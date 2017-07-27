Legendary voice actress June Foray passes away at 99 (1917-2017)




If you've watched a cartoon in the last 70 years or so, you heard her voice at some point. Foray's lengthy list of credits includes, most prominently, voicing Granny in all Looney Tunes productions from 1955 to 2014, as well as Rocky and Natasha in the original Rocky and Bullwinkle show, Grammi Gummi on Gummi Bears, Aunt May on Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends, assorted voices on the 1980s The Smurfs, and Mulan's grandmother in Mulan.

RIP.

