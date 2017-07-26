DEVON!!!!!!!!!!!!



I literally could fucking CRY. I used to LOVVE their storyline when I was little and was constantly heartbroken about how they couldn't be together. fuck ughgh Reply

Thread

Link

mte. i'm glad they went with Devon being the father and not some random.



unlike Chelsea who married and divorced a rando named Garrett that committed tax evasion and stole her money serving one year in jail? that's dark. but i guess they had to explain her moving in with Raven someway.



'm looking forward to seeing Raven and Devon's interaction in the next ep and wonder if Raven's parents or Corey will make a guest appearance sometime in the future.



and none for Eddie [2].



Edited at 2017-07-27 05:18 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When I say that I loved Raven and Devon's stotyline... it was an understatement... It almost breaks my heart to know that they were together, had 2 kids, and then got divorced.. I want to know what happened! What didn't work out??? They were literally my childhoot OTP and I literally remember every interaction they ever made on Thats So Raven. I'm more than interested in this series, I'm fucking COMMITTED, I *MUST* know lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The pilot was so good! I thought the kids playing her twins were actually pretty good and the boy playing Chelsea's son was a lot less annoying than he looks. But mostly I was just happy to have Raven and Chelsea back on my screen. It still has a lot of the essence of the original show. Reply

Thread

Link

nnnn and none for eddie bye Reply

Thread

Link

it was cute Reply

Thread

Link

I fucking loved devon so much



Remember when he painted his face blue and missed the concert to go see raven ?!



I LOVED HIM SM FOR THAT Reply

Thread

Link

DO YOU HAVE A LUNCH BOX?



I can't quit this line. 😭😂 Reply

Thread

Link





it's a Disney classic tbh. my little brother and i still quote it with no context whatsoever to this day and we still fucken crack up. lmao.



Edited at 2017-07-27 05:22 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

these sets looked so much better before they switched to HD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg i am so high rn and dyiiiiing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAAAAO I wanna do a marathon now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still can't wrap my head around this. They don't fit that nuDisney parenting role or at least it's too soon. Reply

Thread

Link

I loved the premiere. I ended up buying a bunch of That's So Raven on iTunes and I spent most of my last weekend watching episodes. It's still a bunch of fun. Reply

Thread

Link

Omg i need to do that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't remember one single thing about TSR beyond the theme song. I'm sure I watched some episodes, but by the time this came around, I was over Disney. Reply

Thread

Link

Omg Devon. I had such a crush on him lmao



I'm going to watch the premiere rn Reply

Thread

Link

is Raven out in this show? Reply

Thread

Link

I know I watched That's So Raven and Devon isn't ringing any bells at all Reply

Thread

Link

lmao mte. I feel like I watched most of the shows run too but I guess not Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i can't believe I totally forgot about Devon, dude was fine as hell back in the day. I was like sis betta get it and she did, lol. too bad on their divorce tho, they were prob young sweethearts at first. Made me wonder if Raven saw that coming and as if it couldn't be preventable somehow. Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

it's cute Reply

Thread

Link

The guy playing the father / ex husband is incredibly handsome. Im going to try watching this, it looks promising if a little spastic, but thats mostly for nostalgia lol. Reply

Thread

Link

I really like it even tho it's a little juvenile, mostly because of nostalgia and the theme song is really catchy. Raven is still a really good comedic actress and it's nice to see her being mostly normal and not weird irl Raven from the last couple of years. The neighbor girl is annoying as fuck though.



anneliese van der pol hasn't aged a day Reply

Thread

Link

Both twins have the power? Reply

Thread

Link