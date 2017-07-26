Captain Marvel won't be in Avengers: Infinity War
Captain Marvel is Marvel's first female-led superhero film. The film has already been pushed back for films such as Doctor Strange and Spider-Man, but Cap was rumored to appear in Infinity War. However, now the Russos are denying that claim, perhaps because Infinity War has been reduced to only one movie.
Captain Marvel will also be set in the 90s and will supposedly feature a classic Marvel villain.
I'm pissed and not optimistic that they are lying for the sake of surprising us. oh well.....which classic villain should she fight, ONTD?
I hope the success of Wonder Woman makes them put everything they've got into it
Wait..... Cap has another movie?
I hope Captain Marvel does so well they regret this call. Like come on! I would like some female heroes that aren't Black Widow FFS.
Anyway, I'm so excited for her solo movie!! ♥♥♥ The concept art looked gr8 and the Kree vs Skrull war was always a favorite of mine.
Also, the Young Avengers are getting closer! I can feel it in my bones!! :D
I'm sad we have to wait even longer tbh but I'm also very excited and looking forward to her solo movie <333
Were we promised that? She was supposed to show up at the end of Age of Ultron (in what would have been a deeply confusing, wordless cameo), but I don't remember them ever saying she was in IW.
eta: to answer your question tho we weren't promised anything lol, i fixed the wording.
Nick Fury will also be in Captain Marvel, with both his normal eyes.