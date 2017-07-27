Justin Bieber hits paparazzo with truck outside church
Justin Bieber Accidentally Drives Into, Injures Photographer https://t.co/ZI22iYgYMJ— TMZ (@TMZ) July 27, 2017
- Justin Bieber's truck hit a paparazzo outside a Hillsong Church event.
- Ambulances & police were called. Justin laid his hands on the pap to pray for him.
- The pap was rushed to hospital & suffered non life threatening injuries to his lower body.
- Police say Justin was not cited & was allowed to leave the scene.
- A witness said: "I saw Justin walkin' around. He appeared to be fine, calm, collected - so Justin is okay."
justin bieber just ran someone over outside church pic.twitter.com/6MXT8j6wca— Alex Hager (@alexhager1) July 27, 2017
@justinbieber just hit a guy with his truck pic.twitter.com/GwR47B8gd4— Alex Hager (@alexhager1) July 27, 2017
Justin Bieber ran over a paparazzi with his truck and he’s lowkey crackin up sksjsjsjsj pic.twitter.com/pQt3ROWsvF— ً (@shookgrande) July 27, 2017
justin ran someone over lol pic.twitter.com/nxQMFQSpdh— Alex Hager (@alexhager1) July 27, 2017
It's a cult, just like Scientology. They run people ragged (exhausted) to keep their minds in a constant paranoid state. That makes them easy to program and control.
I fucking hate cults.
i see you sleuthing and shit.
I hope the person's okay.
cuz fuck the guy that literally got ran over, smdh. i wonder if it was intentional. this whole hillsong thing has escalated so quickly.
I think HS moved to LA to get that $cientology edge. JB might be their very own TC.
i c u promoting his latest album rn.
jokes aside i do hope the pap is ok. as annoying as they are you don't go around mowing them down either.
nothing about the video screamed intentional, celebs have literally gunned it in front of paps *cough*katy perry*cough* and didnt give a fuck, bieber was pretty calm here
Hasn't he done something similar to this?
