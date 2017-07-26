I've shaved my head twice and I know this sounds cheesy as fuck but its such a liberating experience. Reply

Ooh glad to hear that. I want to do it but I'll wait until after my mom passes which isn't pending and I don't wish for it. But we have a dysfunctional relationship and I've decided that I'll cope with her passing whenever that comes by taking a normal vacation to Hawaii then a 4-5 months road trip touring all the lower 48 by car and hotels. So /csb but that's when I'd plan to buzz my hair just because, but also metaphorical maybe, and then let it grow back out so by the time anyone else who knows me actually sees me it wouldn't be buzzed anymore so I can avoid all the weird questions which would all be no and no and no and still no etc.



Any tips or surprises to be aware of?

i have two close female friends who shaved their heads about four years apart (the first one bc of radiation making her hair fall out and the other a few yrs later for aesthetic reasons). one day, i was joking with the friend who buzzed her hair second and i suggested that she get a tattoo on her head and she was like...uhhh yeah i will. why the fuck not! so she ended up getting this tattoo that's totally covered by hair now. i mentioned this to the friend who shaved her head first and her hair was long by this time and she was like OMG i wish i had thought of that when i was buzzed especially since she's already a tattoo fiend.



tl;dr: i've never buzzed my head but friends who have have have tattooed their head or expressed regret at not having done so

Your instincts are right - shaving/cutting hair is a marker of grief. The length it takes to grow again shows how the season of grief has turned. You're meant 2 grow through grief, just like your hair.



All the best for everything, and may it be many years before you make that journey.

so did i!

I feel an urge to do this, but my hair is down to my under-butt.



Can I ask how long your hair was, when you shaved it? And how did you know if your head-shape would look okay?



One of my friends shaved off his long dreads & said it was liberating, as well. Reply

I plan on doing it once i'm done with fun colours.

I want to shave my head so bad, but I have a hump at the back of a rather thick neck, and I think it would just look ludicous.

I need a haircut but I don't want to go that short.



I need a haircut but I don't want to go that short.

I'm going for my first blowout with my SIL and MIL before a wedding next weekend. What is it exactly that they do? Just blowdry your hair? I am guessing they also style it? Will they give me some options or should I know what I want going in?

Depending on what blow dry bar you go to, they have a "menu" which is pretty much the same thing. Straight, wavy, loose curls, updos, etc, which you get to pick from. example from blo example from drybar (I know blo has their menu in the stores I've been to, but haven't tried other places, but having an idea is usually helpful) Usually it's a shampoo, products and blowdry your hair straight, use a flat iron, and finishing products.

Ahhh, that's perfect. Thanks so much for the info!

remember when the fannings were supposed to do that movie but dakota dropped out bc she didn't want to shave her head? That's always what I think of when a woman shaved her head for a role tbh

wasn't dakota a teen though? i can't even judger her for that bc i know my teenage self wouldn't do it either

oh shit i totally forgot they were going to be in my sister's keep instead of abigail breslin.

Weird I just assumed the girl who was in the movie wore a bald cap

no, cameron diaz wore a bald cap, which was total bs. i get she's a huge star whose involvement probably helped finance the entire thing but still why make the teen actress buzz it but not her? and the contrast btw the real and fake was so staggering i literally couldn't think of anything else the entire movie.



Edited at 2017-07-27 09:22 am (UTC) Reply

i have really curly hair. shaving my head means years of growing it back. it takes six months for my undershave to grow worthwhile

cutting my hair off was one of the best decisions i've ever made even though i did bc it was too damaged lol. i never want it to grow it back past my shoulders. it's freeing and so practical



and maggie is a wonderful dancer but as an actress? keep it sis Reply

When I was having a bad summer shaving my hair made me feel so good. I totally get Britney's compulsion in 2007.

then:



now:



then:

now:

short hair is so much more high maintenance than long hair. my hair is pretty straight, so i can just let it air dry and call it a day. with short hair, i couldn't sleep on it without blow drying it or else it'd stick up in certain places. getting passed the mulley phase was a true test of patience. i went from shoulder length hair to a pixie cut, kept it for about 1.5 years, and started growing it out again in april 2016. it's been kind of cool to see the growth over the year because i take a lot of selfies lol. here's what it looked like then vs. nowthen: http://68.media.tumblr.com/aa10d10576e2 b3ea6b7876804df2dbe8/tumblr_o1n0emHbbh1q dh06ao1_400.jpg now: http://68.media.tumblr.com/f15f94489d34 9f66d8b3a3abe33f305e/tumblr_osn4o5tyag1q dh06ao2_400.jpg short hair is so much more high maintenance than long hair. my hair is pretty straight, so i can just let it air dry and call it a day. with short hair, i couldn't sleep on it without blow drying it or else it'd stick up in certain places. getting passed the mulley phase was a true test of patience.

your current hair color 😍😍😍😍😍

it took a few tries to get it that color. i finally found an awesome salon in my neighborhood. my hair thanks me and my wallet h8s me. Reply

Parent

i think i follow you on tumblr, lol Reply

Parent

I'm currently in the mullet phase. :| Reply

Parent

omg i have def wondered what you look like before Reply

Parent

Oh wow. That's awesome of her!



Oh wow. That's awesome of her!

Anyone make wigs here? Where is your fav place to buy frontals/bundles? Queenweavebeauty sucks lol.

i feel like i've seen so much pro headshaving propaganda rn that's really influencing my decision making process



i'm starting to accept that my hair will never see the glory it was in 2016 again so i'm torn between shaving it and starting over or cutting off a lot of damage and getting box braids as protective style



maybe if i get a new job i'll just shave it Reply

What was the glory and why do you think you'd be unable to achieve this?



Is it bleached or something? Reply

What are box braids?



What are box braids?

Edited at 2017-07-27 03:01 am (UTC)

Box braids ruined my hair :(. I'm 4c so I don't know if that made a difference Reply

Parent

this is scaring me, how did they ruin your hair? my hair is a mess of textures rn but mostly 4b/4c at the new growth Reply

Parent

i shaved mine two years ago and it was the only time (other than high school over 20 years ago when i dyed it blue) that i've liked my hair. i think i'll shave it again this week tbh.

I cut 8 inches off my hair last year and was super upset, so I think shaving my head would pretty much wreck me lol. I know it's just hair but so much identity and "femininity" (at least, from society) is tied to it.

i lovvvve women with shaved heads. i really want to shave mine one day but i'm a bit insecure abour=t my stick-out ears :\

tbh I think a shaved head with stick out ears is absolutely adorable. Reply

Parent

Sis this depends on your face and head shape...



Don't lie to ha like that. Reply

Parent

auntiekunt is right tbh! one day i'll shave it off and hope i don't look like a house elf Reply

Parent

Yup

A la Natalie Portman Reply

Parent

LOL - I have stick-out ears too. I could never go too short.

I didn't even wear my hair in a ponytail until I graduated high school because I was so self-conscious. :( Reply

Parent

Why tf is Sia directing a MOVIE? 🤡

Thread

I actually forgot that I knew she was doing this. She was telling Patty Jenkins about how she was directing her first movie past month, but I thought she meant further down the line. Reply

Parent

because TALENT.



because TALENT.

But as a Britbot stan I shouldn't expect you familiar with the concept...

Parent

The grammar construct you used means that YOU'RE the Britbot stan, broess. Reply

Parent

You're the one bringing up Britney, so I guess we're both stans. Get it sis! Reply

Parent

Thread



I have 3b/3c curly hair, and I need a trim, but don't really want to pay $$$ for something that no one will be able to tell that I've got cut. This is my usual conundrum. There is a girl at work, the next time I see I'm going to ask where she got her hair cut done, because she was telling me, her hair person was telling her how to style her hair and how she uses Cantu.



Sometimes I think about cutting my hair that short, but I don't think I could handle the grow back period. Reply

Thread

you get your hair cut for you tho, not for other people sis Reply

Parent

True. Still if I'm paying $$$ for a hair cut, I want it to be a change and noticeable. I want to see those differences too. I always waffle back and forth whether I should get a professional or if I should do it. Reply

Parent

Thread



I've met like three hairdressers in my entire life who gave me a cut worth the damn money



My current is on holiday for another 2 months and even tho I'm dying for a cut I'm waiting till she's back Reply

Parent

lol im a 2c/3b and my coworkers keep thinking iv'e cut my damn hair as soon as its humid lol



if u wanna see the difference cut more and go fewer times, saves cash and u can see the cut! its how i do it :) Reply

Parent

I've decided to ~embrace~ my curls, mostly because when my hair's big it distracts from everything else about me lol.



I bought Shea Moisture curl milk today and it smells SO good. I can't wait to try it out. Reply

Thread

wow this is lowkey sad sis! Reply

Parent

Not even lowkey lbr lol Reply

Parent

