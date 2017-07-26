Deadpool Director & Creator React to the Honest Trailer! (Tim Miller, Rob Liefeld & Stefan Kapicic)
Tim Miller, Rob Liefeld & Stefan Kapicic watch the Deadpool Honest Trailer and comment on every scene.
-Rob rips the previous Deadpool version apart
-They talk about Green Lantern
-They deny they leaked the trailer
-Tim admits the villain story was weak
-They say Ryan is nasty
honestly, just watch the entire thing, they're super funny
source
I'm jealous tbh.
But he made it at a time where comics were abysmal, and what he was doing was perfectly in line with most of what was coming out at the same time. Then the comic book industry collapsed and once publishers had to get their shit together everyone realized he was a hack. But before that happened he created Deadpool (who would eventually become a cash cow) and Cable (smaller but very dedicated fanbase). He's kind of seen as an (inoffensive) product of his time now.
Currently Gerry Duggan is writing his ongoing comic book.
the villain was boring so now that they can admit it they better not fuck up the sequel
Not trying to discredit Tim or anything cause I would have loved to have him back.
But I also LOVE Deadpool and I'm like scared folks are gonna get sick of him cause the character can be annoying at times sooooo maybe having someone different direct each Deadpool will be for the best.
Idk I kinda thought that their whole banter was hilarious.
