July 27th, 2017, 01:41 pm hereforthedrama The Late Late Show calls out Trump for banning trans people from serving source: 1, 2,It's almost like there are ways to call out people, even if you only host a light hearted late night comedy show that isn't too hard on anyone. 👀
"We serve at the pleasure of the president"
"optics"
it makes sense given we've got a tv president
I need that Veep incompetence gif.
aka James Corden uses Trans hardship as an excuse to showboat. I fucking hate him haha
He's been on UK and Irish telly for the last 15 years so have known how annoying he is for years. I was so surprised he got the Late Late slot but it means I rarely see him on tv here now so silver linings and all that!
It's makes me go hmm for the people that are outraged about this and speak out against it but have said nothing in regards to BLM or go on about ALM bs. This is the current social movement many people attach themselves to for praise and in a few years none of them will even care.
It's really not if you gave a damn about black people. Police brutality has been protested by blacks on a case by case situation, with victims like Mike Brown, Freddie Gray, etc. And the officers who murdered them are responsible. When those cases were/are discussed the people who don't give a damn make excuses or say it's not a big deal.
Even if they didn't see one person responsible, but rather white supremacy as the culprit, the same can be said about cheeto and his supporters both inside and outside of office. Again, another excuse.
But joke aside, I'm glad he's learning (or at least pretending to) then, I'm just not over how callous he was before the election.
omg this. he always tries to steer the conversation to his bullet points, and does it so awkwardly and cutting everything it's quite annoying.
