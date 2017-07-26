that enquirer cover is disturbing. congrats on their trash reign. Reply

If only, InTouch. If only. Reply

Can someone make me that cake though, it's almost my birthday. Reply

Get me the ingredients and I will Reply

I'm okay with the dairy and gluten version so let me forward you some flour. Reply

Yummy @ the vegan cinnamon roll cake



lmao @ Kris Jenner gets butt implants (Kris want to compete with Kim) Reply

I love the arrow pointing to them. Just in case we didn't know where Kris' ass is. Reply

Enquirer remaining trash as per usual. Reply

Kathie Lee mentioned something on KL & Hoda about not believing tabloids and their sources. that Closer cover is probably why. Reply

Holy shit Kathie Lee - her old man husband who was married twice before marrying her... cheated 54 years ago, let's let it go. Reply

and I hope Kate Hudson is knocked up with another singers baby. Reply

Damn so many people pregnant this week, and yet none of them are Jennifer Aniston?



Also, that's a weird inflection there, People...Mindy getting ready *for* baby. I'd think baby would be where your emphasis would be. Reply

Megyn Kelly sucks. Matt Lauer sucks. Ryan Seacrest sucks. Kelly Ripa, eh, I'll allow her. Morning TV needs to be set on fire, let's start over. Still hoping for the RuPaul-inspired show, "Good Morning, Bitches!" Reply

i didnt know i needed such show until you mentioned it. I need it. w ru and michelle and and the queens on rotation and latrice as an almost constant guest. Reply

http://www.logotv.com/video-clips/vodgk q/rupauls-drag-race-runway-looks-good-mo rning-bitches



EDIT: Never mind, this doesn't show the actual show they did!



EDIT: Never mind, this doesn't show the actual show they did!

oh i can always use some rpdr clips! :) thanks!



EDIT! YES I REMEMBER THAT EPISODE! yes, please that would be great



Edited at 2017-07-26 10:43 pm (UTC) Reply

"Good Morning, Bitches!" sounds like the greatest morning talk show ever. Reply

vegan cinnamon roll cake? uhms interesting!



LOL at kris' but implants!

Leave Harry alone ffs, why hasnt he proposed.. uhms she's a divorcee helloooo its not that easy he's a british prince!

we really want kate hudson to be w brad pitt uh? i really hope her brother gives us another hilarious post!! Reply

I would totally buy the Kate Hudson story, just because her taste in men is so tragic. Reply

how is it trouble in paradise for harry and meghan? because he hasn't proposed ? Reply

The emphasis on "his" on that Miley and Liam fighting one...





Also, the fact that every time I see a Meghan and Harry headline it's about whether or not they are/will get engaged makes me feel like they've been dating for a decade already... Reply

it's only been a year lol

well since may 2016 it seems Reply

I know... That's what I was trying to get to... This obsession with them getting marriednis been going on side they started dating so it feels like they've been dating for longer because how on earth is a one year old relationship one where people question why the guy hasn't proposed yet like... At least let them reach the two year mark, tabloids... It's seriously ridiculous. Reply

i find it over the top also,

like i don't remember magazines being this obsessed over harry pasts girlfriend. like i get it meghan loves to do charity work and is giving up her career for harry like we don't need a 24:7 hour news cycle on them Reply

Wasn't there this one on-again, off-again girlfriend that the tabloids reported on regularly? Reply

Chelsey Davy? Reply

That's the one. Reply

So OJ's going back to prison, but he's got a revenge hit list. Tabloids need to coordinate on their bullshit. Reply

Phew. Glad In Touch scored that exclusive interview with Speidi. Must've been quite the bidding war. Reply

Closer: did they use a picture of Paula Abdul for the the Shania Twain story? Reply

Skin and bones and too fat to walk on the same cover... I love it tbh. Reply

princess diana was beautiful.

gwen as been pregnant with twins going almost two years Reply

I wouldn't be surprised if O.J. had a revenge "hit list." Reply

Give me the soup and the cake!!! Reply

Mariah, Too Fat To Walk?



I'm dying.



Reply

