Tom Hardy to Star in Bosnian War Movie

One of the worst books I've read in my life. Figures tom hardy would be involved. Reply

Is it really that bad? This is the first time I've heard of it but I thought it seemed interesting. Reply

Yes. He's a war tourist. He spends half the book talking about how hot the women living in a warzone are and how being a war tourist makes him so much deeper than all his friends in England. Reply

It sounds horrible smh Reply

It sounds unpleasant from the description. Reply

do you have any books to recommend about the war in Bosnia? please and thanks! you always have interesting recs. Reply

Keep it



I rewatched the revenant last weekend and fuck he is so awful in it 👀 Reply

Can't stand this asshole Reply

This dude is repulsive. An Eton-educated dickbag doing war tourism in Bosnia because he wanted to kill people. If he is to be believed, he protected a war criminal too Reply

oh Reply

his career is so dull now and that book sounds shitty af Reply

Of course he's going to be involved in this type of project. Reply

as a bosnian born during the war i find this to be kind of insulting to make a movie about some rich english guy who went there for war tourism instead of you know... the actual victims of the war and their experience...



Edited at 2017-07-27 12:36 pm (UTC)

i wish americans and british people would just stop with this bullshit Reply

Seriously i swear i heard this story before but with an american and syria Reply

mte Reply

will any of the proceeds even be donated to something helpful I wonder? ma jebene pizde. Reply

brits always do that



they've been giving 2 seconds to the european fires the last couple of days and their reports always talk about "hotels" and "tourist hotspots" and "holiday makers" fleeing for their lives. nothing about the locals. i don't think we're even real people to them.



tbh the whole world is just their toilet. Reply

The problem, I think, is that no one actually cares about those of us that experienced the war. I think Jolie's film was the closest thing to actual appreciation (yet so far, far from it) of what we went through, but that film barely made any money. Throw in a soldier's perspective and you might get a few bites (No Man's Land, Behind Enemy Lines), but that's about it. Reply

Very on brand for this asshole. Reply

unnecessary.





Kinda ot but in Spiderman there was a guy that looked exactly like Tom Hardy i was so confused Reply

The dude from Prometheus? He was so random popping up in Spider-Man. Reply

i didn't watch prometheus so idk



this is some dude vulture burned alive lmao Reply

Yes, it's the same guy, Logan Marshall-Green. I remember being confused during Prometheus because Noomi Rapace was filming a movie with Tom Hardy at the time but she also was in Prometheus with discount Tom Hardy.



Haha, Logan Marshall-Green. He's doomed to be confused with Hardy until the end of time. Reply

What happened to that old timey racist incest show he was WPS in? Did it get cancelled already? Reply

There are gonna be two more seasons. Reply

Well, may it be less staggeringly boring than Child 44. How did a cast that good go that wrong??? Reply

Seriously, the book was incredible and the movie was just meh. Reply

That book gave me nightmares and the movie was so DULL Reply

Right? I read the book afterwards bc I didn't really understand the point of the film and I couldn't believe everything they left out. I actually re-read the book often (just the first one, the other two are meh). Reply

loving the notion of romanticising yugo conflict ! fuck all the way off jesus christ Reply

He got annoying after inception. Reply

i don't think the west can make a good movie about the war in bosnia (then again i haven't watched welcome to sarajevo and apparently that's good? idk). watch no man's land instead (even tho danis is dead to me) Reply

