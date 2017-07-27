Spider-Man: Homecoming Cast Picks the Marvel Heroes They Want in the Sequel

Michelle remains relatable. And I want Peter to interact with Steve for real, not them just fighting.



Edited at 2017-07-26 11:19 pm (UTC)

Daredevil and/or the Kingpin. Reply

Michelle is such a mood.



Edited at 2017-07-26 11:16 pm (UTC)

I'm prob not watching this film until it's on HBO or something so can anyone spoil me, is Zendaya's character really not MJ? Reply

She is the MCU version of MJ. She's Michelle Jones. Mary-Jane Watson doesn't exist in this universe. Reply

Thread



They never said the real MJ doesn't exist. Reply

I wonder how their romance will develop in the sequels Reply

Thread



Her first name is Michelle and her initials are 'MJ'. That's it. Reply

Thread



Steve, if he's still alive when the next one comes out. Sam. Thor. Peter has the kind of personality that makes me want to see him interact with everyone just to see what happens.



Also, I loved the movie. Fav Spider-Man to date.



Edited at 2017-07-26 11:26 pm (UTC)

Cap! ♥



Also, I wish the Kingpin would show up too. I grew up with that cartoon where he was a recurring villain so I'd like to see that in the movies. Reply

I wish the Netflix series would have an impact on the movies because I also want to see the Kingpin on a Spidey movie. Reply

Thread



Same, it would be so great!!



So it'll probably never happen :'( Reply

Thread



I rewatched Tobeys spiderman movie and it was so bad I was upset cause I remembered it fondly and thought they were p good as a kid lol



Homecoming was a lot of fun i appreciated how diverse the cast was Reply

I finally saw the movie and I liked it, mostly because it felt like a teen movie over a comic one, I'm not big on Marvel or DC tbh. Tom was really great, he's the perfect Peter imo, it'll be cool to see him grow into the role and Spidey.



I liked Zendaya in it but her character/role was so small, and you can tell Disney hyped up her promo just to get her fanbase. It almost seemed pointless, but you can tell they're building her up for the next movie. The fact that she was so observant of Peter will definitely come back into play so I'm excited. Honestly idgaf about "traditional ""MJ" or "Gwen", this movie felt fresh and it's nice to take a break from the same characters (they should have done Miles but I liked Tom so I'm not angry).



Laura was okay, she's so beautiful but I wish she were in the movie more, I can't tell if it was her or the lines but everything felt so flat. I loved the plot twist though, I didn't see it coming.



Jacob Batalon was such a cutie, I loved Ned and Peter's friendship. Reminds me of so many nerdy guys in school lmao, it was nice to see.



Edited at 2017-07-26 11:27 pm (UTC)

You're right about MJ and Gwen, I don't really care about them either way. Except I loved Emma Stone's version of her. And I think Michelle has been snatching Peter's backpacks because why else would they spend five minutes talking about how he lost it? Reply

Thread



yeah i thought she snatched the backpack too



that would be weird to explain in the sequel though like...I have a crush on you Peter, I have been following your every move and stealing your backpacks, I even went to detention to see you like lmao i hope there's a better explanation Reply

Yeah I actually really enjoyed Emma's Gwen as well, I think that's part of why I don't need to see Gwen again? I already feel satisfied with the character and it's only been a couple of years aha.



You're right, I forgot about that. It'll be interesting to see how they have Michelle explain if it's true lmao, she was always conveniently popping up. Reply

Thread



i really hope they involve MJ so much more in the next movie, and i'm sure they will (otherwise what was the point of giving her 5 lines in this one and the name "MJ"). i'd really love to see her, Ned, and Peter getting into hijinks together, like all the ~teen superhero~ shows and comics i've loved. Reply

Thread



I can't tell if it was her or the lines but everything felt so flat



mte, I didn't really care for her Reply

Thread



such a cute cast Reply

"bug bros" I fucking can't Reply

lmaoo mte Reply

Thread



lol so cute.



Maybe with Pym's tech he could actually "control spiders." A decidedly much more frightening power. Reply

Thread



I saw the movie last weekend and I liked it a lot more than I thought I would. It was nice that for once he actually seemed like a dumb teen that didn't really know what he was doing but wanted to make a difference. Reply

I just watched the movie and I loved it.

I loved how he was just a kid and how Vulture basically saw through his lies immediately, that car scene was scary af. Didn't see the Liz being Vulture's daughter thing coming, I liked the twist.

Zendaya looked horrible though, I don't see why they did that, is she gonna look like that in all the movies? lol Her lines were cheesy honestly, but her delivery was on point.

Jacob was adorable.

The ending where Michelle looks at Peter when she says she doesn't care, I'm not sure if that look was more of a 'I know you are Spider-man' or 'I DO care'...I was leaning towards the latter even though people said it was more likely the first one.

Liz was boring af honestly. She is sooo hot but looks so much older than Peter, it was distracting...

I loved how many times Peter failed, it was hilarious and cute! Especially when he was trying on the new costume and couldn't do it the cool way like other superheroes do lmao

Does that ending with Vulture mean that he protected Peter because Peter saved his life, or that he wants to finish him himself? lol Michael Keaton is such a great actor!!!!!

Tony Stark was cute af, loved his interactions with Peter.

Aunt May was funny but like...was the BUTT SHOT when she was consoling Peter really necessary? That was awkward af. And it went on and on, like we got her butt from different angles lmao

I love how Jacob's character all of a sudden was a hacker and a computer genius lmao

Peter sending messages to Tony was adorable <3

I was laaaughing at Captain America teaching children shit, lmaooo...AND FUCK THEM FOR THAT POST-CREDITS SCENE!!! I WAITED LIKE 7 MINUTES FOR THE DAMN CREDITS TO END TO GET THAT?!!!!!!!!!!! Those credits were so long, I kept waiting to see my name on there too since they credited everything and everyone lmao



There was a little kid in the theater that at one point said "MOM C'MON CUDDLE ME"

and the whole theater laughed



and when Peter was hurt, he was like "MOM, WHERE IS PETER HURTING??" aww



I wish the ending scene was with Deadpool :(









Edited at 2017-07-26 11:35 pm (UTC)

Zendayas character looked like a regular teen that wasn't dolled up it was a nice change tbh Reply

Thread



this was hilarious



i wasn't expecting her to be dolled up, but it seemed to me that they went out of their way to make her look less pretty because she's a loner blah blah she could have looked like she looks on a regular basis in her videos with Tomthis was hilarious Reply

Omg bro I agree on everything!!! Which ending scene do you mean though re: deadpool??? I want Peter and Wade to team up in the MCU so bad. I'm shipper trash tho and I won't apologize!!

Tony being Mufasa to Peter's Simba was everything. I love Dad Tony.

And I thought the Vulture was protecting Peter since he saved him? I'm naive tho.



The first time I watched the movie I thought Michelle's look at the end was a look of THIRST but the second time around I'm like, maybe that's suspicion??? Or both.



Edited at 2017-07-26 11:48 pm (UTC)

i just watched it today and i loved it too!!! Vulture was a great villain, i love how they were able to scale back a Marvel movie so much (no global/galactic catastrophe) and still have a really gripping adventure. and i like that Vulture also just wanted to do right by his family and wasn't Evil For Evil's Sake. i think he protected Peter in the end because he owed him so much, his own life and his daughter's life. for all his threats towards Peter i think he just wanted him out of the way, but not actually dead. i loved that. Marvel has the tendency to go overboard with their villains and then pull their punches so i'm really pleased lol.



Ned was adorable. i'm still a tiny bit pissed he's a Ganke rip-off (from the comics) but oh well, he was perfect.



this was like the perfect superhero movie. i loved it.

Reply

i love deadpool tbh. still holding out hope they'll agree to have him make an appearance in the mcu (they won't)



i also didn't see vulture being liz's dad coming at all i thought he kidnapped her at first and then i was like oh....it's worse Reply

This movie was so good I saw it three times, I'm obsessed. And I'd hope Deadpool because I'm trash. Reply

the post-credits scene with Cap should have been DEADPOOL INSTEAD Reply

Thread



I haven't even seen that one yet!! I saw the movie three times but only got the end scene with the Vulture. Reply

BTW Marisa Tomei looked really good in this movie. I'm glad they cast her to play Aunt May. Reply

lmao the movie really wanted us to know how good she looked :D Reply

Thread



she is fucking 52?!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



WHITE WOMAN GOALS Reply

Thread



She really did. I mean, at first it was weird, because my brain had this preconceived image of her as an overprotective old lady, but an aunt wouldn't typically be that far off in age. I like her better as the relatable and caring Aunt May. It was interesting too how they didn't bring up Uncle Ben at all either. Reply

Thread



