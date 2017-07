I will be watching this, if I don't forget the time. Reply

Thread

Link

these shots + the monotone voiceover are so Reply

Thread

Link

alex is the hot guy? is siesta key lacking in the hot guys department?



i might stan chloe like i did kristin during laguna beach.



other than that it looks meh. no lo to a lauren?



Edited at 2017-07-27 12:00 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

seriously he's almost porn star level ugly.. and that's not easy to achieve Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You forgot he's wealthy + the party house. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Alex's dad paid for the pilot of the show to shot and then shopped to the networks that certainly explains a lot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Garret's the only hot one (and the other guy, Brandon?) he was cute too

Alex looks like A-Rod, ew Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's a no from me Reply

Thread

Link

Caucasian city. Are they serious about Garret washing his car shirtless.. I can't



Edited at 2017-07-27 12:08 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

isn't there a mixed or latino token? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Rich people wash their own car? Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no

Reply

Thread

Link

Alex is hideous. Reply

Thread

Link

Of course I just moved down here. Go away MTV. Reply

Thread

Link

i'll watch it if roz shows up. Reply

Thread

Link

How am I supposed to tell the girls apart, if they're all skinny blonds? Reply

Thread

Link

LOL you had me at "he's never been in our clique but he has abs for days" Reply

Thread

Link

these girls look like clones of each other. how confusing. Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

Brandon was thrown in there for some color Reply

Thread

Link

lmao I can't believe MTV is trying to make siesta key a thing. Sarasota is old people city and siesta key is already crowded enough 😩 Reply

Thread

Link