I was thinking that was supposed to be Jason in the first pic and was like wow...he looks different Reply

damn Jen has done well Reply

yes she is! Reply

Mr. Aniston looks fine as hell with that facial hair. Damn. Reply

christmas came early for the babysitters in the area, everysingle one was employed to take care of the 165884096854 babies!



dumb jokes aside, damn Jen! He is MUCH MUCH hotter than Brad Pitt! they look cute and happy! Reply

Brad def didn't age very well imo Reply

he really did not (imho) Reply

no he did not. middle school me would not have believed that. Reply

I feel like he's gone the Johnny Depp route of drinking too much but maybe he just hides it better. Reply

alcoholism will do that Reply

Her life is literally my dream. Reply

lol @ jason bateman's botox Reply

He should have taken a page out of his friend Justin's playbook and covered it up with a beard and sunglasses. Reply

He's getting his Joker on. Reply

her hair has been bad since midway through friends :( Reply

dont lie Reply

it's ugly and drab and unflattering! Reply

She's got some flyaways, but...come on, now Reply

Her dress is adorable. Reply

I didn't love Ozark (it was... okay, not great nor awful), but the episodes Bateman directed showed he had a really good eye.



If the Botox stays looking like that, at least he'll have a great off-camera option. Reply

Jason Bateman in Teen Wolf 2 was everything to my bb self and Michael Bluth is one of the truly greatest straight man characters/performances ever so I fully support this. Reply

I love Michael Reply

Jennifer Aniston is the epitome of the best revenge is living well. Reply

She is my hero. Reply

seriously, I'm equally jealous and inspired Reply

I have no patience for celebrities like her who have nothing intelligent or interesting to say about topics outside of themselves. Reply

I binged The Leftovers and it was great. So was Justin's ass. 👍🏻 Reply

yessssssssssssssss the leftovers Reply

He's so fine, damn. That beard... Reply

Theroux is wise to cover his usual waxiness with facial hair.



But lol @ ppl thinking he's fine...I need to refer some of y'all to my opthalmologist. Reply

I think he's much more attractive in motion. In pics, meh.. Reply

ia, I was certainly feeling some things in The Girl on the Train. Reply

it's definitely this Reply

IA, there's a sex appeal/charisma about him that doesn't really translate in photographs. Reply

he is hot as fuck lol Reply

Watching him on The Leftovers made me attracted to him. I feel like he just looks better in motion. Reply

