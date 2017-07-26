bflowleather

The Killers Announce 'Wonderful Wonderful' Tracklisting & Performing on JKL Monday in Vegas


The Killers just announced via Twitter what seems to be the tracklisting to their upcoming fifth album, "Wonderful Wonderful." The bands first album since 2012's "Battle Born" is scheduled for a mid-late September 2017 release (in time for this Virgo-Libra cusp OP's birthday tbh) and a second single is expected to drop in August before the album's release. The band is also scheduled to perform a free show on the Las Vegas Strip this upcoming Monday that will serve as a taping for "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" The boys will play a 6-song set scheduled to start at 8pm outside Caesars Palace.



Wonderful Wonderful Tracklisting
1. Wonderful Wonderful
2. The Man
3. Rut
4. Life to Come
5. Run For Cover
6. Tyson VS Douglas
7. Some Kind of Love
8. Out of my Mind
9. The Calling
10. Have All the Songs Been Written?




omg it's happening y'all. me seeing those tweets come up.

ONTD, just purely based on titles which song on the tracklisting intrigues you the most?

