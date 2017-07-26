Teens React to Kesha (Praying and Woman MVs)
Teens react posted a video of the crew watching the Praying and Woman music videos.
PS In the video they spread some false information about Kesha's fight being over, which it isn't! Dr. Luke is still involved with Kemosabe Records, contrary to initial reports that he had been let go.
Source
Have you preorderd Rainbow yet?
i'm ready.
Hope he slays the charts tbh, fuck you luke
OH and Mark Geragos's (Kesha's first lawyer who never shut the fuck up) original deposition was a shit show of him not answering questions/being defiant (think Bieber's deposition except if Bieber was a lawyer) and the judge has ordered him to sit down again and gave specific questions that he MUST answer. That's the only deposition that's been efiled, and much of it was redacted (it was still like 100 pages though)
That first lawyer was such a mess..
the last guy LMAO
Bc I want to legally support her but not if he gets a cut...
i really need her to announce a tour so i can get tickets, even though i'm pretty sure none of my friends would go. whatever i'll make new ones!
I wonder if she could release 2 random EP's or something to fulfill her 2 album quota and finish her contract? She writes a lot so no doubt she has enough songs