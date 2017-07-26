Teens React to Kesha (Praying and Woman MVs)





This is most likely going to be removed but, a snippet of #Kesha's upcoming single "Learn To Let Go" 👀 pic.twitter.com/KPcpSbkwVq — quinn (@quinniston) July 26, 2017

A new Kesha track is coming tomorrow btw, Learn to Let Go! A 30 second snippet leaked today. I am SO excited for this album!! Reply

the good sis took us to church, then a bit country and now she's serving us a Bop!



i'm ready. Reply

this is catchy af omg Reply

This song deserves to smash the charts Reply

Oh wow I like this. It gives me some CRJ vibes. Reply

Lol..Never forget the Crispy phone number leak post. Reply

This shit will be on repeat tomorrow while working out my chest 💜💁 Reply

Omg this sounds like another song but I can't put my finger on it Reply

YAS SHE IS COMING BACK TO MARK HER PLACE. I'M SOOO HAPPY FOR HER.

Hope he slays the charts tbh, fuck you luke Reply

omg yas I need this in my life! Reply

This sucks lmao. Y'all are all deaf. Reply

Here is a @RollingStone cover of @KeshaRose that I made for my vision board. I hope she is allowed to promote the hell out of #rainbow! pic.twitter.com/qY6c2gHUXr — caleb stark (@calebstark) July 27, 2017

AND I made a fake Rolling Stone cover this afternoon when I was practicing my photoshop skills. Feedback is encouraged Reply

omg do you have the original image, so pretty Reply

looks great - only thing is the "is anyone listening?" could be a bit more interesting, or the same as the other fonts on the page Reply

this looks awesome sis Reply

Great job, I thought this was real! Agreed with the comment above about the feature subtitle being the same font as the rest. Reply

fucking stunning Reply

I have not pre-ordered but I am definitely buying a physical copy when it comes out. I really want to buy all of Lana's physical albums too I don't know what's come over me lmao Reply

Kesha was instagramming about how beautiful the vinyl is, so that's what I'll be picking up. I am SO poor right now, but I'm legit putting $30 aside from my next paycheck in order to buy it on release day. Reply

I don't own a record player. But if I did....I'd definitely buy it Reply

💜 pre order that shit Reply

that high note gives me chills every time <3 Reply

lmao I was having a really bad day last week (one of those bad days that legit don't even stem from anything besides overall life anxiety) and I took my dog for a walk and was listening to Praying on repeat and teared up a little bit. Reply

lol i legit cried at my desk @ work when i first saw the video so i understand Reply

OP I know you've been closely following this case -- are there any updates I may not have seen quite yet? Reply

I actually just checked the files this evening, nothing super interesting/groundbreaking. Both sides seem to be fighting over summons to a PR firm and some other management team. Kesha's team says they sent it too late, Lukes team doesn't think that it did. It's all very technical and boring and typical of lawyers... I'm interested to see what comes of the depositions from Kesha's brother, the Free Kesha Twitter guy and "unnamed recording artist" who is either Katy Perry or Lady GaGa re: the conversations between GaGa and Kesha about Luke assaulting Katy... All those have been called and I think the deadline to get them in to the court is sometime in early August (I haven't been reading super throughly, and I am also not a lawyer haha)



OH and Mark Geragos's (Kesha's first lawyer who never shut the fuck up) original deposition was a shit show of him not answering questions/being defiant (think Bieber's deposition except if Bieber was a lawyer) and the judge has ordered him to sit down again and gave specific questions that he MUST answer. That's the only deposition that's been efiled, and much of it was redacted (it was still like 100 pages though) Reply

ty boo! Reply

That first lawyer was such a mess.. Reply

Loved watching this one last night.

I really think this song is gonna rise up the charts from now until release week. Anyone who's heard it LOVES it, even if it takes a while to warm up to it. I have a friend who is neutral to Kesha and she said it was legit her fave song at the moment and she wishes the radio would play it more. Reply

lmfao the bb in the background at the four minute mark Reply

ugh thank you for posting this. i started to cry just watching them react lol. she's going to slay EVERYONE. Reply

this is so pure omg im crying <3



the last guy LMAO Reply

So does Dr L*ke still get $$ from her?



Bc I want to legally support her but not if he gets a cut... Reply

He gets a cut, but the more money she/he makes now, the more likely she will be able to release more albums on his label without his direct involvement to get out of the contract. After this she has 2 more albums, and unfortunately it's not likely she will be let out of the contract. Supporting him in order to support her is worth it in the long run, because without it she's stuck with him even longer. Reply

Hmm thanks. I wonder if she could like release two albums in the same year to expedite process somehow? This sucks.

only coming into this post for kesha because smh at the react videos. i'm preordering a physical copy and a digital one. i need merch on her website i want a shirt lol. Reply

lol I legit complain about teens react videos every time they are posted, I just wanted an excuse to talk about Kesha <3 Reply

Lies you probably have candle club meetings and watch them together while eating cup of noodles. Reply

lmao i'm with you on that. the fan compilation react videos are cute but the teens/llamas/whatever the fine bros touch bleh. i have a chrome extension that lets you block youtube channels and i blocked them so fast.



i really need her to announce a tour so i can get tickets, even though i'm pretty sure none of my friends would go. whatever i'll make new ones! Reply

Teens react and reaction videos in general are lame as fuck but whatever any excuse for a Kesha post is good lol Reply

i preordered it when praying came out, but idk what is going on with it. previously when i preordered an album, the songs would show up in my library/phone as they were released, but woman still hasn't. it shows it's available to purchase and has the price but i already bought the damn album, it should already be mine Reply

iTunes? Same happened to me, it gave me the notification that it was available and I had to manually start my download across all of my devices. Not complaining about needing to start downloads myself before that sounds like a legit 1st world problem. Reply

yeah. i just tried checking for downloads and it said i had none. and i went to the store and it gave me the option to pre-order the album, even tho in my purchased list, it says i already bought it smh. guess i'll see what happens when the album drops Reply

Parent

Ok y'all convinced me. 💖🌈 I preordered it and because I wanted free shipping I bought a sequin mermaid pillow. First purchase on the first night at my new house. New beginnings and all that jazz. I'm so happy Reply

Where did u pre-order from? Reply

Amazon of course! Was I not supposed to lol Reply

Congrats Reply

So happy for her, her music is amazing.

I wonder if she could release 2 random EP's or something to fulfill her 2 album quota and finish her contract? She writes a lot so no doubt she has enough songs Reply

I've really been enjoying the singles she's been putting out for this album. Until this point, I've never genuinely liked her music. Reply

op love and light to you for continuing to post/talk and love this goddess (even if it is a react). i've already preordered and she's going to to win all the awards! Reply

I really hope she gets some grammy noms, bless her for releasing during the eligibility period for 2018! There isn't much competition it seems, so fingers crossed :D Reply

