The cast of The Orville talk about bringing hopeful sci-fi back to TV





This is the show that's going to bring sci-fi back to tv? Reply

No it's just not going to be dystopian is what they are saying. It's going to be more hopeful.



Like it or hate it, I do agree with the idea that I am just about dystopiaed out. I'm tired of everything looking grey and gloomy and dire. The real world already looks like that and TV is an escape from that. Reply

Oh I mean, I'm just saying it doesn't even look fun to me- I don't see it lasting long Reply

Oh I don't see it lasting either-I like Seth but I know this is gonna at most be 13 eps and gone. I wish he would have shopped it to Netflix or Hulu but he has loyalty to Fox I guess.



Oh yeah now that you mention it, I could totally see this online, I think if anything it'll get lost on regular tv when it could probably streamed all at once or at someone's own pace and end up better Reply

I actually like the look of this. Might be the first Seth project I like. Reply

I want more Star Trek people in this. Omg Kasidy! This #throwback I want more Star Trek people in this. Reply

this show just makes me think of galaxy quest and how bitter I am that we never got a sequel/show Reply

I really want this to be good. Reply

Ngl I'm actually so excited for this! Please be good and successful and last longer than a season. Reply

Name. I love it!! Reply

