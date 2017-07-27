Camila Cabello Unfollows Fifth Harmony

I still can't believe people actually keep track of those things. Reply

idek how people keep track of these things

I think there are extensions or something that'll tell you not only when someone unfollows you but who that person is? I used to follow someone who used something like that and all it did was cause them unnecessary angst and sadness, tbh.



It's dumb, imo. Noticing that someone you like has unfollowed you sucks, but...it's their timeline and they get to choose who gets to be on it, ya know?



乁(ツ)ㄏ

tbh half the time people are wrong and the person never followed the accounts

is this a screenshot from yo phone, or tumblr or twitter? or am I missing an update on ONTD site? like.... lmao xD

It appears to be the ONTD Twitter page.

I don't check for her or 5h but she opened for Bruno at my show and I swear the crowd got more excited about House of Pain's Jump Around playing on the mix between sets more than any performance she did and it made me lol

I know ontd hates her but lying is so ugly. Dont make me pull up the receipts of the crowds loving her, tweeting about her and actually responding to her during the shows cause you'll look dumb lol

proof that everyone and everything has a stan

coming for an unbiased third party who made an observation, your insecurity is showing sis.

i mean why not just "pull up the receipts"............

Lmao u got me. I didn't see how literally the entire venue full of people reacted to her performance. I only know house of pain got a more loud and excited reaction than anything she did and most people around me were asking who she was until the bad things song came on. Lol it's the story of most tour openers. She'll survive sis!

seriously how much does she pay you

She is singing songs no one knows, she should sing 5H's hits.

One would only do this to be noticed, there's no other reason but that.

ummm so did anyone notice that when you get an email notification it now shows you the persons last public LJ entry?

Yeah it's weird lol

I noticed this its so weird

Yes but I don't care because whatever hey updated fixed my broken notifs

Lmao that's so weird, fucking livejournal

so fucking weird

Parent

Yeah and it's really annoying bc I can't figure out a way to hide that, so scrolling through an E-mail where I got a lot of notifications on the same post is a pain in the ass.

I don't get the Camren mention in the gif. Her nails look nice in the pic? I tried. Uhm...yea

y is she upside down tho?

because her grades are down from A's to D's and she's way behind in history tbh.







enjoy this Bop because i know Camila posts lack them even after dropping "Dying in the Club" and "I Have Questionable Choices."

Yes they're all also unbothered about their dying careers

Someone explain that gif to me please!

Fifth Harmony was asked about Camila unfollowing them and their answer is everything! pic.twitter.com/lz8fqm9qFU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 25, 2017

this is just rude and disrespectful

wow dinah looks amazing in that dress

that is rude

I couldn't even discern any individual sentences when they were responding. I am an old.

I literally could not understand a word after they said they're happy lmao

lmao i love lauren

what was their response?

I don't understand anything anyone is saying here lol

I suppose this garbled mess constitutes "everything" in trumps america

So a nobody unfollowed nobody.

Got it.

Got it.

Got it.

pretty much.

lmao

they should have given her a high five tbh



I never noticed the consistent dissed high fives.



Edited at 2017-07-27 04:03 am (UTC)

Lmao

Joavin :'(

Naw, give me more of that Mevin/Koose.

the dude in da leather jacket is fine. who da???? oh my goodness. da eyes!!! i stg *_*

I always have to pause and think about who tf she is

She's so awful 😑



I don't understand her fans - they must all be hard of hearing.

her label and team are in panic rn, Flopping In the Club and I Have Flops didn't.....work...work...work...work...w ork...work...work .......they only went.....down...down...down the charts

Tell me moar about what her label and team are thinking cause I really wanna know the plan for her second single release and the pre order link for the album!



Edited at 2017-07-27 04:09 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-07-27 04:09 am (UTC)

well the working title has changed to The Flopping. The Scraping. The Re-recording. cuz that is the primary concept and theme of this project. they're scrambling for hits but not having much luck.

