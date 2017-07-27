Camila Cabello Unfollows Fifth Harmony
Camila Cabello has unfollowed all the members of Fifth Harmony on Instagram, as well as the official page of Fifth Harmony. pic.twitter.com/SXhkbjbHBI— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 17, 2017
Karla finally stood up against her bullies.
Karla unfollowed her former bandmates Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane Hansen, Ally Brooke Hernandez and Normani Kordei as well as Fifth Harmony's official Instagram account.
How did you overcome bullying?
It's dumb, imo. Noticing that someone you like has unfollowed you sucks, but...it's their timeline and they get to choose who gets to be on it, ya know?
乁(ツ)ㄏ
LOL!
One would only do this to be noticed, there's no other reason but that.
Queen Ally remains unbothered
enjoy this Bop because i know Camila posts lack them even after dropping "Dying in the Club" and "I Have Questionable Choices."
I don't understand anything anyone is saying here lol
Got it.
I don't understand her fans - they must all be hard of hearing.
