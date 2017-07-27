The Best Albums of 2017 (So Far)

Do yourself a favor and put @Lorde, @vincestaples, and Jay Z on repeat https://t.co/DRl1Iar0lm — Esquire (@esquire) 26 juli 2017





Lorde - Melodrama

: Melodrama is the second studio album by New Zealand singer Lorde, released on 16 June 2017 through Republic Records. Writing for the album began as early as December 2013 and continued through "false starts, fruitless detours and stretches of inactivity" as Lorde stepped back from the public spotlight, taking shape after her breakup from her longtime boyfriend James Lowe in 2015.Melodrama is described as a loose concept album that explores the theme of solitude, in the framework of a single house party with the events and moods that entail it. Lorde wrote and produced the album alongside Jack Antonoff, with additional production contributions from Frank Dukes, Malay, Andrew Wyatt, Joel Little and Flume, among others. Released in June 2017, the album topped charts in New Zealand, Australia, the United States and Canada. Melodrama received widespread acclaim from critics, with some citing it as the "best album of the year".





Kendrick Lamar - DAMN.

: Damn (stylized as DAMN.) is the fourth studio album by American rapper Kendrick Lamar. It was released on April 14, 2017, by Top Dawg Entertainment, Aftermath Entertainment and Interscope Records. The album features production from a variety of record producers, including executive producer from the Top Dawg Entertainment label-head Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith, Sounwave, DJ Dahi, Mike Will Made It and Ricci Riera; as well as production contributions from James Blake, Steve Lacy, BadBadNotGood, Greg Kurstin, The Alchemist and 9th Wonder, among others.Damn received widespread critical acclaim and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, earning Lamar his third consecutive number-one album in the United States. The album was supported by three singles: "Humble", "DNA" and "Loyalty" featuring Rihanna. In July 2017, Damn was certified Double Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).





Perfume Genius - No Shape

: No Shape is the fourth studio album by American singer-songwriter Perfume Genius, released on May 5, 2017.





The XX - I See You

: I See You is the third studio album by English indie pop band the xx. It was released worldwide on 13 January 2017 through the Young Turks label. It is the follow-up to Coexist, and is their first release in more than four years.The band announced the album while announcing frequent collaborator Rodaidh McDonald for its production and reportedly working on it in May 2014. Group member Jamie Smith released his solo debut In Colour in May 2015 and reflected that it would influence the sound and aesthetic of I See You.The xx has stated that the record has a more distinctive sound and a more positive, open and "expansive" concept than the previous two albums. The lead single, "On Hold", was released on 12 November 2016. I See You received widespread acclaim from critics and became the band's second number-one album in the United Kingdom.





Sampha - Process