Charlie Puth in talks to judge American Idol

I really can't stand his stupid eyebrow. Like I can't look at him for more than a second because it pisses me the fuck off lol. Reply

Thread

Link

Ooop @ me just read that it's a scar from a dog attack. I thought it was something he rocked on purpose. Mmmk sis do your thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think it's from an accident bb, he doesn't wear it for aesthetic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup now I'm a piece of shit :((((



I'm all about being proud of your scars so I take it back. But some people do do it for the aesthetic so I just thought he did too and did it terribly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol it's ok I thought the same. ^_^ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao that panel is tragic, Katy's career choices have been really terrible this year, I wonder if she has a new team? She needs to clean house and hire Gaga's manager. Reply

Thread

Link

"She needs to hire GaGa's manager"



Said nobody ever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

rehabbing katy's image is an impossible task since she doesn't have anything to fall back on (like vocal talent). that fact is why she's turning herself into a meme and becoming a reality show judge.



Edited at 2017-07-26 10:31 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WTF i understand Katy perry but this guy has had one song @ #1 (which i hated) and he's super new to the music scene. This is a slap in the face to the contestants and viewer's alike if u ask me. Reply

Thread

Link

i would totally msg him on grindr at 2am



but he aint dat 25mil katy is Reply

Thread

Link

He would be a lot cuter with a nose job.





/Imshallow Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ha probably but i dont mind a thick nose Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't either, I love Maluma's nose. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Please God, not another BroCountry dude, Blake Shelton is already enough to go around. Reply

Thread

Link

He's like channing-ish in the face. Reply

Thread

Link

I can see this revival going several ways. But I'm guessing it will have a respectable but not amazing debut and then a steady decline to third place in the timeslot. The winner will release a single that flops and never be heard from again. Reply

Thread

Link

That's... interesting considering that when I saw him in concert five days ago opening for Shawn Mendes, he couldn't carry a tune at all and had the stage presence of a bored corpse.



Pass.



Edited at 2017-07-26 09:30 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

they're scraping the bottom of the barrel, nobody wants to be on this show anymore. Reply

Thread

Link

This pelican looking MF Reply

Thread

Link

lol bye Reply

Thread

Link

Charlie would prob be the most affordable out of those options lbr. Reply

Thread

Link

i remember when this guy was on youtube (oldschool yt) and his channel got banned cuz he was being naughty... Reply

Thread

Link

they may as well hire industry insiders for cheap than any of these contenders. Reply

Thread

Link

But Lionel is about to start his tour with living legend, Mariah Carey! Reply

Thread

Link

isn't he, like, a meninist who idolizes dr. luke? Reply

Thread

Link

Puth is one of those artists who I would be happy to have dropped off on a desert island and never be heard from again. Reply

Thread

Link

needs the who asked for this tag?.



luke bryan looks like matthew perry in that tweet. Reply

Thread

Link

That's what puth looks like? I never knew till this pic. I mean he's kinda cute. But his annoyance makes him blah. Reply

Thread

Link

luke bryan would be great Reply

Thread

Link