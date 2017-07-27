Charlie Puth in talks to judge American Idol
Auditions are scheduled to start Aug. 17, and thus far only @KatyPerry is on board https://t.co/bKwK9xQk7g #AmericanIdol— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 26, 2017
- Producers have narrowed the field to Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Charlie Puth to join Katy Perry on the panel.
Source
I'm all about being proud of your scars so I take it back. But some people do do it for the aesthetic so I just thought he did too and did it terribly.
Said nobody ever.
Edited at 2017-07-26 10:31 pm (UTC)
but he aint dat 25mil katy is
/Imshallow
Pass.
Edited at 2017-07-26 09:30 pm (UTC)
luke bryan looks like matthew perry in that tweet.