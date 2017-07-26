deadpool

Deadpool Director & Creator React to the Honest Trailer! (Tim Miller, Rob Liefeld & Stefan Kapicic)



Tim Miller, Rob Liefeld & Stefan Kapicic watch the Deadpool Honest Trailer and comment on every scene.
-Rob rips the previous Deadpool version apart
-They talk about Green Lantern
-They deny they leaked the trailer
-Tim admits the villain story was weak
-They say Ryan is nasty

honestly, just watch the entire thing, they're super funny


source
