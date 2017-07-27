Spider-Man: Homecoming Cast Picks the Marvel Heroes They Want in the Sequel
Spider-Man: Homecoming Cast Picks the Marvel Heroes They Want in the Sequel | IGN https://t.co/j8OC5pmhEK pic.twitter.com/jJQxEHMBQL— Zendaya Media (@ZendayaMedia) July 26, 2017
-Jacob picked Black Widow
-Laura picked The Hulk
-Tom picked Ant-Man so they could be bug bros
-Zendaya didn't pick anyone 'cause Michelle dislikes them all
Did you watch the movie? Thoughts? Which Marvel character would you like to see interact with Spider-man in the sequel?
Also, I loved the movie. Fav Spider-Man to date.
Also, I wish the Kingpin would show up too. I grew up with that cartoon where he was a recurring villain so I'd like to see that in the movies.
So it'll probably never happen :'(
Homecoming was a lot of fun i appreciated how diverse the cast was
I liked Zendaya in it but her character/role was so small, and you can tell Disney hyped up her promo just to get her fanbase. It almost seemed pointless, but you can tell they're building her up for the next movie. The fact that she was so observant of Peter will definitely come back into play so I'm excited. Honestly idgaf about "traditional ""MJ" or "Gwen", this movie felt fresh and it's nice to take a break from the same characters (they should have done Miles but I liked Tom so I'm not angry).
Laura was okay, she's so beautiful but I wish she were in the movie more, I can't tell if it was her or the lines but everything felt so flat. I loved the plot twist though, I didn't see it coming.
Jacob Batalon was such a cutie, I loved Ned and Peter's friendship. Reminds me of so many nerdy guys in school lmao, it was nice to see.
that would be weird to explain in the sequel though like...I have a crush on you Peter, I have been following your every move and stealing your backpacks, I even went to detention to see you like lmao i hope there's a better explanation
You're right, I forgot about that. It'll be interesting to see how they have Michelle explain if it's true lmao, she was always conveniently popping up.
mte, I didn't really care for her
Maybe with Pym's tech he could actually "control spiders." A decidedly much more frightening power.
Thoughts
I loved how he was just a kid and how Vulture basically saw through his lies immediately, that car scene was scary af. Didn't see the Liz being Vulture's daughter thing coming, I liked the twist.
Zendaya looked horrible though, I don't see why they did that, is she gonna look like that in all the movies? lol Her lines were cheesy honestly, but her delivery was on point.
Jacob was adorable.
The ending where Michelle looks at Peter when she says she doesn't care, I'm not sure if that look was more of a 'I know you are Spider-man' or 'I DO care'...I was leaning towards the latter even though people said it was more likely the first one.
Liz was boring af honestly. She is sooo hot but looks so much older than Peter, it was distracting...
I loved how many times Peter failed, it was hilarious and cute! Especially when he was trying on the new costume and couldn't do it the cool way like other superheroes do lmao
Does that ending with Vulture mean that he protected Peter because Peter saved his life, or that he wants to finish him himself? lol Michael Keaton is such a great actor!!!!!
Tony Stark was cute af, loved his interactions with Peter.
Aunt May was funny but like...was the BUTT SHOT when she was consoling Peter really necessary? That was awkward af. And it went on and on, like we got her butt from different angles lmao
I love how Jacob's character all of a sudden was a hacker and a computer genius lmao
Peter sending messages to Tony was adorable <3
I was laaaughing at Captain America teaching children shit, lmaooo...AND FUCK THEM FOR THAT POST-CREDITS SCENE!!! I WAITED LIKE 7 MINUTES FOR THE DAMN CREDITS TO END TO GET THAT?!!!!!!!!!!! Those credits were so long, I kept waiting to see my name on there too since they credited everything and everyone lmao
There was a little kid in the theater that at one point said "MOM C'MON CUDDLE ME"
and the whole theater laughed
and when Peter was hurt, he was like "MOM, WHERE IS PETER HURTING??" aww
I wish the ending scene was with Deadpool :(
this was hilarious
Tony being Mufasa to Peter's Simba was everything. I love Dad Tony.
And I thought the Vulture was protecting Peter since he saved him? I'm naive tho.
The first time I watched the movie I thought Michelle's look at the end was a look of THIRST but the second time around I'm like, maybe that's suspicion??? Or both.
Ned was adorable. i'm still a tiny bit pissed he's a Ganke rip-off (from the comics) but oh well, he was perfect.
this was like the perfect superhero movie. i loved it.
i also didn't see vulture being liz's dad coming at all i thought he kidnapped her at first and then i was like oh....it's worse
obviously the character i want to see in the next film is Miles Morales but considering how much they lifted from his comics, i highly doubt they'll ever give him the MCU treatment, unless they reboot. actually i really wanted to see Cap come in at some time the whole movie, though the PSAs were hilarious. which was something else i loved--the humor was always on point. they never went overboard and i cracked up so many times.
anyway, i loved it, and i had low expectations for this one.