Kim Kardashian's surrogate is three months pregnant!

$45,000



That's what your child is worth? Reply

nah that's how much it costs to rent a uterus Reply

God, I looked up surrogacy on one website and the costs added up to 100k Reply

It's 100K+ with the deposit. It says it right up there. Reply

upstaging kylie's bday make up collection news uh?



edit: congrats and all, each child is a blessing.



“I have to go in and repair my uterus" Nope nope nope.



Do they really need another kid right now? Kanye had a massively public breakdown not that long ago. Like I just don't feel like another kid is gonna do them any favors atm. Reply

now she'll have 4 kids Reply

I don't think they think that far. Kourtney knew damn well that Scott didn't want any more babies/struggled with addiction and she didn't take any precautions to stop herself from getting pregnant. Reply

That ain't enough money to be a surrogate esp for a celeb 🤷🏻‍♀️ Reply

Mte. That's chump change. Reply

i dont blame her at all if she is actually using a surrogate. placenta accreta is no fucking joke and i'd be surprised if any ob worth a shit would even be involved should she try to get pregnant again. Reply

I'm so confused, though, and not sure I buy US Weekly's story - if they only hired the surrogate in June, how is she three months pregnant already? Or did they hire her sooner and the news only came out last month? Reply

They're going the Cristiano Ronaldo route & passing off a ONS child as born by a surrogate. Reply

What is an ONS child? Reply

the Cristiano Ronaldo baby situation is WILD Reply

do you think his twins were a ONS Reply

what is this thread?? more info please Reply

Maybe they wanted to wait for the news to come out until after however long you're supposed to wait to announce a pregnancy in case of a miscarriage? Reply

why another kid so fast?? They could have wait for another couple of years.



45000 only? that is cheap tbh Reply

maybe they want their kids close in age/close in age to their cousins? Reply

this, if I recall correctly I think they've talked about how they wanted their kids to be all close in age so they'll have similar relationships to the ones they had growing up Reply

saint will be 2 by the time the baby is born Reply

iaw this being cheap - there has to be more money involved tbh Reply

ya thats cheap as fuck, thats like bottom barrel for surrogacy as far as I know (and I sure as shit would rent my uterus for lest than 100k personally, to anyone).



there has to be more money involved, possibly off the books or being funneled through other means. Reply

You could get better money winning the Showcase Showdown on the Price Is Right Reply

Well, this post should be a disaster. Reply

surrogacy is so fucking weird to me. its legal here in the uk but you cant actually pay them for it. you can only pay the cost of medical expenses etc which is why no one does it lol



is it easier than adopting a new born in the us? jw Reply

surrogacy laws are state by state in the US Reply

Depends on the state Reply

i didn't know that you couldn't get paid for it here. i guess thats why i only ever read stories about it when a family member offers to do it though. Reply

Some people may be attached to the idea of passing down their own genes? A family friend is going the surrogacy route because she cannot carry the child to term due to prior complications associated with her pregnancy. Reply

Then you are physically unable to pass on your genes and shouldn't have a kid then. It's not a right. Reply

Its weird to me as well and also illegal Reply

From what I've heard it's hard for even a well off family to adopt in the US. At least that's the experience my parent's friends had Reply

didn't knew it was legal in the UK, it's illegal (even altruistic) in most of the EU Reply

I don't think you can technically pay for the surrogacy in most places in the US too, but if you argue it's for the health of the fetus you can get away with it. Like I had a high school teacher whose wife ended up being a surrogate for an acquaintance and got pregnant with triplets. The couple covered all of the medical care, paid for maternity clothes, and helped out with things like car payments and groceries since she had to go on leave from work way earlier than expected. Reply

45k is nothing, jeez! If you want to rent my uterus, it would be at least $25,000 per month tbh!



Also this does not seem like a good time for them to be having a child given everything with Kanye, but idk why I expected them to care. Reply

I'm looking up surrogacy for research and one website broke down the costs of everything. It was over 100K so this seems paltry. Reply

Yeesh. It's not like they can't afford it either, they're just being stingy af. Reply

ya I just commented I wouldn't do it for less than 100k total, in MY pocket. Reply

surrogacy is shady, but ngl, if a rich person asked me to be a surrogate for 6 figures i'd totally be down. that being said i have the privilege of saying no and not being in the same kind of position a lot of surrogates are in where they don't have the same choice or control over their own bodies. Reply

Will this be another post full of men and their entitlement to women's bodies?

I am just glad that surrogacy is not legal here but I wish more would be done to prevent the resulting surrogacy tourism. Reply

probably @ your first comment



ita @ your second (tho altruistic surrogacy is legal here, it's just commercial surrogacy that's banned) Reply

"full of men"



ontd is 90% women Reply

and yet Reply

you could've fooled me, i thought it was majority gay men Reply

