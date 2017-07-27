Legendary voice actress June Foray passes away at 99 (1917-2017)
If you've watched a cartoon in the last 70 years or so, you heard her voice at some point. Foray's lengthy list of credits includes, most prominently, voicing Granny in all Looney Tunes productions from 1955 to 2014, as well as Rocky and Natasha in the original Rocky and Bullwinkle show, Grammi Gummi on Gummi Bears, Aunt May on Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends, assorted voices on the 1980s The Smurfs, and Mulan's grandmother in Mulan.
RIP.
Goodbye, June. You shared your gift with the world for so long, and I am grateful to have heard you.
She was the only good part about it. :(
She was the voice of Talky Tina in one of my favorite episodes of The Twilight Zone ("Living Doll"). She also dubbed Mary Badham's voice in the outdoor scenes of the last Twilight Zone episode (probably one of the worst, imo) called "The Bewitchin' Pool". She even sounded like Rocky in those scenes too. It was pretty jarring, lol.
May she rest peacefully. What an icon!