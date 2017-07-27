deadpool

Spider-Man: Homecoming Cast Picks the Marvel Heroes They Want in the Sequel


-Jacob picked Black Widow
-Laura picked The Hulk
-Tom picked Ant-Man so they could be bug bros
-Zendaya didn't pick anyone 'cause Michelle dislikes them all

source


Did you watch the movie? Thoughts? Which Marvel character would you like to see interact with Spider-man in the sequel?
