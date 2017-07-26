Caitlyn Jenner wants to know what happened to Trump's promises to trans Americans!!!!
There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us. What happened to your promise to fight for them? https://t.co/WzjypVC8Sr— Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 26, 2017
Caitlyn Jenner, a Trump voter, seems shocked and appalled that Trump went back on his word to support the LGBT community after he banned trans people from serving in the armed forces today.
source
What did she expect? Seriously.
I'm not sure about pronouns referring to the past but the point is Jenner has been a wealthy white privileged male long before she came out as trans. Wtf did she think the GOP was going to do for her and I couldn't care less about her faux dismay. She's shit.
Edited at 2017-07-26 11:49 pm (UTC)
:( :(
i hope it catches on.
As a bisexual Black woman, I wouldn't DARE fight for this country. I would never participate in the US Empire wreaking havoc on poor populations in the Global South or abroad.
A while back they started offering green cards too. It's fucked up but if ur desperate, I get it. Fucking vultures.
Edited at 2017-07-26 10:19 pm (UTC)
ultimately, this isn't going to prevent trans people from joining the military, it will just force them further into hiding.
its not about love for country, its about love for self and family and an opportunity to make sure they are taken care of
I don't personally know any trans and as a straight female I'm on the out of bounds territory so to speak
There is still so much misogyny and homophobia in military that the establishment is still messy how they treat straight women or gay any gender. I wouldn't want trans put at even more risk because it's just so much for a legacy male environment to process and absorb. Example I have loads of relatives who are now or former military. One was a West Point graduate. He has that lol premise that he wouldn't want some gay soldier checking him out in the shower. This man is a retired officer and now has a PhD. Yet despite his not being hit on by at least someone who was in the closet and his legit high open minded intelligence, wtf at the mentality that straight men think all gay men are sexually attracted to every other man no matter what and doesn't process that the gay soldier isn't even checking for him I mean smh.
I don't want trans discriminated against and I understand why some trans would want to enlist or realize after they enlisted who they really identified as so why quit something they love.
I also know or hear that some military are like who cares whatever but not everyone. Not so much your point about why would someone want to join the military and support an org or country who oppressed them. Moreso there must be trans who do want to serve their country in this way and why shouldn't they be able to.
I'm really uninformed about trans topic so I don't know this answer but I wonder about other more progressive countries do they have trans in military and for how long and how is that working out and how did they acclimate their soldier base and so on.
Edited at 2017-07-27 12:18 am (UTC)
as a black trans person, i really dgaf about another trans person (or black person for that matter) being able to enact imperial interests esp when that coincides with, like you said, further oppression of populations abroad (usually impacting the most vulnerable demographics like women, children, indigenous and lgbt people, etc). Trump and his administration are part of the society wide discrimination of trans people that denies us access to even entry level jobs, homes, education, healthcare etc.
tl;dr the real fear imo is that this is the beginning of a tide of federal attempts at anti-trans legislation (re: http://www.papermag.com/republican-b
Queen Ari keeping it real tho
Re: Queen Ari keeping it real tho
Re: Queen Ari keeping it real tho
Re: Queen Ari keeping it real tho
Re: Queen Ari keeping it real tho
Re: Queen Ari keeping it real tho
Re: Queen Ari keeping it real tho
Re: Queen Ari keeping it real tho
Re: Queen Ari keeping it real tho
she still has terrible views that truly align with the right
Edited at 2017-07-26 09:57 pm (UTC)
I'm gonna be too fucking tired to be super gleeful about it once he's done or has been impeached.
If only others wouldn't be made to suffer right along the deplorables.