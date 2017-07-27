Hits Daily Double and Tyler the Creator accuse Tidal of rigging the charts
DAMN TIDAL GOT ALBUMS PLAYING BEFORE A PAYWALL WHICH MAKES ME THINK NIGGAS CAN HAVE BOTS SPIKING UP PLAYS FOR BILLBOARD ON FRIDAY HMM— Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) July 27, 2017
- Lana Del Rey, Meek Mill, and Tyler the Creator are in a very close race for the #1 album on next week's Billboard chart.
- Lana is currently in the lead with a projected 85-90k SPS, 60-65k pure sales. Meek Mill is next with 85-90k SPS, 40-45k pure sales. Tyler is 3rd with 80-85k SPS, 48-53k pure sales (more pure sales than Meek, but less in SPS).
- Both Tyler the Creator and Hits Daily Double are saying that Tidal is manipulating the charts.
- Meek Mill's album requires no free trial or Tidal account to listen to the album, meaning that no revenue is generated from the streams. This is different from Spotify where free accounts have ads and therefore generate revenue.
- HDD says that Billboard is planning to count these streams and that many of the lower staff members think this is the most blatant example of chart manipulation being counted in recent memory and are angry at the higher ups for not stopping it. For example, when Tidal, Samsung, and Sprint bought a million copies of Rihanna's ANTI and Jay Z's Magna Carta and 4:44, Billboard did not count it on the charts (tho RIAA did count it for platnium certification).
