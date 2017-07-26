(More!) Celebs React: Trump bans trans individuals from serving in military
Banning transgender people from serving our country is simply wrong. We should be so grateful to anybody who wants to serve!— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 26, 2017
I just want to tell the transgender community that I love you and you ARE supported no matter what. #ProtectTransTroops— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 26, 2017
To all the trans folks currently serving in the military thank you for your service. I am sorry your "commander in chief" doesn't value it.— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) July 26, 2017
The message you have just sent has endangered the lives of people all over the United States and overseas bravely serving our nation @POTUS— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) July 26, 2017
.@Potus Research says at least 1/2 of High School, University Students, & Employed Young People rarely/never discuss mental issues w/ anyone— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) July 26, 2017
Many of these young people are transgender & suffer daily from the exact types of social isolation & targeting ur message encourages @POTUS— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) July 26, 2017
. @POTUS Sincerely, did you know of the group you singled out today, 45% of them ages (18 to 24) have attempted suicide already?— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) July 26, 2017
Within the Trans Community are many also who are strong & brave. They should be able to serve if they wish. To have honor if they do @POTUS— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) July 26, 2017
Dear Trans People: You are an inspiration to me and you are braver than @realdonaldtrump could ever hope to be. He's a psycho. I'm with you.— jenny slate (@jennyslate) July 26, 2017
Trump should worry less about Transgenders and more about Trans Fats… #ShameTheShamer— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) July 26, 2017
Don't judge Ivanka until you've walked a mile in her discontinued heels and done nothing to help support the LGBTQ community. https://t.co/fF2A0lsdvC— Chelsea (@Chelseashow) July 26, 2017
We should be grateful to the people who wish to serve, not turn our backs on them. Banning transgender people is hurtful, baseless and wrong— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 26, 2017
We're spreading hate instead of love in our country today.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 26, 2017
No. President Trump has consistently failed to support LGBT equal rights, dignity & safety in the U.S. & around world (e.g. Chechnya/Russia) https://t.co/nXY5uYjz4S— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) July 26, 2017
Hey Ivanka, James here. Hope all is good, quick question, can you... Erm... Call your dad and have a talk. X https://t.co/yiiL89J3Ap— James Corden (@JKCorden) July 26, 2017
sources: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12
but yes, seconded.
And speaking of Chelsea's I've been totally stanning Chelsea Clinton. She's been slaying it for a long time. Stay class bb.
But I feel like I shouldn't and I should know better? 🤔
that wwz2 score gonna be hot fucking fire omg
You end up paying for the health costs of the military regardless, so if we have to spend the money I'd rather that money go to them then saving Trump from his inevitable lifestyle induced heart attack, which we are also paying for.
I'm still cant believe we went from two terms with Obama to this...
I was like wtf 🤷🏻♀️
Jesus
Edited at 2017-07-27 01:25 am (UTC)
fuck outta here
That's not even including cialis
Why is that
Is this real life
Wtf is the military spending $.01 on viagra
And the Supreme Court refused to make a decision on Gavin Grimm's case.
But this is clearly discrimination, so they'll have to rule on this one. It could take years tho.