Caitlyn Jenner wants to know what happened to Trump's promises to trans Americans!!!!

What did she expect? Seriously. Reply

Thread

Link

well, she gave him a phone call!!!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck her.



I'm not sure about pronouns referring to the past but the point is Jenner has been a wealthy white privileged male long before she came out as trans. Wtf did she think the GOP was going to do for her and I couldn't care less about her faux dismay. She's shit.



Edited at 2017-07-26 11:49 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SHE IS ABOUT TO TAKE IT TO CAPITAL HILL FOR A CUP O TEA AND PLACATING!!! YASSSS Reply

Thread

Link

She's the first train wreck that works like clockwork. Reply

Thread

Link

Well well well! Reply

Thread

Link

i JUST finished watching the office finale and i can't even identify what this gif makes me feel Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LMAO i love him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is my most used office quote lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOLOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's so sad watching members of the LGBT community embarrassing themselves in support of Orangetang, like that one fug porn star Colby whatever. Go fuck yourself. Reply

Thread

Link

Colby Keller is such a disappointment because that man knows how to FUCK like damn and I've been watching his videos since I was a horny ass teenager and now I can't even enjoy him anymore. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

So sad to see the way this presidency is driving Americans apart Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's so sad so truly pathetic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good, you deserve better anyway. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same since I found out he's republican. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

COLBY IS A TRUMP STAN?



:( :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Orangetang HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHUAUHAUHAHUAHUAKDJFLKA SJDHALKSDJASEDLKJASGHDLIAD GRITOOOOOOOOOOO Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

There's a Nancy podcast episode about gay, Trump-supporting Republicans, & it's truly a trip. :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and this is your fault hunty Reply

Thread

Link

Oh, shut the fuck up you disgusting piece of shit. Reply

Thread

Link

Suck salt, Cait. Reply

Thread

Link

i love this!

i hope it catches on. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is such a nuanced situation. On the one hand, discrimination based on gender identity is bullshit, but on the other hand, I don't understand how a marginalized group would even want to serve the very country that oppresses them.



As a bisexual Black woman, I wouldn't DARE fight for this country. I would never participate in the US Empire wreaking havoc on poor populations in the Global South or abroad. Reply

Thread

Link

Ummm a job that pays well and you can get an education once you're out of the military. It's not a perfect answer but trying to find a job while trans fucking blows. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE, but it leads into other forms of discrimination. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hear you but i think it's complicated for people. my partner enlisted in the army at 17 because as a poor chicano from a hella abusive home he didn't have too many job opportunities and he didn't know how he was going to pay for school or support his family financially. not everyone who joined the army sold out to the US empire, or at least it's not as simple as that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Everyone I know who served did so to get out of their town or away from their family....or to help support their family because there were no better options for them. We already do not do enough for these brave humans. We should not be turning away anyone who wants to participate. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, my dad's only real option was to join the Air Force and he used that as his springboard into a life he wouldn't have been able to have otherwise. That was a very different time but it's still the reality for a lot of people. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When my Dad graduated from high school, his parents told him they had no money to send him to college because they had given what they had to his brother. He joined the Navy during Vietnam, served his time, and went to college upon being discharged. It wasn't what he wanted, but it felt like his only option at the time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's how they get a lot of people to join. They tell them they'll "travel the world" or that they'll pay for whatever education they want. Meanwhile they get treated like shit during and after serving. It's awful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A lot of immigrants sign up bc they promise u citizenship if you do.





A while back they started offering green cards too. It's fucked up but if ur desperate, I get it. Fucking vultures. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think some people see it is as their only option, the only alternative that will pull them out of whatever circumstances they are in. They are told they will get health care for life, financial assistance with things like home loans, access to education, a steady paycheck, shelter/housing, a support system, etc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The US does a pretty great job at exploiting its own people's desperation. Sure, some enlist because of some notion of duty and service, but for a lot of people it's a calculated decision and their only way to access certain things (education, job training, etc). Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

honestly, I think it's more complicated than that. The military is the way out for a lot of people in shitty situations and recruiters actively prey on people. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The DoD is the country's largest employer. No one qualified should be turned away. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean they give immigrants green cards and healthcare for their families and payoff student loans so yes they do feed off peoples desperation. I even contemplated it bc of the huge amouny of loans (almost 500k smh...)i'll have to payback when im done with school Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Unfortunately, the military is the only shot that a LOT of people in this country have at upward mobility. A lot of people sign up because it's the one of the few jobs available to poor kids straight out of high school that offers good benefits, a chance to get your education paid for, and some level of respect. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean that's a very privilege viewpoint tbh. Like there are a lot of people who are in desperate situations who've joined the military, a lot have joined because they grew up in abusive families, nowhere to go, no money, desperate for citizenship etc. I can see your point 100% but to act like everyone had tons of opportunities before signing up is a bit tone death. I feel like it's more complicated than what you're implying.





Edited at 2017-07-26 10:19 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's not really nuanced. The military is the largest employer in the country and military service also seems to be a career path that trans people are already twice as likely to take. Trans people shouldn't be discriminated against. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think it's important to remember that the military scouts at (poor) high schools...so...so many people who enter into the military might not have the best understand of how the military works, or what it does. they might just be too young.



ultimately, this isn't going to prevent trans people from joining the military, it will just force them further into hiding. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

you don't see how a guaranteed job a million miles from home would be attractive to some LGBT people? even more so for past generations Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the same reason black people have joined the military,....education, steady income, healthcare and other benefits and a chance to enter into the middle class



its not about love for country, its about love for self and family and an opportunity to make sure they are taken care of Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is such a privileged viewpoint Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My SIL's mom joined the military as a nurse because her husband left her and the kids and she knew joining would guarantee a paycheck coming in. People have their reasons. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nuanced and complicated



I don't personally know any trans and as a straight female I'm on the out of bounds territory so to speak



There is still so much misogyny and homophobia in military that the establishment is still messy how they treat straight women or gay any gender. I wouldn't want trans put at even more risk because it's just so much for a legacy male environment to process and absorb. Example I have loads of relatives who are now or former military. One was a West Point graduate. He has that lol premise that he wouldn't want some gay soldier checking him out in the shower. This man is a retired officer and now has a PhD. Yet despite his not being hit on by at least someone who was in the closet and his legit high open minded intelligence, wtf at the mentality that straight men think all gay men are sexually attracted to every other man no matter what and doesn't process that the gay soldier isn't even checking for him I mean smh.



I don't want trans discriminated against and I understand why some trans would want to enlist or realize after they enlisted who they really identified as so why quit something they love.



I also know or hear that some military are like who cares whatever but not everyone. Not so much your point about why would someone want to join the military and support an org or country who oppressed them. Moreso there must be trans who do want to serve their country in this way and why shouldn't they be able to.



I'm really uninformed about trans topic so I don't know this answer but I wonder about other more progressive countries do they have trans in military and for how long and how is that working out and how did they acclimate their soldier base and so on.



Edited at 2017-07-27 12:18 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





as a black trans person, i really dgaf about another trans person (or black person for that matter) being able to enact imperial interests esp when that coincides with, like you said, further oppression of populations abroad (usually impacting the most vulnerable demographics like women, children, indigenous and lgbt people, etc). Trump and his administration are part of the society wide discrimination of trans people that denies us access to even entry level jobs, homes, education, healthcare etc.



tl;dr the real fear imo is that this is the beginning of a tide of federal attempts at anti-trans legislation (re: this isn't as privileged a viewpoint as some are telling you. yeah lots of people have very few options and turn to the military for a guaranteed income and to access higher education (as both of my parents did) but it isn't serve 4 years and you're gucci. my dad is now 100% disabled, both physically and mentally, from his service. my mother only joined as a way to access education and provide for 3 kids and a disabled husband. ultimately, my dad has literal blood on his hands from his service as does my older brother and they are both also aware they can be murdered just for existing while black in this country.as a black trans person, i really dgaf about another trans person (or black person for that matter) being able to enact imperial interests esp when that coincides with, like you said, further oppression of populations abroad (usually impacting the most vulnerable demographics like women, children, indigenous and lgbt people, etc). Trump and his administration are part of the society wide discrimination of trans people that denies us access to even entry level jobs, homes, education, healthcare etc.tl;dr the real fear imo is that this is the beginning of a tide of federal attempts at anti-trans legislation (re: http://www.papermag.com/republican-b ill-would-exclude-trans-people-from-civi l-rights-law-2461539456.html ;;; https://thinkprogress.org/lgbtq-discrim ination-workplace-c080b2a044e3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

IA with you especially since I'm originally from a country (Afghanistan) that has been destroyed by the US and the US military, but I don't completely blame some of the people who sign up. Many of them are preyed and exploited by military scouts and promised with benefits that would get them out of their bad situations. I remember a few of those recruiters coming by my high school and holding seminars. They were trying to convince students about how "cool" and "badass" being in the military is, and promising scholarships. It disgusts me how they're allowed to do that. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

really bitch? Reply

Thread

Link

love her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

straight up fact Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

billboard was right about her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

From donut licker to America's sweetheart. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes queen ❤️ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she deserved her "gay icon" status Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Was this gif made using a toaster lol? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





i see you. i see you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know that when she initially came out I thought she'd be a libertarian or an ~independent~ within 6 months. Wonder if she might yet go down that route, or if the Republikkkan kool-aid is too strong? Reply

Thread

Link

I doubt it. She literally only cares about trans rights (remember the whole gay marriage thing with Ellen) and she likes that she can be the token trans person who talks to Republican politicians even if they aren't going to actually do anything for trans people. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree she is only against this cause its a trans issue, she don't give a shit about people affected by 'build that wall' or police brutality, and didn't want gays married



she still has terrible views that truly align with the right Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh that's so cute and I'm not being sarcastic. I'm glad she came out as trans and can live her true self (for real no rme) but she was among other things a white uber wealthy privileged male. That part of her brain will never change. GOP are selfish and self centered. She's got hers fuck everyone else. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what is this from? who is the woman schooling caitlyn?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's from Katy Perry's livestream from 2 months ago. It's Queen Amanda Seales.



Edited at 2017-07-26 09:57 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Most excellent. I hate that she - and any woman with a semblance of an opinion - has to start with the "passionate, not hostile" disclaimer. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

YEAH go Amanda! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

love ha! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Trump presidency is going to be the least satisfying "I told you so" in history. — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) November 15, 2016

Reply

Thread

Link

This feels way too real. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God mte



I'm gonna be too fucking tired to be super gleeful about it once he's done or has been impeached. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This puts it perfectly.

If only others wouldn't be made to suffer right along the deplorables. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link