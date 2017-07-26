Kim Kardashian's surrogate is three months pregnant!
Exclusive: Kim Kardashian's surrogate is three months pregnant! https://t.co/BCQ3wwxFIG pic.twitter.com/9Cy8tErMRz— Us Weekly (@usweekly) July 26, 2017
Kim showcased her diffcult pregnancies on her mega hit reality show. After giving birth to her son Kim K said " “I have to go in and repair my uterus because I decided I’m going to try to have one more baby." Unfortunately she could not carry anymore children. The parents to North, 4, and Saint, 19 months, have agreed to pay $45,000 in 10 monthly installments of $4,500. In the case of multiples, Kardashian and West will fork over $5,000 per additional child. This is all in addition to the whopping $68,850 deposit given to the agency. The child is due in January.
That's what your child is worth?
edit: congrats and all, each child is a blessing.
45000 only? that is cheap tbh
there has to be more money involved, possibly off the books or being funneled through other means.
is it easier than adopting a new born in the us? jw
Also this does not seem like a good time for them to be having a child given everything with Kanye, but idk why I expected them to care.
I am just glad that surrogacy is not legal here but I wish more would be done to prevent the resulting surrogacy tourism.
ita @ your second (tho altruistic surrogacy is legal here, it's just commercial surrogacy that's banned)
ontd is 90% women
That's how it always seems to go on here! Men also have superior knowledge of absolutely everything, even about women's issues!