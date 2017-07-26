'Moonlight’ Star Mahershala Ali Joins “True Detective” Season 3
After rumors of his involvement, HBO just announced at the Television Critics Association summer press tour that Oscar winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight, “Luke Cage”) will star in Season 3 of “True Detective.”
who's the writer and director?
I gotta finish season 2 now.
Nah, I won't.
it's probably too much to ask for a woc lead but i'm gonna pray anyway
I hope the writing is better, I watched season 1 and yes, it's good but it had more to do with directing than anything else tbh. Season 2 is worthless.
would love it if he came back as remy danton but i'd understand if he doesn't want to
edit: I DIDNT KNOW THIS GIF WOULD BE SO BIG, IM SORRY
