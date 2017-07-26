Captain Marvel won't be in Avengers: Infinity War

I AM READY FOR HA



I hope the success of Wonder Woman makes them put everything they've got into it Reply

Weren't they gonna split Infinity War into two movies? Reply

they were, but they scrapped that and now Avengers 4 is untitled. it will still be out in 2019 though, after Cap's movie, so i would imagine they'll bring her into that one. Reply

Wait..... Cap has another movie? Reply

she will be in the avengers 4. makes sense with the movie orders and with the 90s thing. Reply

this makes the most sense, but i'm pissed we've had to wait so long. i can't believe they let DC get the jump on them. Reply

I'm not surprised tho. Wonder Woman is more iconic than CM and X-Men has Marvel's most iconic women imo. Reply

UGH.



I hope Captain Marvel does so well they regret this call. Like come on! I would like some female heroes that aren't Black Widow FFS. Reply

I mean- understandable with the sheer amount of characters in infinity but sucks she keeps getting pushed back :\ Reply

why couldnt they cast Tika Sumpter or Taraji P Henson as Captain Marvel?? Reply

because we didn't have enough blonde female leads in this world.

jk. everybody knows why. Reply

I would kill for taraji as Monica rambeau Reply

Honestly they should just go for it and make some kind of Nextwave movie/series. Reply

It's been a real disappointment that Monica hasn't popped up in any of these movies yet. Reply

I thought she was supposed to be in the second part?



Anyway, I'm so excited for her solo movie!! ♥♥♥ The concept art looked gr8 and the Kree vs Skrull war was always a favorite of mine.



Also, the Young Avengers are getting closer! I can feel it in my bones!! :D Reply

they un-split Infinity War so it wasn't clear until now whether she would be in it or not. i am so excited for Skrulls, at least! worth the wait. Reply

Oh yeah, I meant Avengers 4 lol :D



I'm sad we have to wait even longer tbh but I'm also very excited and looking forward to her solo movie <333 Reply

there's way too many people on that fucking film anyway Reply

that's okay with me. infinity war has more than enough people.

Yeah, the movies gonna be a cluster fuck Reply

I had a feeling that would happen as Infinity War comes out before Captain Marvel does, it would be too hard to introduce her in a film that already has a ton of people. Hopefully, she'll have a big role in Avengers 4 though. Reply

You would think that after the success of Wonder Woman they would be doing the opposite. Doing whatever they can to MAKE sure she is shown off as much as possible. Including rewrites. Reply

Everyone including DC was surprised at how well WW did tho. DC did Diana dirty with their bare bones last minute promotion and most people expected it to be a moderate success and outperforming a lot of other blockbuster comic book films Reply

Yessssss Reply

Oh wow I didn't realize a trailer for captain marvel was already out



It looks amazing! Reply

what's this from? Reply

United states of tara Reply

fans were promised that Cap would appear in Infinity War



Were we promised that? She was supposed to show up at the end of Age of Ultron (in what would have been a deeply confusing, wordless cameo), but I don't remember them ever saying she was in IW. Reply

it's kind of all a big mess. she's been rumored to be in all 3 movies (A2, A3, A4), and last year the Russos let it slip that she would be in Infinity War, but that was when it was still meant to be 2 movies. so i think ppl are kind of expecting her to show up any minute.



eta: to answer your question tho we weren't promised anything lol, i fixed the wording.



Edited at 2017-07-27 02:28 am (UTC)

Ahh, gotcha. I don't mind that they're waiting to introduce her in her own movie. Them pushing back the date of said movie, on the other hand... Better late than never, I guess. Reply

Well that's disappointing, she's on one of the posters.





Nick Fury will also be in Captain Marvel, with both his normal eyes. Reply

No she's not. That's Widow with blonde hair. Reply

