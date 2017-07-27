Legendary voice actress June Foray passes away at 99 (1917-2017)

It's weird how you can not know the name of someone so essential to your childhood. She voiced some favorite characters of mine. RIP Reply

Thread

Link

if i make it that far i would want to reach the big 100 tbh Reply

Thread

Link

I wouldn't care if I died at 98, but if I died at 99 I'd be fucking pissed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aw man. This stings more than it should. Reply

Thread

Link

Dammit, I was just looking her up a little while back because of Duck Tales 2.0 to see if she was still alive... and I was super happy because it seemed like she was going to make it to 100.



Goodbye, June. You shared your gift with the world for so long, and I am grateful to have heard you. Reply

Thread

Link

Rest in Peace Reply

Thread

Link

The voice that defined both my and my mother's childhoods. RIP. Reply

Thread

Link

Wow, she was one of those unforgettable voices and always left me with the impression she was having a hell of a lot of fun. I will miss her! Reply

Thread

Link

RIP :( Reply

Thread

Link

She was "Princess Zandra" too in the first hacked-up version of Nausicaa called "Warriors of the Wind"



She was the only good part about it. :( Reply

Thread

Link

Wait, maybe that was the lady who voiced Bullwinkle... now I feel awkward. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

RIP! What an iconic talent.



She was the voice of Talky Tina in one of my favorite episodes of The Twilight Zone ("Living Doll"). She also dubbed Mary Badham's voice in the outdoor scenes of the last Twilight Zone episode (probably one of the worst, imo) called "The Bewitchin' Pool". She even sounded like Rocky in those scenes too. It was pretty jarring, lol. Reply

Thread

Link

I was marathoning the original Tom & Jerry cartoons a couple weeks ago, and came across June's wiki when I looked up the Mammy (smh) Two Shoes character.



May she rest peacefully. What an icon! Reply

Thread

Link