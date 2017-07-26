all mine

Kim Kardashian's surrogate is three months pregnant!




Kim showcased her diffcult pregnancies on her mega hit reality show. After giving birth to her son Kim K said " “I have to go in and repair my uterus because I decided I’m going to try to have one more baby." Unfortunately she could not carry anymore children. The parents to North, 4, and Saint, 19 months, have agreed to pay $45,000 in 10 monthly installments of $4,500. In the case of multiples, Kardashian and West will fork over $5,000 per additional child. This is all in addition to the whopping $68,850 deposit given to the agency. The child is due in January.

source= https://twitter.com/usweekly/status/890240370780622848
