I fucking love Maggie.



Nico makes my asshole quiver longingly. Reply

Thread

Link

I want to be Maggie when I grow up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO i was not expecting that last comment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really hope Liza and Josh stay friends and Liza moves on to Charles but I can't tell what direction they're going in after tonight's episode. Reply

Thread

Link

yay, a Younger post!





Just kidding, obviously. Reply

Thread

Link

cool comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was thrilled to see Eleanor Waldorf make an appearance! I love this show so much and the episodes need to be longer. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm really annoyed this isn't up on hulu. i don't want to deal with figuring out how i can stream their stuff on my tv Reply

Thread

Link

Would fuck the shit out of Nico as long as he doesn't speak. Reply

Thread

Link

Really loved this episode. Made me feel hopeful for #TeamCharles Reply

Thread

Link