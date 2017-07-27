Justin Bieber hits paparazzo with truck outside church

lolol Biebs literally ended her after this Reply

you wish binch

Does this church regularly do stuff at like 11 PM on Wednesday nights?

snorting coke for jesus

Wednesday's are big church nights for youth groups and such. 11pm is a little late but not too weird considering it's a hipster curly church

im jewish but i remember every wednesday id make my christian friend take me to her youth group dinners because there were some hot ass boys there.

I went to a Hillsong type church (well, tbh, MANY Hillsong type churches) as a teen and church activities would go into the night bc the kids were the kids of all the church "leaders" or workers and they worked all the time too.



It's a cult, just like Scientology. They run people ragged (exhausted) to keep their minds in a constant paranoid state. That makes them easy to program and control.



I fucking hate cults.

well...damn this whole cult/Church stuff escalated quickly into an accident right in front of Hillsong Church? yikes.

i think this church is a front for meth distribution.

i see you sleuthing and shit. i see you sleuthing and shit.

I....I would think so... it's a hipster church... shady shit ~behind the scene~ ain't nothin' but purrfect illusion~

lmao

somebody keep their eyes peeled for them buying huge cases of Flavor-Aid...

He hit someone??? I hope they're okay 😲



Edited at 2017-07-27 05:47 am (UTC)

well "Justin laid his hands on the pap to pray for him" JFC its only lunchtime and i feel like i've had enough of "news" for the entire day

Reply

Is he dead

damn he actually ran them over?

I hope the person's okay. Reply

I have ~heard through my friend with a bike that he has some drug/alcohol problems and that contributed to him cancelling his tour. I would not be surprised if this is a result of that.

not surprised at all. his behavior is extremely erratic.

My guess is Hillsong want to get in control of him like $cientology got to TC. That's why they moved 2 LA, really, Sydney/Australia wasn't getting them enough members to thieve from. They need a big fish.

is "friend w/a bike" code for something?

poor dat

i wouldn't be surprised.

he was fucked up when i saw him a few months ago (don't @ me) and it was confirmed he was on a fuckton of benzos by someone who knows the person that gave them to him :(

Well duh lmao

i dont get thiss my friend has a bike story? is it supposed to be funny?

Reply

"...but justin is ok!" *thumbs up*



cuz fuck the guy that literally got ran over, smdh. i wonder if it was intentional. this whole hillsong thing has escalated so quickly.

lol right? Thank goodness for that.

Lol mte I wasn't wondering if Justin was okay.

LMAO

is there more than the collision? I'm out of the loop, sorry.



I think HS moved to LA to get that $cientology edge. JB might be their very own TC.



Reply

Lol, mte, ~the one that we need to be worried about is Biebs of course, fuck that other guy

I hope the person is okay and that he goes to jail. POS probably hit the person on purpose...

my first thought was that he did it on purpose tbh

seriously, how do you run someone over by accident? hitting someone then stopping, yes...but completely driving over them? if that's what happened then guess we have to wait for the details, but drugs were probably involved, lbr.

I hope the person is okay and that he goes to jail. POS probably hit the person on purpose...



i c u promoting his latest album rn.



jokes aside i do hope the pap is ok. as annoying as they are you don't go around mowing them down either.



Edited at 2017-07-27 05:55 am (UTC)

lololoLOL

Paparazzi throw themselves in front of cars and shit, they should expect to get hurt.

bieber is a massive shitstain but come on now. it wasnt intentional, he wasnt speeding or 'gunning' it, he was just pulling away normally and the pap was too slow to move out of the way like the rest of them but he was standing on the side of the truck so justin probably didnt even see how far in front of the truck he was and thus ran him over with his right tire

nothing about the video screamed intentional, celebs have literally gunned it in front of paps *cough*katy perry*cough* and didnt give a fuck, bieber was pretty calm here

Reply

Paparazzi literally stand in front/behind moving cars and flash light into people's faces that are driving, making it hard to see. It's not safe. Something should've been done about it a long time ago. Doubt it was intentional, it almost seems inevitable that someone would get hurt.

well that sure escalated quickly...

Lmao what is this in reaction to again?

Tom hiddlestons speech

hiddlesudan ahahah

iconic

Holy hell! This little shit!



Hasn't he done something similar to this? Reply

imgur tho, sis...smh

yet for some reason, it's loading for me even though it's imgur. WHY?!

Jeez. Hope that man is alright. Also, here's hoping it was an accident, but you know, it's Bieber so...



Edited at 2017-07-27 05:51 am (UTC)

"so Justin's okay 👍🏻"

this has me cackling

mte

lmao my reaction to a T

Edited at 2017-07-27 12:20 pm (UTC)

