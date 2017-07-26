Captain Marvel won't be in Avengers: Infinity War




Captain Marvel is Marvel's first female-led superhero film. The film has already been pushed back for films such as Doctor Strange and Spider-Man, but Cap was rumored to appear in Infinity War. However, now the Russos are denying that claim, perhaps because Infinity War has been reduced to only one movie.

Captain Marvel will also be set in the 90s and will supposedly feature a classic Marvel villain.




I'm pissed and not optimistic that they are lying for the sake of surprising us. oh well.....which classic villain should she fight, ONTD?

