released songs were genuine bops and deserve all the radio plays and streams.



Edited at 2017-07-27 02:06 pm (UTC) Reply

I really like it a lot. I think this would appeal to those who miss her old sound as its very catchy and radio friendly imo.



TBH I have liked everything I have heard so far and even without the mess in her life, it was the right direction for her to go. Reply

She has all these guests on the album but I wanted her to duet with Beth Ditto or CRJ. At least on one track but just my dream I guess. Reply

I'd live for both those collabs tbh. Lemme tweet ha real quick Reply

this album is gonna snatch my entire wig collection by the time every song is out Reply

I think Praying (for her peers) was a great song and a good statement piece but probably shouldn't have been released first. I like it but this probably should have came first to get more radio play and then Praying to keep the convo going but what do I know. Reply

Go girl go!



I love her suits phase. It's kick ass. Bye leotards! Reply

Oh its on Spotify yay. I'm kinda liking Boys by Charli XCX too but mostly because I am a bit boy crazy at the moment. Reply

Boys is so good! (Wish it was longer though) the mv is cute but just not for me. Reply

so good! Reply

All three songs that she has released so far are really great and so are the music videos. <3 Reply

honestly i like the other two songs better, this is more generic Reply

I LOVE IT. This really made me smile. My heart flutters. So delightful. I'm so happy for her yaaaaas BLESS Reply

I just pre-ordered the album. Loving "Praying" was a good first step, but loving the next 2 songs just as much made it an easy choice for me. Reply

this is beautiful omg Reply

Such a cute video! Reply

I have been loving everything she has put out so far. Givin us the bops we deserve. Reply

the video is so freakin cute!!



kesha is definitely saving pop music this year omg ♥



(she looks like avril in that video still tho lol)



Edited at 2017-07-27 04:08 pm (UTC) Reply

Ooooo I like it. She has really been delivering. Reply

i like it, her songs have been really great so far Reply

i love this song so much

love it. Reply

I'm dancing with tears in my shed rn tbh! Such a sweet video & very catchy song Reply

really feeling her new stuff. she's quite talented.



just shows you music executives/dr. luke don't know shit about actual music. or maybe he's just concerned with bland boring pop that makes $$$$$$$$$$$ Reply

I listened to the song and liked it a lot. Watched the music video and like the song even more now.



I really feel this album is going to be a very solid album. I hope she gets award nominations also. Reply

