'Moonlight’ Star Mahershala Ali Joins “True Detective” Season 3

I love him but Season 2 sucked. I hope for his sake Season 3 is better. Reply

didn't even realise this show was still going Reply

S2 was literally so confusing and stupid i really hope they just pare back everything for S3. Reply

ok, but will he be shirtless? Reply

stop objectifying men!! Reply

i can't believe he's only the first muslim actor to ever win an oscar...and hollywood thinks it's so progressive. Reply

such a shame. Also stop having us play terrorists and taxi drivers!! Reply

Ok, I'm a brown person but come on. The number of people who have actually won Oscars is incredibly small. The number of Muslim people who are actually actors (in western productions) is also very small. Reply

yasssss bitch. now here's hoping it's way better than s2.



who's the writer and director? Reply

David Milch is apparently joining Pizzolatto for writing duties. Reply

great, another man Reply

Ok, I'll take this since the Deadwood film is never gonna happen. Reply

They better give him some good material. Reply

I didn't bother with s2 but I'll watch for king mahershala would be great if they could get carey to return Reply

I didn't love season 1 and season 2 was unintentionally hilarious but I guess I'll give this a try just for him. Reply

I haven't seen Moonlight, but he was so excellent on Luke Cage. It was really a shame he got killed off. Reply

It went completely downhill after he died tbh. Reply

It really did. The first half of the season was so promising, and then blah. Reply

He was heartbreakingly good in Moonlight Reply

Yeah, he was a way more interesting villain than that other guy. Reply

Season 2 - the season of daddy issues - was so bad that went I ranted about it after the finale to my co-worker, I got so heated that my boss came out to make sure everything was okay. Reply

Hot damn, I'm glad those rumors were true.

I gotta finish season 2 now.



Nah, I won't. Reply

please fire the writer

it's probably too much to ask for a woc lead but i'm gonna pray anyway Reply

lol Reply

Get him an Emmy Reply

Let me know if his pahtna is a black woman tho. Reply

you're asking for a lot sis Reply

Guess I won't give up on TD after all.



I hope the writing is better, I watched season 1 and yes, it's good but it had more to do with directing than anything else tbh. Season 2 is worthless. Reply

I had such a hard time getting into the show Reply

Season 1 is definitely overrated. Reply

here for this Reply

only he could make me watch this shit again Reply

I thought this was posted already but I guess it's only just been finalized. hope the rest of the cast is good too Reply

Nick Pizzeria better do right by this man. Season 1 was one of the most thrilling experiences I've ever had watching TV, but season 2 was fucking horrible. Reply

dying @ nick pizzeria Reply

Angel. I hope the writing deserves him. Reply

the falloff between season 1 and season 2 was just something else. mahershala is quality so maybe he can help clean this mess up. Reply

would love it if he came back as remy danton but i'd understand if he doesn't want to



edit: I DIDNT KNOW THIS GIF WOULD BE SO BIG, IM SORRY



h'm this actually gives me hope. given where his star is right now, i don't think he'd sign on if it wasn't worthwhile. i hope the rest of the cast is interesting and diverse, but that's a hail mary.



Edited at 2017-07-27 12:54 am (UTC) Reply

I think about season 2 sometimes and reflect on how much of a godawful mess it is. So much of it is underwritten and underdeveloped. Reply

After watching some amazing television, I finally watched True Detective season 1, and while it was captivating, I didn't think it was really anything special--especially the "payoff" at the end. And since Cary Fukunaga peaced out because of Pizzolatto's ego, it's not surprising season 2 was a disaster. I think Fukunaga's direction was really what made season 1. I hope either Mahershala sees the red flags first or Pizzolatto gets his writers' room together. Reply

Ooh, what happened between Cary and Nic? I Reply

I miss him on HoC Reply

