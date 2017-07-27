Tom Hardy to Star in Bosnian War Movie
- It's based on a book “My War Gone By, I Miss It So” by Anthony Loyd. The book is about: "Lloyd’s personal account of the Bosnian War, and alternates between his experiences in Bosnia and personal reflections of his time in the British army, his parents’ divorce, his estrangement from his father, and his heroin addiction."
Tom Hardy to produce and star in Bosnian War movie https://t.co/cTOcppuFZQ pic.twitter.com/2mAlnV1gdR— Variety (@Variety) July 26, 2017
- The author wanted to go to Bosnia because his family was really into military: "Loyd was born into a distinguished family steeped in military tradition, raised on stories of wartime and ancestral heroes. He longed to experience war from the front lines, so he left England at age 26 to document the conflict in Bosnia, where he witnessed a lethal struggle among the Serbs, Croatians, and Bosnian Muslims. Addicted to the adrenaline of armed combat, he returned home to wage a personal battle against substance abuse."
- Tom Hardy thinks it's a really important book, so he will both produce and star in the movie.
- Gavin O’Connor will direct the movie.
SOURCE
I rewatched the revenant last weekend and fuck he is so awful in it 👀
Edited at 2017-07-27 12:36 pm (UTC)
they've been giving 2 seconds to the european fires the last couple of days and their reports always talk about "hotels" and "tourist hotspots" and "holiday makers" fleeing for their lives. nothing about the locals. i don't think we're even real people to them.
tbh the whole world is just their toilet.
Kinda ot but in Spiderman there was a guy that looked exactly like Tom Hardy i was so confused
this is some dude vulture burned alive lmao