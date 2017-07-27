Marlon - Eh

Justin Bieber hits paparazzo with truck outside church



- Justin Bieber's truck hit a paparazzo outside a Hillsong Church event.
- Ambulances & police were called. Justin laid his hands on the pap to pray for him.
- The pap was rushed to hospital & suffered non life threatening injuries to his lower body.
- Police say Justin was not cited & was allowed to leave the scene.
- A witness said: "I saw Justin walkin' around. He appeared to be fine, calm, collected - so Justin is okay."












Sources: 1 2 3 4 5 6
Tagged: ,