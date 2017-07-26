Deadpool Director & Creator React to the Honest Trailer! (Tim Miller, Rob Liefeld & Stefan Kapicic)

Oh Rob... Dude really lucked out in the 90s with Deadpool and Cable because his talentless ass is set for life with just these two characters.



Why is he talentless? (i don't know anything about him) Reply

Just type "rob liefeld" into Google image search and bask in the impossible anatomy and ridiculous facial expressions. Reply

but he came up with Deadpool? Reply

Yeah, him and Fabian Nicieza. I think Liefeld came up with his name and look. Reply

Bad writer, can't draw.



But he made it at a time where comics were abysmal, and what he was doing was perfectly in line with most of what was coming out at the same time. Then the comic book industry collapsed and once publishers had to get their shit together everyone realized he was a hack. But before that happened he created Deadpool (who would eventually become a cash cow) and Cable (smaller but very dedicated fanbase). He's kind of seen as an (inoffensive) product of his time now. Reply

he came up with Deadpool? Who took over? Reply

After Fabian Nicieza/Rob Liefeld wrote him (I think there was another writer in between), Joe Kelly took over and turned him into a manic pop culture commentator who breaks the fourth wall. That's what really made him ultra-popular.



Currently Gerry Duggan is writing his ongoing comic book. Reply

He wasn't responsible for the deadpool that the movie owes a debt to tbh. The character wasn't the same as what later writers turned him into Reply

Don't forget them Levi's residuals. Reply

[ this video ] I watched a little Youtube video on how artists like him ruined comics by oversaturating the market with "dark, gritty" characters after the successes of the likes of Frank Miller, andwas in it. I nearly died from the secondhand embarrassment. Reply

I use to love their Movie Fights but the yelling dudes got to be too much. I'll watch this though. Reply

I don't know anything about comics but I love looking at "worst of Rob Liefeld" lists Reply

Tim admits the villain story was weak



the villain was boring so now that they can admit it they better not fuck up the sequel Reply

too bad Tim isn't doing the sequel :( Reply

I was so upset when they didn't bring him back but then they got David Leitch to direct it and I'm excited again. I love the John Wick movies and Atomic Blonde was great (watched it early but I'm watching it again to support the film!) so I'm looking forward to seeing what Leitch can bring to the table in regards to Deadpool 2.



Not trying to discredit Tim or anything cause I would have loved to have him back.



But I also LOVE Deadpool and I'm like scared folks are gonna get sick of him cause the character can be annoying at times sooooo maybe having someone different direct each Deadpool will be for the best. Reply

makes sense! If he's a good director then I'm all for it! Reply

He's a pretty new director. His first official film is Atomic Blonde. He was a co-director on John Wick. But he was on the second unit for Civil War and Jurassic World. He's mainly known for his action sequences and stunts. So I'm excited to see how they look in Deadpool 2. Reply

I feel like I'm only one that was okay with the villain.



Idk I kinda thought that their whole banter was hilarious. Reply

I saw Rob Liefeld debate movie critics about the merits of the Fast and Furious movie. He is so animated and funny. Reply

I want the worst to happen to Rob Liefeld & J Scott Campbell 😌 Reply

Timmy Reply

Hubba hubba Reply

I LOVED Deadpool. I know people on here think the movie is overrated and stuff but it's one of my favorite comic book films and I'm not afraid to admit it lol Reply

people here think everything is overrated af Reply

