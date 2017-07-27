Hits Daily Double and Tyler the Creator accuse Tidal of rigging the charts

Jay-Z the original scammer. They lied about Khaled's & Kanye's streaming numbers too. If Lana loses the #1 to Meek because of this, Billboard has to implement changes. This is blatant favoritism of an artist signed to Jay's record label. Reply

meek was also apparently on ig saying lana watch out so same lol

I hope Lana beat them both too

same

same

he's right tho :( by far the most inventive and lovely album of the three

Tidal reps' response

Lana posted a screencap on her Insta story of her facetiming Tyler. I wonder if they talked about Meek/Tidal at all :p She gave him (Tyler) a shout-out at her album listening party as well.

1. This is so cute 2. I honestly doubt they gaf about Meek like that lol

3. If I was a white girl I would face time Tyler too :(

Lmao same

Rich people scamming?What's new. Lets hope this post is filled with forced indignation tho.Don't let me down ONTD.

lmao

it's always seemed pretty obvious that something was off with tidal's numbers...

Tidal is shady as hell. Just look at what they did to Rihanna and Kanye's releases in comparison to Bey and Jays.

yep. shady af.



Edited at 2017-07-27 01:04 pm (UTC)

What did they do? 👀



Reply

Both TLOP and Anti had super messy roll outs that hurt the creditibly of both artists/albums. Like, Anti iirc leaked a whole day before (and how??) so Tidal gave it away for free until like that Friday and then put the album on iTunes at the last minute (like last 30 minutes of a chart sales week) which meant that most ppl already illegally downloaded it + tidal doesn't report first week streaming to billboard + Anti only sold 450 copies in 30 minutes, so Anti initially debuted on BB 200 at 27.

She did better the next week when the album went to all other streaming platforms and had a full week of sales.



But you know tidal would not be giving away Jay/Bey's album for free if it had leaked.

Didn't both of those albums roll out first though? Maybe they just learned from their fuck ups?



I am probably giving them too much credit tho

Too much credit lol.

Didn't Anti get released before the release date?

They should stop counting TIDAL streams until they can do an official investigation, TIDAL shouldn't be allowed to manipulate the charts like this.

How is Lana in the lead if she has the exact same estimate as Meek? I honestly doubt she'll beat him.

Looks like she has the same streaming as him but more pure sales.

No, she has more pure sales but he has more streaming so they have the same sales plus streaming estimate.

She has more pure sales. She was on top of itunes for 5 consecutive days.

Having more pure sales doesn't really matter at all though because iTunes sales are in the toilet and the final number includes streaming.

Time to talk to Jay

Still waiting for the day Tidal dies so I can finally have Lemonade on Spotify 🙏🏽

I'm confused why 4:44 is on Apple Music, but Lemonade isn't?

interesting and shocking information

Are they staring down Madonna and Nicki? I don't get this gif....

solving world hunger...of multi-millionaire musicians. very important business

this gif/promo is one of the most embarrassing things i've ever seen, bless

LOL

She has signed litographs and CDs availble on shoplanadelrey.com by the way. Lana better get that #1

Billboard is just as fishy how they chose to change rules in certain weeks to favour some artists



this week someone seemed to have hacked selena's streaming accounts. people weren't able to stream any of her songs on any playlists for 2 days. she lost over 2 million daily streams on spotify and it only happened to her.

How can that happen?

Some fake artist, that doesn't exist named Jenny Duncan appeared on Spotify, itunes, Apple music and Google Play and her album called Storm only contained songs of Selena. Because of the duplicates it caused her songs on all the streaming services to glitch

I'll never forget when billboard changed the rules so that Gangnam Style couldn't hit number one, but changed them again so Harlem Shake could. Something about how YouTube views could affect the charts. It decreased for GS but increased when Harlem Shake was in its peak so that it could go to the summit.

I don't even like Britney but they did her dirty too.



Edited at 2017-07-27 01:55 pm (UTC)

They changed the rules on Britney and killed her record breaking #1 streak. Still pissed af.

ya and remember when harry styles' album wouldn't work on spotify for two weeks? wtf was that

I'm sure all the major players are shady. The Tidal wouldn't surprise me if it was true or false. I know tons of people who sign up for the month free and then drop it. Obviously they do it with the other services but Tidal seems to be the biggest contender for that type of behaviour.

Anything involving Jay Z and Beyoncé is always going to be fraudulent. They lie about their net worth, pregnancies, marriage etc

How is this Beyonce's fault? She has the same stake in this as the two dozen other artists (including Madonna, Alicia, Rihanna and Kanye). She doesn't own the company.

Scammers in the music business, you say?

