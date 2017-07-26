(More!) Celebs React: Trump bans trans individuals from serving in military

how is everything trump campaign promise during his run is bitting him in the ass now? is he this unprepared, because everyday is a new scandal.

it's because he's a massive, repugnant ballsack of a man Reply

honestly, I don't think he thinks about the future Reply

MTE, I get the vibe that he's stupidly flippant and thinking about short-term effects (and also not giving a shit about anyone other than himself, but that's a given). Reply

Quite true. He doesn't have much regard for the consequences of his actions either. Reply

Also I'm sure his "promise" was just to convince more people he was on their side when, nope. Reply

Because he's not the one making decisions. The bigots and neo-nazis that weasled their way into his cabinet (Bannon and Pence) are the ones calling the shots. He can't even string coherent sentences together, he is not sitting around drafting up any of this shit, they are. And since he has publicly and repeatedly shown disdain for his job and admitted that he only ran because he wanted to win and thought being a president would be a cake walk, he has no issue doing nothing but being a mouth piece while his cabinet and the republicans put in the real work trying to destroy everything and everyone around them. Reply

more and more it just seems like he's trying to do so many shitty things so that people who spread thin... Reply

Where are all those delusional Tr*mp supporters who swore he would help the LGBTQ community? Reply

Waiting to hear from Caitlyn Jenner.. Reply

She's tweeted about it. Theres a post a few down Reply

She did tweet, but I have no use for anything she says cause she voted for him.



Busy fucking their cousins behind their rotting trailers t b h Reply

I don't like Chelsea Handler but her tweet was A+ Reply

Lol same, bb! Reply

ikr the ivanka one made me lol Reply

I read her "Trans Fats" phrase differently at first and was like THIS ASSHOLE!!!

but yes, seconded. Reply

I didn't even see that one, I meant the one from her show about Vanks. Reply

Same I really despise her to the nth degree but I literally laughed out loud at her tweet.



And speaking of Chelsea's I've been totally stanning Chelsea Clinton. She's been slaying it for a long time. Stay class bb. Reply

The Ivanka one was perfect.



Right I can't stand the bitch but she's spot on about tramp. Her bullshit with Angelina has always irked me tbh Reply

I'm too tired to give a fuck Reply

this. everyday something new. i'm over it Reply

me too. get some rest sweetie Reply

i'm tired but also very angry. and sad. Reply

Alyssa Milano just did an interview with Peppermint from RPDR, she was amazing. Reply

I'll have to find that. Reply

HAAAAAirl @ Mark Reply

i feel like alyssa milano is an actual celebrity activist to look up to. Reply

This is making me worried for LGBT rights in the future :/ Reply

lol really? our rights have been in jeopardy since he took office Reply

Yeah I realize that, this is making me even more* worried for LGBT rights in the future Reply

uh yeah you should be Reply

I googled and like....yes? I'd be all on it.



But I feel like I shouldn't and I should know better? 🤔 Reply

That sounds like the name of a nin song Reply

lol i love him



that wwz2 score gonna be hot fucking fire omg Reply

I love him more every single day. Reply

I love my dad Reply

u know trumpkins is more ok w/ being called a dope than grotesque lmao Reply

My mopey king Reply

Yasssss, Trent. Drag him! Reply

I'm too exhausted and I have a final to do 😭 Reply

Personally, I'd rather my taxes go to pay whatever increased medical costs there are for transgender people brave enough to serve in a war instead of going to pay for the increased medical cost of an Orange Anus sitting in the Oval Office mainlining Lays chips, rotisserie chickens, and two liters of Coke. Reply

Sis i'd rather pay for free healthcare for the common than the expenses of a military I don't agree with, trans or not. Reply

I'm just referring to Trump's reason for this ban, which is that transgender soldiers incur too many medical expenses to be allowed to serve.



You end up paying for the health costs of the military regardless, so if we have to spend the money I'd rather that money go to them then saving Trump from his inevitable lifestyle induced heart attack, which we are also paying for. Reply

you're clearly such a principled person, as per your posts... Reply

You make me want to shit. Reply

Like I don't think people understand that if they used even 1/20th of the defense budget on healthcare if would make SUCH a difference. But the military has always seemingly had carte blanche and god FORBID we cut anything of theirs out. Reply

honestly i dont even understand this bs reason. its just clearly a lie Reply

Your legacy continues to be one of ignorance and intolerance. Your cruelty will only ignite our fire. We won't stop this fight. — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) July 26, 2017 Reply

One of the worst parts about this is just now nonchalantly it was announced too :/ Reply

ia :( Reply

right? it's terrifying if you think about it. Reply

It truly is. This is how casually this administration will enact such things... Reply

it shows how little of a deal this is to him and republicans.



I'm still cant believe we went from two terms with Obama to this... Reply

Mte

I was like wtf 🤷🏻‍♀️ Reply

the pentagon apparently didn't even know Reply

I thought I was dreaming when I saw it on Twitter.



Mte. The "Thank You" at the end of his tweet was so... I have no words. Reply

honestly. i woke up turned on the tv and savannah guthrie was practically yelling. Reply

I saw a trans service member saying that it felt like they'd been fired via a tweet. Trump is a fucking awful person. Reply

The White House has released what they claim is the letter from Dylan: pic.twitter.com/Tte7wlUUpy — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) July 26, 2017 My first thought was that this is the dumbest nine year old ever, but then I realized that it's definitely Trump. Reply

"But everybody calls me pickle"



Jesus Reply

lmao mte Reply

aww, the intern that wrote this really gave it his all. A+, buddy! Reply

Trump wrote this, right? Reply

lmaooo this is horrific Reply

This is awful on every single level. Reply

Whose child did they pay to forge this? Reply

they didnt even try Reply

is that backward S suppose to be cute? Reply

I need to see Pickle's long form birth certificate Reply

embarrassing Reply

lol They really tried it with this letter. I do like how they made sure he could spell President correct each and every time. Reply

I just don't know how the reporters don't call the press office's shit out?? Like, this was fucking garbage... on a day when so much is happening, why don't they tell her to cut the bullshit answering a 9 year old's questions before actual news organizations Reply

this fake kid has a party where she eats Trump's head, but Kathy Griffin is the one who gets in trouble Reply

9? 9? 9?! that looks like a 5 year old's writing. Reply

Some intern wrote this with their wrong hand Reply

This actually reads like a person half that age. Have they never met a nine year old??? Reply

He's 9 and spells this badly? Reply

this cannot possibly be real Reply

That HAS to be Trump. Reply

And everybody clapped Reply

IF this is legit, any kid that throws a Trump themed birthday party doesn't deserve friends. Reply

pickle cant spell for shit...trump def wrote this himself Reply

I bet they made Spicey write this before he resigned. Reply

lmao this shit is absurd, cause i bet trump wrote it LAWD. plus i bet theyll keep the cameras on for the press briefings now cause theyll start out with this propaganda bs letter everyday Reply

can spell 'friends' and 'president' but not 'are'? lmao they tried it Reply

this reminds me of a letter a kidnapper would write with their non-dominant hand to disguise their handwriting Reply

A 9 year old wrote this? looks and sounds more like a 5 year old wrote it, then again they do stan trump so... Reply

Lmao how fake Reply

i mean lbr, if a 9 year typed on the level of someone in kindergarten like that, they might send a letter to trump... Reply

This looks like a 5 year old not a 9 year old. Fake News™ Reply

My friend works in a school filled with students (aka parents) who still love him, so I wouldn't actually be surprised if this was real. Reply

We truly live in the stupidest timeline Reply

Where are the crease marks from the letter being folded though? Clearly Dylan = Trump. Reply

A nine year old is not going to say that they had a "birthday about [him]". A younger child, maybe. They might say they had a Trump birthday, like a Pokemon birthday or an *NSYNC birthday, but not a birthday about Trump. This is how you would write a 4-5 year old. Reply

Betsy DevOs is already SlayING our 9 year olds. Yes mama! Reply

i literally wrote like this when i was 4 Reply

This is so fake, so, so, so fake.



If this is real this child clearly was a missed opportunity for an abortion



At the very least, couldn't they say that it was a 6-year-old kid? That would have been a tiny bit more realistic. Reply

lol the kid can't spell but can separate his words to a new line like the wh- in white house





fuck outta here Reply

Seems legit Reply

Annual military spending on

Viagra: $41.6 million

Cialis: $22.8 million

Trans medical care: $8.4 millionhttps://t.co/XDjNHUn5m0 — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) July 26, 2017



That's not even including cialis Y'all see this? The military spends 5x more on viagra and trans medical careThat's not even including cialis Reply

let their dicks fall OFF or shrivel into their bodies and hide from them for all eternity, i hope viagra is more damaging to long-term health than vaping or something lmfao Reply

Your lips to G-d's ears Reply

FOR REAL. Reply

if combined with the right drugs, sildenafil can cause decreased BP and MI :x Reply

*than, not and Reply

and they really could not come up w a better lie.. -.- Reply

Wtf at military spending on viagra and cialis



Why is that



Is this real life



Wtf is the military spending $.01 on viagra Reply

All this discussion about Viagra and etc being covered by health insurances proves yet again what we all knew: having the control their body and sexuality is extremely important... WHEN IT COMES TO CIS MEN! This is always a priority and a right for them. For non-cis men and women? Nah, fuck them! It's too expensive and it's not God's choice (because God hates birth control and limp dicks, obviously). Reply

Trump and his cronies in the KKK Haus love Evangelical Memes and make them law. I'm exhausted. Reply

Until those rules are changed, trans people can serve openly. If those rules are changed, we stand ready to take legal action. — ACLU National (@ACLU) July 26, 2017



Once we see plans from the DOD to implement these pronouncements, we will take the legal action necessary. — ACLU National (@ACLU) July 26, 2017

I don't think Tramp will win this fight. Reply

glad im a card-carrying member of the ACLU. they do so much good. Reply

