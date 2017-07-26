July 26th, 2017, 09:53 pm stewie_e This Season on 'Raven's Home' + 1x02 Big Trouble in Little Apartment Promo ONTD, did you watch this nolstagia and premiere?Sources: 1 | 2 Current Music: Raven-Symoné - Backflip Tagged: disney, raven symone, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2727 comments Add comment
I literally could fucking CRY. I used to LOVVE their storyline when I was little and was constantly heartbroken about how they couldn't be together. fuck ughgh
unlike Chelsea who married and divorced a rando named Garrett that committed tax evasion and stole her money serving one year in jail? that's dark. but i guess they had to explain her moving in with Raven someway.
'm looking forward to seeing Raven and Devon's interaction in the next ep and wonder if Raven's parents or Corey will make a guest appearance sometime in the future.
and none for Eddie [2].
Edited at 2017-07-27 05:18 am (UTC)
Remember when he painted his face blue and missed the concert to go see raven ?!
I LOVED HIM SM FOR THAT
I can't quit this line. 😭😂
it's a Disney classic tbh. my little brother and i still quote it with no context whatsoever to this day and we still fucken crack up. lmao.
Edited at 2017-07-27 05:22 am (UTC)
I'm going to watch the premiere rn
anneliese van der pol hasn't aged a day