Seth NASCAR

The cast of The Orville talk about bringing hopeful sci-fi back to TV

At last weekend's Comic Con, the cast of Fox's new sci-fi dramedy spent a lot of time talking about what makes the show different from recent sci-fi:






(I know this was posted before but the video on EW's page wasn't viewable by all I guess)














Sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 7, 8
Tagged: , , , ,