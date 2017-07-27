Republicans are threatening to revolt if Trump fires Sessions lmaooo. This is what puts their righty whities in a twist. Apparently Senate can block it as well. Reply

Its fake. If he fires sessions they will pay lipservice to being outraged but nothing will be done as per usual. Reply

They're all talk. I just think it's funny that this is where they draw the line. Reply

+1. A page from the McCain playbook. Reply

for real. they have no shame. they will say "oh that dirty scoundrel" and do nothing. Reply

They will just say they are concerned, then do nothing. Reply

I'm still gagging over Scaramucci calling for the FBI to investigate Priebus. ☕ Reply

One thing I hate is all the weird phrases this fiasco has introduced me to that I could have lived without ever hearing.



"We serve at the pleasure of the president"

"optics" Reply

scandal overused both of those phrases well before djt was ever a thing.



it makes sense given we've got a tv president Reply

I wish these fuck faces could remember that serving at the pleasure of the president does not mean you're serving for his pleasure. (Sorry for the nasty ass double entendres that can be inferred from that.) These shits are supposed to serve the American people, at his pleasure. Dear fuck I hate them.



Edited at 2017-07-27 12:30 pm (UTC) Reply

"I serve at the pleasure of the President" was for me a beautiful, inspirational line from The West Wing and it's being ruined by these assholes. On TWW it was about service and dedicating oneself to the office and the country. Reply

MTE Reply

i know optics from scandal. now it's a rl buzzword for this administration. Reply

Sad that the female GOP senators who said no are being threatened by other male GOP senators and Trump admin. Reply

Yeah it's truly disgusting. Like some mafia shit (which makes sense of course, but is still gross). Reply

It's a real-life extension of shitty alt-right male online behavior, very GamerGate Reply

I feel very little sympathy for them. They willingly chose to stay in a party that openly hates women and works to take our rights away. Fuck 'em. Reply

Wtf is going on with Scaramucci and Reince? Scaramucci publicly blamed him for leaking his financial information and said he's going to the FBI, only for the reporter who published it to say it was all publicly available? Did I get that wrong or...? They're just openly all attacking each other now omg.



I need that Veep incompetence gif. Reply

His cnn call in this morning to say Trump was cool with him going after priebus was a hoot. Reply

"James Corden Sings For Transgender Troops"



aka James Corden uses Trans hardship as an excuse to showboat. I fucking hate him haha Reply

haters gonna hate Reply

haha you can write "James Corden Hater" on my headstone and I'll still rest in peace <3 Reply

we disagree on a lot of things but i'm glad we can unite through our mutual hatred of jimmy jam Reply

Ditto.



He's been on UK and Irish telly for the last 15 years so have known how annoying he is for years. I was so surprised he got the Late Late slot but it means I rarely see him on tv here now so silver linings and all that! Reply

okay I just watched the second video and holy shit, how tone deaf. I would rather not listen to you whimsically tell me that Trump hates LGBT people, especially considering you aren't any of those things.... Reply

I always knew there was a reason to not ever care for this fucker. It's now validated.







Edited at 2017-07-27 01:12 pm (UTC) Reply

James Corden has such a pleasant singing voice



Edited at 2017-07-27 01:26 pm (UTC) Reply

on opposite day Reply

this is so stupid and made me snort at my desk. an under-used classic. Reply

I'm ashamed of how loudly I laughed at this Reply

unlike everyone else, this is the kind of simple and clean humour i appreciate from ontd Reply

he sings? Reply

Is James Corden gay? Lol Reply

No, he's just camp and British. Reply

Oh ok. Reply

I mean I know the answer, but I just can't understand people so lost and greedy that they just want to intentionally hurt others. I know our government aint shit but damn fam. It's crazy how fast all of this is happening. Reply

This country is in a state of constant mess.



It's makes me go hmm for the people that are outraged about this and speak out against it but have said nothing in regards to BLM or go on about ALM bs. This is the current social movement many people attach themselves to for praise and in a few years none of them will even care. Reply

I've been outspoken about all of those things and more, but in the defence of those who didn't speak up before, I think it's a difference perspective on the... level? I'm not sure what the word is I'm looking for. But people see BLM as a more "general" problem, with no one person responsible, whereas they see this leader making specific decisions that they can actually go for. I think BLM is a bit too big for some people to get their heads around. Reply

"I think BLM is a bit too big for some people to get their heads around. "



It's really not if you gave a damn about black people. Police brutality has been protested by blacks on a case by case situation, with victims like Mike Brown, Freddie Gray, etc. And the officers who murdered them are responsible. When those cases were/are discussed the people who don't give a damn make excuses or say it's not a big deal.



Even if they didn't see one person responsible, but rather white supremacy as the culprit, the same can be said about cheeto and his supporters both inside and outside of office. Again, another excuse. Reply

Fallon had a transgender comedian on who was really funny, I thought that was a pretty appropriate response. Reply

Did he let her finish a sentence though?



But joke aside, I'm glad he's learning (or at least pretending to) then, I'm just not over how callous he was before the election. Reply

Did he let her finish a sentence though?



omg this. he always tries to steer the conversation to his bullet points, and does it so awkwardly and cutting everything it's quite annoying. Reply

Murkowski is going to bring a grizzly with her next time she visits the white house Reply

I want to make a DeVos school/bear/gun joke, but my brain is refusing to cooperate Reply

And sadly his supporters think this is appropriate conduct for a leader. Reply

Well, I'm not exactly sorry that they'll cut off funding for oil drilling expansion Reply

He did the same to CA and it went no where. Reply

Is he gonna give it back to Russia? Reply

Lindsey Graham is trying to pass a bill saying Mueller can't be fired, finally Reply

Wow, now that actually shocks me. Reply

he was on cnn saying that the red line has to be drawn somewhere and if he is fired we've essentially become like Russia Reply

With this Scaramucci douche egging him on I'm now beginning to think he will actually try to fire him. Reply

